Tate Confirms Plans for $61M Manufacturing Facility in Kentucky

Tate announced plans to locate its largest North American facility in Glasgow, Kentucky. The company expects the $61.2 million, 764,000-square-foot facility to create 400 full-time manufacturing jobs.

The site will serve as the company’s first location in Kentucky. Once fully operational, the facility will manufacture thermal management and airflow solutions engineered to optimize efficiency and reliability in data centers.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tate specializes in the design and manufacture of critical data center infrastructure solutions such as structural aisle containment, including manifolds, structural ceiling solutions and raised access floors.

Tate, a subsidiary of Irish listed company Kingspan Group PLC, currently employs more than 1,800 employees across 21 facilities globally. The company's global footprint includes 273 facilities and more than 27,000 employees across 80 countries.

Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) approved Tate for up to $300,000 in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA). KEIA allows approved companies to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, equipment used in research and development and electronic processing.

In addition, Tate can receive resources from Kentucky’s workforce service providers. Those include no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.