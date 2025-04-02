71% of Manufacturing Leaders Predict AI Will Lead to Biggest Productivity Boom in a Century

More advanced applications continue to gain traction.

TeamViewer
Apr 2, 2025
Ai
iStock.com/gorodenkoff

Digital workplace solutions provider TeamViewer announced The AI Opportunity in Manufacturing Report at Hannover Messe, highlighting AI’s transformative potential in the sector. As AI adoption accelerates, 71% of manufacturing decision-makers predict it will drive the largest productivity boom in a century.

Employees are already benefiting from AI’s ability to automate routine tasks, saving an average of 10 hours per month and enabling them to focus on higher-value activities.

Adoption and maturity

AI use in manufacturing has surged, driven by global challenges like labor shortages and supply chain disruptions. With 78% of manufacturing leaders now using AI weekly, up from 46% last year, AI is increasingly integral to daily operations.

However, as adoption grows, so do perceptions of maturity and confidence. 72% of respondents consider their organizations’ AI adoption to be mature, yet only 28% of manufacturing leaders identify as AI experts, highlighting the need for continued education and skill development.

Manufacturers are primarily using AI for customer support automation (28%), data analysis (23%) and supply chain optimization (19%), while more advanced applications like forecasting and decision-making continue to gain traction.

“Young workers, with their digital-native mindset, are leading AI adoption and helping to integrate the technology into manufacturing’s legacy systems,” TeamViewer Chief Product and Technology Officer Mei Dent said.

Advancements for businesses and individuals

AI is driving significant improvements for both businesses and workers in manufacturing. 77% of decision-makers view AI as critical for improving efficiency, automating routine tasks to reduce downtime and freeing up employees for more strategic work.

In fact, 78% report that AI has enabled them to focus on high-level decision-making. Beyond boosting efficiency, AI is improving product quality and reducing defects (33% compared to a 20% average across industries), which is crucial in precision-driven manufacturing.

AI also empowers workers, with 74% saying AI enhances their ability to analyze data and make decisions, 72% crediting it for helping them acquire new skills and 71% viewing it as essential for career growth. Financially, 71% of manufacturers expect AI to boost revenue in the next year, with a projected growth of 188%.

Barriers to wider adoption

While AI offers transformative potential for manufacturing, several challenges slow its adoption. Security concerns lead the list, with 76% citing AI-related data risks, higher than the cross-industry average.

However, other significant barriers include a lack of AI education (42%), high implementation costs (30%) and limited financial support for scaling AI initiatives.

Despite these challenges, manufacturers remain optimistic, with 81% expecting increased AI investment in the next year. Addressing these obstacles through targeted education, strategic financial planning and clear communication on AI’s long-term value will be essential for broader adoption.

Invest in AI, access the future

AI investment is essential for manufacturing to realize its potential. Education is a priority, as 96% believe further training is needed to mitigate risks, and 74% confirm plans for additional programs.

Leadership is also crucial, with 68% supporting the appointment of a Chief AI Officer to oversee strategies and ensure responsible adoption.

“AI has already proven its ability to transform businesses, but we’ve only scratched the surface of its potential,” Dent said. “By focusing on collaboration, education and responsible adoption, manufacturers can harness AI to achieve remarkable results while fostering innovation.”

Latest in Artificial Intelligence
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
April 1, 2025
Tariffs
8 AI-Driven Advantages for Manufacturers Impacted by Steel, Aluminum Tariffs
April 2, 2025
Siemens Altair Engineering Closing
Siemens Completes $10 Billion Altair Acquisition
March 26, 2025
Siemens
Siemens Expands Industrial Copilot with New Generative AI-Powered Maintenance Offering
March 25, 2025
Related Stories
Siemens Global Ceo Roland Buschand Guests
Artificial Intelligence
Siemens Officially Opens $190M Fort Worth Manufacturing Hub
Spectators observe booths at TIMTOS 2025 in Taipei, Taiwan.
Artificial Intelligence
Experts Explain How to Balance AI and Human Insight
I Stock 1488294044
Artificial Intelligence
Marketing in the Age of AI: Are Manufacturers Keeping Up or Falling Behind?
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Artificial Intelligence
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
April 1, 2025
Siemens Altair Engineering Closing
Artificial Intelligence
Siemens Completes $10 Billion Altair Acquisition
The deal extends its position in simulation and industrial artificial intelligence.
March 26, 2025
Siemens
Artificial Intelligence
Siemens Expands Industrial Copilot with New Generative AI-Powered Maintenance Offering
The solution will support every stage of the maintenance cycle.
March 25, 2025
General Motors vehicle manufacturing floor.
Artificial Intelligence
General Motors, NVIDIA Collaborate on AI for Next-Generation Vehicle Experience, Manufacturing
Automaker extends collaboration to bolster innovation through accelerated compute and simulation.
March 19, 2025
Teradyne Robotics at NVIDIA GTC.
Artificial Intelligence
Teradyne Robotics to Debut AI Accelerator-Powered Solutions
The debut marks a first in AI-driven collaborative robotics.
March 18, 2025
From left to right: Shahaf Finder, chief scientist; David Priev, CEO; and Assaf Peleg, CTO.
Artificial Intelligence
Startup Develops AI Agents to Automate CNC Machining
Manufacturers can reduce CNC programming time by up to 80%.
March 18, 2025
I Stock 1462125185
Oracle
When Humans Use AI to Earn Patents, Who Is Doing the Inventing?
If a scientist uses AI to build something new, does the output still qualify as an invention?
March 14, 2025
Archer
Aerospace
Archer, Palantir to Build AI Foundation for Future of Next-Gen Aviation
The two plan to use Palantir Foundry and AIP to boost Archer’s aircraft manufacturing capabilities.
March 14, 2025
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
Oracle
The Upsurge and Threats of Self-Reproducing AI
Full AI self-replication is still theoretical, but recent developments are creating new ethical and security concerns.
March 13, 2025
Siemens Global Ceo Roland Buschand Guests
Artificial Intelligence
Siemens Officially Opens $190M Fort Worth Manufacturing Hub
Siemens will use the facility to scale production of critical electrical infrastructure solutions.
March 12, 2025
Spectators observe booths at TIMTOS 2025 in Taipei, Taiwan.
Artificial Intelligence
Experts Explain How to Balance AI and Human Insight
Humans remain the most important factor.
March 11, 2025
Transparent brain in AI graphic.
Artificial Intelligence
Q&A: AI Isn't Magic, It's a Tool
This is a new way of life, and we have to go forward with it.
March 11, 2025
I Stock 2166551077
Artificial Intelligence
How Government and Industry Can Make AI Safer Without Hindering Innovation
It's time for a new model.
March 7, 2025
Percepto's inspection system.
Aerospace
Chevron Using AI-Powered Drones for Remote Inspections
The company is looking for ways to reduce time on the road for field teams.
March 6, 2025
I Stock 1488294044
Artificial Intelligence
Marketing in the Age of AI: Are Manufacturers Keeping Up or Falling Behind?
Marketers who learn about it and accept it are gaining a serious leg up over their competitors.
March 4, 2025