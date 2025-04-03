Flock Safety Opens New Drone Manufacturing Facility

The 97,000-square-foot site will produce the company's Drone As First Responder technology.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Apr 3, 2025
Flock Safety
Flock Safety

Safety technology solutions provider Flock Safety announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Smyrna, Georgia.

The 97,000-square-foot facility will produce the company’s advanced public safety tools, including Drone As First Responder (DFR) technology. It will also refurbish damaged devices and assemble solar panels.

Flock Safety expects the location, which represents an investment of about $10 million, to meet full operations in 2027 and create 210 new jobs.

Last year, the company launched DFR, a fully automated air support system that provides eyes-on-the-scene access for emergency responders. The system positions drones at automated, battery-swapping docks that can reach anywhere within a 3.5-mile radius in an average response time of 86 seconds.

“Drone as First Responder technology stands to transform emergency response, and these made-in-America, NDAA-compliant drones will have a transformative impact on the local communities we aim to serve," Flock Safety CEO and Founder Garrett Langle said.

Founded in 2017, Flock Safety reportedly serves more than 4,800 law enforcement agency partners and over 1,000 business customers. Other company products include License Plate Reader cameras and gunshot detection sensors.

