Katy Perry, Gayle King Will Join Jeff Bezos' Fiancee on Blue Origin Spaceflight

They will blast off sometime this spring aboard a New Shepard rocket.

Marcia Dunn
Feb 27, 2025
This combination of photos shows Gayle King, from left, Lauren Sanchez and Katy Perry.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Katy Perry and Gayle King are headed to space with Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez and three other women.

Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin announced the all-female celebrity crew on Thursday.

Sanchez, a helicopter pilot and former TV journalist, picked the crew who will join her on a 10-minute spaceflight from West Texas, the company said. They will blast off sometime this spring aboard a New Shepard rocket. No launch date was given.

Blue Origin has flown tourists on short hops to space since 2021. Some passengers have gotten free rides, while others have paid a hefty sum to experience weightlessness. It was not immediately known who's footing the bill for this upcoming flight.

Sanchez invited singer Perry and TV journalist King, as well as a former NASA rocket scientist who now heads an engineering firm Aisha Bowe, research scientist Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn.

This will be Blue Origin's 11th human spaceflight. Bezos climbed aboard with his brother for the inaugural flight.

This image taken from video released by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, shows the crashed plane of Delta flight 4819 at Toronto Pearson International Airport, in Mississauga, Ontario, on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Aerospace
Passenger Jet Design Helped Passengers, Crew Survive Plane Crash
Aerospace
Passenger Jet Design Helped Passengers, Crew Survive Plane Crash
A Delta Air Lines plane lies upside down at Toronto Pearson Airport on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.
Aerospace
Questions Emerge About What May Have Caused Delta Plane to Burst Into Flames and Flip Over
Salvage crews work on recovering wreckage near the site in the Potomac River of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Arlington, Va.
Aerospace
Trump Begins Firings of FAA Staff Just Weeks After Fatal DC Plane Crash
Aerospace
Trump Begins Firings of FAA Staff Just Weeks After Fatal DC Plane Crash
February 26, 2025
