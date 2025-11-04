Boeing May Face First Civil Trial Seeking Damages for Deadly Ethiopia Crash

More than six years after the crash, the trial appears poised to move forward.

Rio Yamat
Nov 4, 2025
Workers collect debris on March 12, 2019 at the scene where an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 157 on board, near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, south of Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia.
Workers collect debris on March 12, 2019 at the scene where an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 157 on board, near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, south of Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia.
AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File

More than six years after a Boeing 737 Max jetliner crashed in Ethiopia, the first civil trial stemming from the disaster that killed all 157 people on board the plane appears poised to move forward.

Boeing has settled most of the dozens of wrongful death lawsuits that families of the victims filed against the aircraft maker after the March 2019 crash, but two of the remaining cases are scheduled to open before a federal court jury as soon as Tuesday.

The trial in Chicago, where Boeing used to have its headquarters, isn't expected to examine the the company's liability. Boeing already accepted responsibility for what happened to Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 and for a similar 737 Max crash off the coast of Indonesia that killed 189 passengers and crew members less than five months earlier.

Instead, an eight-person jury would be tasked with deciding how much Boeing should pay to the families of Mercy Ndivo, a 28-year-old mother originally from Kenya, and 36-year-old United Nations consultant Shikha Garg, who was from India.

The fatal crash happened minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport. Ndivo and her husband were returning from her graduation ceremony in London, where she had earned a master's degree in accountancy. The couple are survived by their daughter, an infant at the time who is now almost 8. Ndivo's parents sued Boeing on her behalf.

Like a number of the other passengers, Garg, a consultant for the United Nations Development Programme, was on her way to attend a U.N. environmental assembly in Nairobi, Kenya. She is survived by her husband and parents.

In a statement Monday, Boeing told the families of the 346 passengers and crew members killed in both crashes that it is "deeply sorry."

"We made an upfront commitment to fully and fairly compensate the families of those who were lost in the accidents, and have accepted legal responsibility for the accidents in these proceedings," Boeing said, adding that it respected the families' rights to pursue their claims in court.

The two cases pending before U.S. District Judge Jorge Luis Alonso originally were among a group of five that potentially could have gone to trial this week. But Alonso said Monday that only two could proceed due to the U.S. government shutdown; an out-of-court settlement in either or both still could be reached at any point, even after a jury is empaneled and lawyers present their evidence.

Details of prior settlements, many reached just before the start of scheduled trials, were confidential and have not been publicly disclosed.

Robert Clifford, a Chicago lawyer whose firm represents many of the victims' families, said attempts to reach a pre-trial settlement through mediation failed in recent months.

"Boeing accepted full responsibility for the senseless and preventable loss of these lives, yet they have not been mediating in good faith to come to a resolution for these devastated families," Clifford said in a statement. "We are determined to achieve justice for every one of them."

From nearly the moment pilots flying for Ethiopian Airlines took off in their new Boeing jetliner, they encountered problems with the plane.

A device called a stick shaker began vibrating the captain's control column, warning that the plane might stall and fall from the sky, and for six minutes, the pilots were bombarded by alarms as they fought to fly the plane.

U.S. prosecutors later charged Boeing with conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with both crashes, accusing the company of deceiving government regulators about a flight-control system it developed for the 737 Max. In both crashes, the software had pitched the nose of the planes down repeatedly based on faulty readings from a single sensor.

The Justice Department asked a federal judge in Texas to dismiss the felony charge and to approve an agreement between prosecutors and Boeing that is pending. If it is approved, the deal would allow Boeing to avoid prosecution in exchange for paying or investing another $1.1 billion in fines, compensation for the victims' families, and internal safety and quality measures.

