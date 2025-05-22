Defense Department Accepts Boeing 747 from Qatar for Trump's Use

Critics estimate overhauling the aircraft would cost over $1 billion in taxpayer dollars.

Lolita Baldor
Tara CoppMichelle L. PriceMary Clare Jalonick
May 22, 2025
A 13-year-old private Boeing aircraft that President Donald Trump toured on Saturday to check out new hardware and technology features, and highlight the aircraft maker's delay in delivering updated versions of the Air Force One presidential aircraft, takes off from Palm Beach International Airport, Feb. 16, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
A 13-year-old private Boeing aircraft that President Donald Trump toured on Saturday to check out new hardware and technology features, and highlight the aircraft maker's delay in delivering updated versions of the Air Force One presidential aircraft, takes off from Palm Beach International Airport, Feb. 16, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has accepted a luxury Boeing 747 jet from Qatar for President Donald Trump to use as Air Force One, the Pentagon said Wednesday, despite ongoing questions about the ethics and legality of taking the expensive gift from a foreign nation.

The Defense Department will "work to ensure proper security measures" on the plane to make it safe for use by the president, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said. He added that the plane was accepted "in accordance with all federal rules and regulations."

Trump has defended the gift, which came up during his recent Middle East trip, as a way to save tax dollars.

"Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars when they can get it for FREE," Trump posted on his social media site during the trip.

Others, however, have said Trump's acceptance of an aircraft that has been called a "palace in the sky" is a violation of the Constitution's prohibition on foreign gifts. Democrats have been united in outrage, and even some of the Republican president's GOP allies in Congress have expressed concerns.

"This unprecedented action is a stain on the office of the presidency and cannot go unanswered," said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York. "Until Americans get transparency on this shady deal, which apparently includes a corrupt plot for Donald Trump to keep the plane at his library after leaving office, I'll continue to hold all Department of Justice political nominees."

Schumer has introduced legislation that would prohibit any foreign aircraft from being used as Air Force One and forbid use of taxpayer money to modify or restore the aircraft. But on Wednesday, Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas objected when Schumer asked for a vote, thus blocking it. He did not offer an explanation for his objection.

Critics also have noted the need to retrofit the plane to meet security requirements, which would be costly and take time.

"Far from saving money, this unconstitutional action will not only cost our nation its dignity, but it will force taxpayers to waste over $1 billion in taxpayer dollars to overhaul this particular aircraft when we currently have not one, but two fully operational and fully capable Air Force One aircraft," said Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

She said during a hearing Tuesday that it is a "dangerous course of action" for the U.S. to accept the aircraft from the Qatari ruling family.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink told senators that Hegseth has ordered the service to start planning how to update the jet to meet needed standards and acknowledged that the plane will require "significant" modifications.

The Air Force, in a statement, said it is preparing to award a contract to modify a Boeing 747 aircraft, but that any details are classified.

Trump was asked about the move Wednesday while he was meeting in the Oval Office with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. "They are giving the United States Air Force a jet," Trump said, bristling at being questioned about the gift by a reporter.

Trump said it was given "not to me, to the United States Air Force, so they could help us out" and noted that "Boeing's a little bit late, unfortunately."

Ramaphosa, who was sitting next to Trump and has been working to repair his relationship with the president, said, "I'm sorry I don't have a plane to give you."

"If your country was offering the United States Air Force a plane, I would take it," Trump said.

Trump has presented no national security imperative for a swift upgrade rather than waiting for Boeing to finish new Air Force One jets that have been in the works for years.

He has tried to tamp down some of the opposition by saying he wouldn't fly around in the aircraft when his term ends. Instead, he said, the plane would be donated to a future presidential library, similar to how the Boeing 707 used by President Ronald Reagan was decommissioned and put on display as a museum piece.

