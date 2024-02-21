Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

White House Wades into Debate on 'Open' Versus 'Closed' AI Systems

Tech companies are divided on how open they make their AI models.

Matt O'Brien
Feb 21, 2024
President Joe Biden signs an executive on artificial intelligence in the East Room of the White House, Oct. 30, 2023, in Washington.
President Joe Biden signs an executive on artificial intelligence in the East Room of the White House, Oct. 30, 2023, in Washington.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

The Biden administration is wading into a contentious debate about whether the most powerful artificial intelligence systems should be "open-source" or closed.

The White House said Wednesday it is seeking public comment on the risks and benefits of having an AI system's key components publicly available for anyone to use and modify. The inquiry is one piece of the broader executive order that President Joe Biden signed in October to manage the fast-evolving technology.

Tech companies are divided on how open they make their AI models, with some emphasizing the dangers of widely accessible AI model components and others stressing that open science is important for researchers and startups. Among the most vocal promoters of an open approach have been Facebook parent Meta Platforms and IBM.

Biden's order described open models with the technical name of "dual-use foundation models with widely available weights" and said they needed further study. Weights are numerical values that influence how an AI model performs.

When those weights are publicly posted on the internet, "there can be substantial benefits to innovation, but also substantial security risks, such as the removal of safeguards within the model," Biden's order said. He gave Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo until July to talk to experts and come back with recommendations on how to manage the potential benefits and risks.

Now the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration says it is also opening a 30-day comment period to field ideas that will be included in a report to the president.

"One piece of encouraging news is that it's clear to the experts that this is not a binary issue. There are gradients of openness," said Alan Davidson, an assistant Commerce secretary and the NTIA's administrator. Davidson told reporters Tuesday that it's possible to find solutions that promote both innovation and safety.

Meta plans to share with the Biden administration "what we've learned from building AI technologies in an open way over the last decade so that the benefits of AI can continue to be shared by everyone," said a written statement from Nick Clegg, the company's president of global affairs.

Latest in Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Debunking the AI Myth in Manufacturing
February 21, 2024
Ap24045658379385
Insider Q&A: Ex-Yahoo CEO on Her New AI Startup
February 21, 2024
President Joe Biden signs an executive on artificial intelligence in the East Room of the White House, Oct. 30, 2023, in Washington.
White House Wades into Debate on 'Open' Versus 'Closed' AI Systems
February 21, 2024
An AI avatar generated on Luka Inc.'s Replika mobile phone app and webpage are shown in this photo, in New York, Tuesday Feb. 13, 2024.
People Seek Romantic Connection with Perfect Bot
February 14, 2024
Related Stories
Mirai
Artificial Intelligence
Micropsi Industries Tackles Complex Automation with AI Vision System at ATX West
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
AI Disrupts the Workforce - But Not How You Think
Askai Ep1
Artificial Intelligence
Ask AI: What Is the Future of Smart Manufacturing?
Abb Sevensense I
Artificial Intelligence
ABB Acquires AI-Based Navigation Startup
More in Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Debunking the AI Myth in Manufacturing
AI is still in its infancy, but workers shouldn't wait to get familiar with the technology.
February 21, 2024
Ap24045658379385
Artificial Intelligence
Insider Q&A: Ex-Yahoo CEO on Her New AI Startup
The powers of AI are amazing, but they introduce a whole new level of safety concern.
February 21, 2024
An AI avatar generated on Luka Inc.'s Replika mobile phone app and webpage are shown in this photo, in New York, Tuesday Feb. 13, 2024.
Artificial Intelligence
People Seek Romantic Connection with Perfect Bot
Artificial intelligence, real emotion.
February 14, 2024
Mirai
Artificial Intelligence
Micropsi Industries Tackles Complex Automation with AI Vision System at ATX West
The company will showcase reflective disk picking and hook hanging applications.
February 6, 2024
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
AI Disrupts the Workforce - But Not How You Think
Workers should come to terms with anxieties surrounding AI, because it's not going anywhere.
February 5, 2024
Ep78tnn
Video
Security Breach: Tech Debt and the Unsexy Side of Cybersecurity
How the legacy of OT innovation contributes to cyber challenges.
February 1, 2024
A logo of the Samsung Electronics Co. is seen at its office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.
Artificial Intelligence
Samsung Profit Declines, But Anticipates Chip-Driven Improvement
The company plans to more than double production capacity of advanced high-bandwidth memory chips to respond to demands created by AI.
January 31, 2024
I Stock 968289374 (1)
Artificial Intelligence
How AI Can Transform the Online Experience for Engineers
Tools like generative AI can enhance how engineers source new systems and components, but the proper checks and balances must be put in place.
January 30, 2024
President Joe Biden speaks at South Carolina's First in the Nation dinner at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., Jan. 27, 2024.
Artificial Intelligence
AI Companies Must Start Reporting Safety Tests to U.S. Government
The government wants "to know AI systems are safe before they're released to the public."
January 29, 2024
The Microsoft logo is displayed at an event at the Chatham House think tank in London, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.
Artificial Intelligence
New Tools to Help Small Businesses Capitalize on A.I.
Microsoft is leading the charge.
January 24, 2024
Ep3tn
Operations
Ask AI Ep. 3: How Should Manufacturers Use AI?
ChatGPT says there are 12 ways in which manufacturers can use AI.
January 24, 2024
Ap24018807083098
Artificial Intelligence
Insider Q&A: The Small Federal Agency Crafting Standards to Make AI Safe, Secure & Trustworthy
Setting standards for AI safety is a major challenge.
January 23, 2024
Ep2tn
Operations
Ask AI Ep. 2: Does Every Manufacturer Need a Digital Twin?
ChatGPT says it depends on seven factors.
January 23, 2024
Askai Ep1
Artificial Intelligence
Ask AI: What Is the Future of Smart Manufacturing?
Do you agree with ChatGPT's top 10 trends for the future of manufacturing?
January 22, 2024
The new line-up of Samsung Galaxy S24 phones on display at a preview event in San Jose, Calif. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.
Industry 4.0
Samsung Vies to Make AI More Mainstream
By baking more of the technology into its Galaxy phones.
January 18, 2024