Latest in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 3, 2025
The JetBlue logo is seen at the check-in counter at the Richmond International Airport in Sandston, Va., Oct. 17, 2019.
At Least 15 Injured as Airbus Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing
November 3, 2025
China's Long March 2F rocket, carrying three astronauts for the Shenzhou 21 manned space mission, blasts off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwestern China, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.
China's Youngest Astronaut, an Engineer, Heads to Space Station
October 31, 2025
Traffic drives in view of a Boeing Co. production plant, where images of jets decorate the hangar doors on April 23, 2021, in Everett, Wash.
Boeing Pushes 777X Jet Deliveries to 2027 Amid Certification Delays
October 29, 2025
Related Stories
The JetBlue logo is seen at the check-in counter at the Richmond International Airport in Sandston, Va., Oct. 17, 2019.
Aerospace
At Least 15 Injured as Airbus Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing
China's Long March 2F rocket, carrying three astronauts for the Shenzhou 21 manned space mission, blasts off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwestern China, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.
Aerospace
China's Youngest Astronaut, an Engineer, Heads to Space Station
Traffic drives in view of a Boeing Co. production plant, where images of jets decorate the hangar doors on April 23, 2021, in Everett, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing Pushes 777X Jet Deliveries to 2027 Amid Certification Delays
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Aerospace
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 3, 2025
China's Long March 2F rocket, carrying three astronauts for the Shenzhou 21 manned space mission, blasts off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwestern China, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.
Aerospace
China's Youngest Astronaut, an Engineer, Heads to Space Station
And for the first time, China is also sending mice to its space station.
October 31, 2025
Traffic drives in view of a Boeing Co. production plant, where images of jets decorate the hangar doors on April 23, 2021, in Everett, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing Pushes 777X Jet Deliveries to 2027 Amid Certification Delays
Boeing reported that its backlog of orders had grown to $636 billion in the third quarter.
October 29, 2025
X-59 First Flight.
Aerospace
Test Flight of X-59 Marks New Era in Supersonic Aviation
Following initial testing, further tests will include the X-59's first supersonic flight.
October 29, 2025
I Stock 1496553366
Aerospace
Agricultural Drones Are Taking Off Globally, Saving Farmers Time and Money
Versatility is making drones valuable for farms of any size.
October 29, 2025
Two U.S. Air Force jets equipped with IVEWS and SABR fly at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman Elevates the F-16 with Next-Gen Electronic Warfare, Radar Technologies
Advancements provide survivability and lethality upgrades in contested airspace.
October 28, 2025
MRL sends its first shipment of MaxSAF blended.
Aerospace
Montana Renewables Launches New Sustainable Aviation Fuel
This finished product is drop-in compatible with all existing systems.
October 28, 2025
F-16 Fighting Falcon.
Aerospace
SwRI Receives $9.9M Contract to Assess Reliability of F-16 Landing Gear Components
SwRI will leverage its expertise to predict when parts need replacement.
October 27, 2025
Volatus Aerospace's DJI Mavic 3.
Aerospace
Volatus Aerospace to Launch Drone Manufacturing Hub
The 200,000 square foot hub will be located at Montréal–Mirabel International Airport.
October 27, 2025
Attendees pass by a model of the Chinese-made C919 passenger jet at the Sinochem booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, Nov. 27, 2024.
Aerospace
China's C919 Jet Faces Turbulent Skies as U.S.-China Trade Tensions Add to Delays
The single-aisle passenger plane aims to rival Boeing's 737 and Airbus' A320.
October 27, 2025
Ukraine's Security Service officers stand by Sea Baby drones, during a demonstration at an undisclosed location in Ukraine Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Aerospace
Ukraine Unveils Upgraded Sea Drone It Says Can Strike Anywhere in Black Sea
It can reportedly use artificial intelligence for targeting.
October 23, 2025
Venus Aerospace RDRE Hot Fire Test.
Aerospace
Venus Aerospace Announces Investment From Lockheed Martin to Accelerate Next-Generation Propulsion
Collaboration unites resources and industry experience with Venus's propulsion innovations.
October 23, 2025
Nasa logo at the Kennedy Space Center entrance in Merrit island, Cape Canaveral, Florida
Aerospace
Space Exploration in the Backyard, On a Budget
How NASA simulates conditions in space without blasting off.
October 20, 2025
Heven AeroTech's ribbon cutting ceremony.
Aerospace
Heven AeroTech Expands U.S. Operations with New Headquarters in Virginia
The expansion seeks create 150 new jobs nationwide, including 40 positions at the new facility.
October 20, 2025
Traffic drives in view of a Boeing Co. production plant, where images of jets decorate the hangar doors on April 23, 2021, in Everett, Wash.
Aerospace
FAA Allows Boeing to Increase 737 Max Production Nearly Two Years After Door Plug Flew Off Plane
Boeing can now produce 42 Max jets per month.
October 20, 2025