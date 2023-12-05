A Possible Solution to Data Center Power Needs

The energy-intensive nature of generative AI is compounding the data center power predicament.

Paul Wiener
Dec 5, 2023
Data Center

The digital world is undergoing a massive transformation powered by the convergence of two major trends:

  1. An insatiable demand for real-time insights from data.
  2. The rapid advancement of Generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Leaders like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are in a high-stakes race to deploy Generative AI to drive innovation. Bloomberg Intelligence predicts that the Generative AI market will grow at a staggering 42 percent year over year in the next decade, from $40 billion in 2022 to $1.3 trillion. Meanwhile, this computational force is creating a massive surge in energy demand—posing severe consequences for today’s data center operators.

Current power conversion and distribution technologies in the data center can't handle the increase in demand posed by the cloud and machine learning—and certainly not from power-hungry Generative AI applications. The quest for innovative data center solutions has never been more critical, which has led to Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors emerging as a pivotal solution to data center power concerns.

The Rise of Generative AI

Today’s data center infrastructure, designed for conventional workloads, is already limited. Meanwhile, the volume of data worldwide doubles in size every two years—and the data center servers that store this ever-expanding information require vast amounts of energy and water to operate. McKinsey projects that the U.S. alone will see 39 gigawatts of new data center demand, about 32 million homes’ worth, over the next five years.

The energy-intensive nature of generative AI is compounding the data center power predicament. Generative AI applications create significant demand for computing power in two phases: preparing the large language models (LLMs) that form the core of generative AI systems, and then operating the application with these trained LLMs. If you consider that a single Google search has the potential to power a 100W lightbulb for 11 seconds, it’s mind-boggling to think that one ChatGPT AI session consumes 50 to 100 times more energy than a similar Google search.

Data centers are not prepared to handle this incredible surge in energy consumption. While technologies like immersion cooling, AI-driven optimizations, and waste heat utilization have emerged, they offer only partial solutions to the problem. 

GaN offers unparalleled performance and efficiency compared to traditional power supply designs, making it an option for today’s data centers—particularly as Generative AI usage escalates. GaN transistors can operate at faster switching speeds and have greater input and output figures-of-merit. These features translate into system benefits that can include higher operating efficiency and increased power density.

In a typical data center environment, each cluster of ten racks powered by GaN transistors can result in a reduction of 100 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually, and a decrease in OPEX expenses. While the benefits of GaN are profound, adoption faces headwinds from the "PUE loophole."

The PUE Loophole

The PUE metric is the standard tool for assessing data center energy efficiency, calculated by dividing the total facility power consumption by the power utilized by IT equipment. The metric helps shape data center operations and guides efforts to reduce energy consumption, operational costs, and environmental impact.

Data center operators continuously strive to monitor and improve the PUE to indicate reduced energy consumption, carbon emissions, and associated costs. However, the PUE metric measures how efficiently power is delivered to servers—yet it omits power conversion efficiency within the server itself. As a result, the PUE calculation does not provide a comprehensive view of the energy efficiency within a data center.

Consider that many servers still use AC/DC converters that are 94 percent efficient or less. While this may sound impressive—10 percent or more of all energy in a data center is lost. This increases costs and CO2 emissions and creates extra waste heat, putting additional demands on cooling systems. GaN is effective in addressing the PUE Loophole. The latest generation of GaN-based server AC/DC converters is 96 percent efficient or better, meaning that more than 50 percent of the wasted energy can be used instead. Across the entire industry, this could translate into more than 37 billion kilowatt-hours saved every year.

GaN can provide an immediately cost-effective way to close the PUE loophole and save high amounts of energy. However, because the PUE doesn’t consider AC/DC conversion efficiency in the server, there is no incentive to make AC/DC converters more efficient.

As the era of generative AI ushers in new applications, the imperative to meet energy demands without compromising sustainability is now paramount. According to Harvard Business Review, “While observers have marveled at the abilities of new generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, BERT, LaMDA, GPT-3, DALL-E-2, MidJourney, and Stable Diffusion, the hidden environmental costs and impact of these models are often overlooked. The development and use of these systems have been hugely energy-intensive and maintaining their physical infrastructure entails power consumption. Right now, these tools are just beginning to gain mainstream traction, but it's reasonable to think that these costs are poised to grow — and dramatically so — soon.”

HBR and other experts cite the severe need for technology suppliers and their users to facilitate change to make AI algorithms greener for broad deployment without harming the environment. GaN, with its efficiency and performance, could be that clear path forward for data centers. By enabling energy conservation, reducing cooling requirements, and enhancing cost- effectiveness, GaN could reshape the data center power landscape. 

