GE Aerospace to Invest Nearly $1 Billion in U.S. Manufacturing

The company also announced it plans to hire around 5,000 U.S. workers this year.

Mar 13, 2025
Ge
GE Aerospace announced that it plans to invest nearly $1 billion to strengthen manufacturing and increase the use of new materials and parts needed for the future of aviation. The company expects the investment to help increase engine safety, quality and delivery.

The company also announced it intends to hire around 5,000 U.S. workers this year, including both manufacturing and engineering roles.

$500 million to expand capacity to strengthen quality and delivery

GE Aerospace aims to grow its capacity and expand several key sites, especially those that support the production and assembly of the narrowbody CFM LEAP engine, where deliveries are expected to increase by 15% to 20% this year.

  • $113 million in Greater Cincinnati: Facility upgrades and additional equipment for several sites in the area that produce, test and assemble many of the company’s commercial and military engines.
  • $70 million in Muskegon, Michigan: Breaking ground on an expansion to produce parts for the hot section of the engine.
  • $16 million in Durham, North Carolina, and $5 million in Lafayette, Indiana: Additional equipment to support the assembly of commercial engines, including LEAP.
  • $13 million in West Jefferson, North Carolina: Expanding the building to increase production of key parts of the engine.
  • $200 million investment in military engine production: The company is investing in sites, including Lynn, Massachusetts, and Madisonville, Kentucky, to gear up for the new T901 Black Hawk and Apache helicopter engine and continue producing other military engines.

$100+ million to scale innovative materials and parts

The company’s investments are also scaling the production of innovative parts made from new materials and advanced manufacturing processes that provide engines with more range, power and efficiency. 

This includes additive manufacturing, which reduces part count, increasing fuel efficiency and durability while providing greater design freedom as well as ceramic matrix composites (CMCs). CMCs are one-third the weight of traditional materials but can operate at up to 500 degrees hotter, meaning greater power and durability for engines.

  • $51 million in Auburn, Alabama: Additional 3D printers, upgrades to existing equipment and tooling to increase capacity and ensure quality.
  • $14 million in West Chester, Ohio: Additional 3D printer, industrial furnace and upgrades to facility to increase capacity.
  • $22 million in Huntsville, Alabama: Additional machines to produce materials that are the building blocks for ceramic matrix composite engine parts.
  • $20 million in Asheville, North Carolina: Additional equipment to produce ceramic matrix composite engine parts, new inspection equipment and advanced machines that can shape metal parts to precise specifications.
  • $11 million in Batesville, Mississippi: Industrial oven, precision measuring tools, high-precision machines and inspection technology to maintain quality. 

$100+ million for external supplier base

The almost $1 billion investment includes $100+ million dedicated to the company’s external supplier base, providing investments to ensure suppliers are using the newest tools to produce parts, further reducing defects and supply chain constraints.  

