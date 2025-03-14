Archer, Palantir to Build AI Foundation for Future of Next-Gen Aviation

The two plan to use Palantir Foundry and AIP to boost Archer’s aircraft manufacturing capabilities.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Mar 14, 2025
Archer
Archer Aviation Inc. and Palantir Technologies Inc. announced a partnership today to build the AI foundation for the future of next-gen aviation technologies.

The two plan to leverage Palantir Foundry and AIP (Artificial Intelligence Platform) to accelerate the scaling of Archer’s aircraft manufacturing capabilities at its facilities in Georgia and Silicon Valley, with the intent to advance the development of software solutions to drive innovation across the entire value chain.

This would include the development of next-gen software utilizing AI to improve a range of aviation systems, including air traffic control, movement control and route planning, with the goal of improving efficiency, safety and affordability across the industry.

“Palantir’s partnership with Archer is redefining the future of flight, making it not only more efficient but also more accessible," Palantir CEO and co-founder Alex Karp said. "By integrating Palantir's advanced AI capabilities with Archer's innovative approach to aircraft manufacturing and operations, we are setting the stage for a transformative leap in efficiency, safety and sustainability."