Latest in Artificial Intelligence
Robot Programmer
Manufacturing Needs an Upgrade
December 5, 2023
Data Center
A Possible Solution to Data Center Power Needs
December 5, 2023
Amazon Logo Ap
Fake AI-Generated Woman Causes Conference Speakers to Back Out
November 28, 2023
The Longshot, an air-launched unmanned aircraft that General Atomics is developing with the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency for use in tandem with piloted Air Force jets, is displayed at the Air & Space Forces Association Air, Space & Cyber Conference, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 in Oxon Hill, Md.
Pentagon's AI Initiatives Accelerate Hard Decisions on Lethal Autonomous Weapons
November 27, 2023
Related Stories
Amazon Logo Ap
Artificial Intelligence
Fake AI-Generated Woman Causes Conference Speakers to Back Out
Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices, behind, sit near illuminated Echo Button devices during an event announcing several new Amazon products by the company, Sept. 27, 2017, in Seattle.
Artificial Intelligence
Amazon Lays Off Hundreds in Alexa Division
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Artificial Intelligence
Why AI Is Not Your Enemy
How a Candle Manufacturer Grew from Kitchen Table to 7 Figures
Sponsored
How a Candle Manufacturer Grew from Kitchen Table to 7 Figures
More in Artificial Intelligence
Robot Programmer
Cybersecurity
Manufacturing Needs an Upgrade
This shift is not just about quantum developments, but also the need for greater agility and backward-compatible cryptography.
December 5, 2023
Amazon Logo Ap
Artificial Intelligence
Fake AI-Generated Woman Causes Conference Speakers to Back Out
Leaders at Microsoft and Amazon were set to speak until they learned at least one woman on the agenda did not exist.
November 28, 2023
The Longshot, an air-launched unmanned aircraft that General Atomics is developing with the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency for use in tandem with piloted Air Force jets, is displayed at the Air & Space Forces Association Air, Space & Cyber Conference, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 in Oxon Hill, Md.
Laws & Regulations
Pentagon's AI Initiatives Accelerate Hard Decisions on Lethal Autonomous Weapons
The Pentagon is intent on fielding multiple thousands of AI-enabled autonomous vehicles by 2026.
November 27, 2023
Ap23321005395066
Artificial Intelligence
Insider Q&A: Pentagon AI Chief on Network-Centric Warfare, Generative AI Challenges
And is China winning the AI arms race?
November 21, 2023
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco.
Artificial Intelligence
Sam Altman Back as OpenAI CEO Days After Being Removed
Along with a new board.
November 22, 2023
Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices, behind, sit near illuminated Echo Button devices during an event announcing several new Amazon products by the company, Sept. 27, 2017, in Seattle.
Artificial Intelligence
Amazon Lays Off Hundreds in Alexa Division
The company is ditching some initiatives.
November 20, 2023
From left, Emerson Collective founder Laurene Powell-Jobs, Meta CPO Chris Cox, Google SVP James Manyika and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit, San Francisco, Nov. 16, 2023.
Artificial Intelligence
Corporate, Global Leaders Peer into a Future Expected to Be Reshaped by AI
For better or worse.
November 17, 2023
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Artificial Intelligence
Why AI Is Not Your Enemy
How this new tool can empower QC and supply chain teams to ensure compliance and preserve brand integrity.
November 10, 2023
A team led by researchers at the University of Washington has developed deep-learning algorithms that let users pick which sounds filter through their headphones in real time. Pictured is co-author Malek Itani demonstrating the system.
Artificial Intelligence
AI Noise-Canceling Headphones Let Wearers Pick Which Sounds They Hear
Wearers can select which sounds they want to include from 20 classes.
November 10, 2023
Britain's Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, right, and Wu Zhaohui, Chinese Vice Minister of Science and Technology, shake hands prior to the AI Saftey Summit in Bletchley Park, Milton Keynes, England, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.
Artificial Intelligence
28 Countries Pledge to Address 'Catastrophic Risks' of AI
Challenges abound including ethics, safety, privacy and fairness.
November 2, 2023
Ai2
Artificial Intelligence
AI Represents a Tremendous Opportunity for Modern Manufacturing
A NAM official weighs in on President Biden's executive order regarding AI.
October 31, 2023
The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays output from ChatGPT, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Boston.
Artificial Intelligence
Cutting-Edge AI Raises Fears About Risks to Humanity
Are tech and political leaders doing enough?
October 31, 2023
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
The Future of Contract Manufacturing: Embracing AI
How recent developments are helping to ensure continuity, manage costs and mitigate risks.
October 20, 2023
Chairs
Automation
Resin Furniture Maker Grosfillex Swaps Email for Automation
How the company cut out miscommunications, delays and inaccuracies with AI.
October 19, 2023
Ep62tn
Video
Security Breach: Why AI is Your Biggest Threat and Most Powerful Asset
Artificial intelligence is an unrivaled cyber threat, but benefits are also emerging for the White Hats.
October 19, 2023