Latest in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 1, 2025
A 13-year-old private Boeing aircraft that President Donald Trump toured on Saturday to check out new hardware and technology features, and highlight the aircraft maker's delay in delivering updated versions of the Air Force One presidential aircraft, takes off from Palm Beach International Airport, Feb. 16, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Defense Department Accepts Boeing 747 from Qatar for Trump's Use
May 22, 2025
Layered sedimentary rocks exposed within the craters of Arabia Terra, Mars, recording ancient surface processes. Photo from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment.
How Close Are We on Real-Life Mars Exploration?
May 22, 2025
Electric motors blow air over the EL9’s wing and large flaps, enabling ultra short takeoff and landing capabilities.
Electra's Hybrid-Electric Ultra Short Achieve Wind Tunnel Performance
May 21, 2025
Related Stories
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during an event with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Washington.
Aerospace
Trump Selects Concept for $175 Billion 'Golden Dome' Missile Defense System
Boeing 737 MAX airliners are pictured at the company's factory on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Justice Department Says It May Drop Criminal Prosecution of Boeing Over Max Crashes
Boeing Wall Ap
Aerospace
Boeing Whistleblower's Family Settles Suit Over His Death
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 1, 2025
Layered sedimentary rocks exposed within the craters of Arabia Terra, Mars, recording ancient surface processes. Photo from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment.
Aerospace
How Close Are We on Real-Life Mars Exploration?
"The Martian" said it would happen by 2035.
May 22, 2025
Electric motors blow air over the EL9’s wing and large flaps, enabling ultra short takeoff and landing capabilities.
Aerospace
Electra's Hybrid-Electric Ultra Short Achieve Wind Tunnel Performance
Wind Tunnel testing validates the aircraft's wing design unlocks novel aviation capabilities.
May 21, 2025
The EA-18G Growler.
Aerospace
Raytheon Gets $580 Million to Make Nextgen Jammer
It is an airborne electronic attack system consisting of two pods.
May 19, 2025
Boeing 737 MAX airliners are pictured at the company's factory on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Justice Department Says It May Drop Criminal Prosecution of Boeing Over Max Crashes
Many relatives of the passengers who died in the crashes have spent years pushing for a public trial.
May 19, 2025
Boeing Wall Ap
Aerospace
Boeing Whistleblower's Family Settles Suit Over His Death
John Barnett, a longtime Boeing employee, shared his safety concerns with journalists after he retired in 2017.
May 14, 2025
Coatings Card
Aerospace
PPG Invests $380M to Build New Aerospace Coatings Factory in North Carolina
The 198,000-square-foot facility will employ more than 110 people.
May 9, 2025
Natilus' KONA model rendering.
Aerospace
Q&A: Why Natilus Partnered with Palantir to Streamline the Startup's Workflows
The blended-wing-body aircraft manufacturer hopes to accelerate development.
May 9, 2025
Eaton’s Orchard Park facility.
Aerospace
Eaton Plans $18.5M Expansion of Aerospace Manufacturing Facility
The 50,000-square-foot expansion looks to add 77 new jobs.
May 9, 2025
NASA and Northrop Grumman marked the arrival of the Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) at the company’s Gilbert, Arizona, facility.
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman Begins Integration, Testing of NASA’s Habitation, Logistics Outpost
The outpost would allow humans to live for extended periods near the Moon.
May 5, 2025
In this handout photo from the U.S. Navy, sailors load an AIM-120C missile into an F/A-18E Super Hornet aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the Persian Gulf on Aug. 8, 2017.
Aerospace
U.S. Gives Initial Approval for $3.5 Billion Missile Sale to Saudi Arabia
The approval comes before Trump's planned visit later this month.
May 5, 2025
A girl plays in the sand as people protest at Boca Chica beach, Texas, Saturday, May 3, 2025, hours before polls closed for the incorporation election that would turn Starbase into an official Texas city.
Aerospace
SpaceX Launch Site Approved as New City of Starbase
With all the votes in, the tally was 212 in favor to 6 against.
May 5, 2025
This file photo taken Feb. 5, 2010, shows a 'Pratt & Whitney Dependable Engines' emblem at the plant in East Hartford, Conn.
Labor
Thousands of Pratt & Whitney Machinists Go on Strike
It's their first strike since 2001.
May 5, 2025
The finished Orion spacecraft for the Artemis II mission.
Aerospace
Lockheed Martin Completes Orion Development for Artemis II Mission to the Moon
The upgraded spacecraft has been delivered.
May 2, 2025
A visitor photographs a large bust of Elon Musk near SpaceX's Starbase as the Starship is prepared for a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, March 5, 2025.
Aerospace
The Home of Elon Musk's SpaceX Could Soon Become an Official Texas City Called Starbase
Success seems likely, as the small number of residents eligible to vote include his employees.
May 1, 2025