Aerospace Manufacturer Begins Search for First U.S. Facility

The large-scale site will produce a blended-wing-body freighter.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Mar 25, 2025
Natilus’ first U.S. manufacturing facility for KONA, its regional cargo aircraft.
Natilus’ first U.S. manufacturing facility for KONA, its regional cargo aircraft.
Natilus

Aerospace manufacturer Natilus announced that it began the process of selecting a site for its first U.S. manufacturing facility.

The large-scale facility will produce the KONA, Natilus’ regional blended-wing-body freighter. The company also expects to expand with a larger production footprint for its 200-passenger aircraft, HORIZON.

Natilus anticipates that the development will mitigate the impact of potential trade restrictions and supply chain disruptions caused by tariffs on critical materials.

According to Natilus, its blended-wing-body aircraft's carbon fiber airframes will offer advantages in fuel consumption, carbon emissions and payload capacity. The company added that the KONA, which can navigate rugged terrain and extreme weather conditions, provides 30% reduction in fuel consumption, 40% more volumetric capacity and a 50% decrease in carbon emissions, all while using existing engine technology.

Natilus announced Nolinor Aviation as the latest customer to reserve multiple production slots of KONA for its operations in northern Canada.

Once operational, Natilus expects the 250,000-square-foot facility to feature an annual production capacity of 60 KONA aircraft. The company also plans to hire 300 full-time skilled employees across manufacturing, aerospace, propulsion and test engineering, including production and quality roles, test pilots and machine technicians. 

For Phase I, Natilus will prioritize geographic regions in the U.S. with strong state and local incentive programs and facilities with adequate runway length, airspace clearance for testing, training and selloff facilities and proximity to suppliers and transportation.

The company expects to announce further details in the coming months. 

In the second phase, Natilus plans to develop a 2.5 million-square-foot facility to accommodate production of the HORIZON passenger aircraft, which is classed in the same narrowbody segment as Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s. The company said it is engaged with many prospective states and countries including the U.S., UAE, India and Saudi Arabia regarding potential sites.

The company expects the facility to employ around 3,000 skilled workers once it comes online in the early 2030s. 

Latest in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
February 26, 2025
The Cummings Aerospace Hellhound drone.
Turbojet-Powered, 3D-Printed Kamikaze Drone Completes First Flight on U.S. Army Test Range
March 24, 2025
This graphical rendering provided by the U.S. Air Force shows the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) Platform, the F-47. On Friday, March 21, 2025, President Donald Trump announced that the Air Force had selected Boeing to produce the next generation fighter jet.
Trump Announces Boeing Wins Contract for Secretive Future Fighter Jet
March 24, 2025
Boeing
Boeing Receives Order for 60 737 MAX Airplanes
March 21, 2025
Related Stories
Boeing
Aerospace
Boeing Receives Order for 60 737 MAX Airplanes
Archer
Aerospace
Archer, Palantir to Build AI Foundation for Future of Next-Gen Aviation
Ge
Aerospace
GE Aerospace to Invest Nearly $1 Billion in U.S. Manufacturing
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Aerospace
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 26, 2025
This graphical rendering provided by the U.S. Air Force shows the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) Platform, the F-47. On Friday, March 21, 2025, President Donald Trump announced that the Air Force had selected Boeing to produce the next generation fighter jet.
Aerospace
Trump Announces Boeing Wins Contract for Secretive Future Fighter Jet
The initial contract is worth an estimated $20 billion.
March 24, 2025
Boeing
Aerospace
Boeing Receives Order for 60 737 MAX Airplanes
The order comes as Boeing works to achieve a monthly production rate of 38 737 MAX units.
March 21, 2025
Unnamed
Aerospace
Kratos Breaks Ground on U.S. Hypersonic Vehicle Testing Facility
The facility is expected to create more than 100 jobs.
March 21, 2025
A Boeing 737 Max.
Aerospace
The Family Of An Airplane Safety Whistleblower is Suing Boeing Over His Death
Prior to their death, the whistleblower was a longtime Boeing employee.
March 21, 2025
Draft of a Jet Engine for manufacturing.
Aerospace
Pushing Aerospace Boundaries: The Role of Advanced Manufacturers
Requirements for specialty manufacturing companies are evolving to meet increased demand.
March 18, 2025
An Anduril CUAS device.
Aerospace
Anduril Lands $642 Million Deal to Deliver Air Defense Systems for U.S. Marines
Anduril will provide AI-powered counter unmanned aerial system technology.
March 17, 2025
This image made from video by NASA shows astronauts greeting each other after a SpaceX capsule docked with the International Space Station, Sunday, March 16, 2025. Top row from left: Nick Hague, Alexander Gorbunov, Suni Williams, Alexei Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner. Bottom row from left: Butch Wilmore, Takuya Onishi, Anne McClain, Kirill Peskov, Nichole Ayers and Don Pettit.
Aerospace
NASA's Stuck Astronauts Welcome Their Newly Arrived Replacements To the Space Station
The stuck astronauts will be returning home after nine months in space.
March 17, 2025
Studying a drone, addressing safety in autonomous aviation.
Aerospace
NASA Taps UTA To Shape Future Of Autonomous Aviation
UTA team tasked with developing safety systems for drones and unmanned flying vehicles.
March 14, 2025
Ursa Major’s propulsion system includes the integration of key components such as tanks, thrusters, and avionics.
Aerospace
Ursa Major to Deliver Chemical Propulsion Capability for Tactical Satellite Bus Systems
The multi-year development is worth $10-15 million.
March 14, 2025
In this image taken from video provided by Justus Rainey, passengers move away from a plane as smoke surrounded the aircraft, in Denver, Thursday, March 13, 2025.
Aerospace
American Airlines Boeing 737 Catches Fire at Denver Airport
WATCH: There was no immediate clarification on exactly when the plane caught fire.
March 14, 2025
Ge
Aerospace
GE Aerospace to Invest Nearly $1 Billion in U.S. Manufacturing
The company also announced it plans to hire around 5,000 U.S. workers this year.
March 13, 2025
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a crew of four aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft scrubbed prior to liftoff for a mission to the International Space Station from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
Aerospace
SpaceX Delays Flight to Replace Stuck Astronauts After Launch Pad Problem
Concerns arose less than four hours before the Falcon rocket's planned liftoff.
March 13, 2025
Satellites, junk floating in space.
Aerospace
Climate Change Will Reduce the Number of Satellites That Can Safely Orbit In Space
Increasing greenhouse gas emissions will reduce the atmosphere’s ability to burn up old space junk.
March 12, 2025
This photo provided by Intuitive Machines on Friday, March 7, 2025, shows the Athena, a private lunar lander, after landing sideways in a crater near the moon's south pole.
Aerospace
Private Lunar Lander Declared Dead After Landing Sideways in a Crater
The lander missed its mark by more than 800 feet.
March 10, 2025