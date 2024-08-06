Soft Robotics Divests Soft Gripping Business

The company also announced that it has reformed as Oxipital AI.

Industrial Media Staff
Aug 6, 2024
Ai
iStock.com/amgun

Soft Robotics Inc. announced the divestiture of its gripper business assets to the Schmalz Group for an undisclosed sum. The company also announced that it has reformed as Oxipital AI, with a mission to deliver its transformative AI technology to customers in critical industries.

The divestiture of the company’s gripper hardware business marks a significant milestone in its 10-year evolution. It enables the company to focus its resources and expertise on advancing the commercialization of its groundbreaking end-to-end visual AI solutions optimized for high-speed product inspection and robotic picking.

"For years, our AI vision solutions have enabled the automation of labor-intensive processes in the food industry," Oxipital AI President and CEO Mark Chiappetta said. "Although under a new banner, we remain steadfast in our commitment to customers as they embrace Industry 5.0, and in providing the AI technology they need to unlock previously unattainable levels of resiliency, sustainability and resource efficiency in their manufacturing operations."

The company will launch with a new corporate identity and a focused commitment to driving innovation in machine vision and AI.

