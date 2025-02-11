Archer Raises $300M to Accelerate Hybrid Aircraft Platform

The platform will serve the defense market and beyond.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Feb 11, 2025
Archer
Business Wire

Archer announced that it raised $301.75 million to develop its hybrid aircraft platform for the defense market and beyond. The funds bring Archer’s total liquidity position to approximately $1 billion. 

The company launched Archer Defense in December to develop next-generation aircraft for defense applications. The first product from this division is planned to be a hybrid-propulsion, vertical-take-off-and landing aircraft.

“I believe the opportunity for advanced vertical lift aircraft across defense appears to be substantially larger than I originally expected," Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said. "As a result, we are raising additional capital to help us invest in critical capabilities like composites and batteries to help enable us to capture this opportunity and more.”

Archer also released its preliminary estimated financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting that its GAAP operating expenses will be within the range of $120 million to $140 million and total non-GAAP operating expenses are in line with its guidance range of $95 million to $110 million. The company confirmed that it does not expect that its total non-GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025 will materially increase over this Q4 guided range.

The financing provided for the purchase and sale of 35,500,000 shares of Archer’s Class A common stock at a price of $8.50 per share based on a volume-weighted average price of the Class A common stock, in a registered direct offering. The net proceeds from the offering will be used for the development of next generation aircraft manufacturing capabilities related to this effort, including batteries and composites and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

Latest in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
February 11, 2025
Acoustical Model of Mach Cutoff Flight.
Overture's Boomless Cruise Enables Supersonic Travel without Audible Sonic Boom
February 10, 2025
This April 2023 image released by CNN shows aviation correspondent Pete Muntean preparing for a live broadcast at Reagan National Airport in Washington.
Flying's Gotten Safer, and Less Reported On
February 7, 2025
Clinton-Sherman Airport home of Oklahoma Air and Space Port.
Oklahoma Launches First Investment in Advanced Air Mobility Infrastructure
February 6, 2025
Related Stories
Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
Aerospace
Ontario Premier 'Ripping Up' Contract With Musk's Starlink in Response to Trump Tariffs
Two Sikorsky UH-60 'Black Hawk' helicopters approach during the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulates an attack on an airfield at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Aerospace
Aircraft That Collided Over Washington Are Both Workhorses Around the World
GA-ASI’s latest Gray Eagle variant, Gray Eagle 25M, successfully conducted its first flight on December 5, 2023.
Aerospace
General Atomics Tells Musk to Overhaul Defense Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Aerospace
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
February 11, 2025
This April 2023 image released by CNN shows aviation correspondent Pete Muntean preparing for a live broadcast at Reagan National Airport in Washington.
Aerospace
Flying's Gotten Safer, and Less Reported On
Washington crash shows how the aviation beat is fading.
February 7, 2025
Clinton-Sherman Airport home of Oklahoma Air and Space Port.
Aerospace
Oklahoma Launches First Investment in Advanced Air Mobility Infrastructure
The investment lays foundation for long-range drone flights.
February 6, 2025
Pbs
Operations
PBS Aerospace Establishes North American HQ in Atlanta
The small turbojet engines maker expects to meet full operations in April 2025.
February 6, 2025
The inside cockpit of the helicopter.
Aerospace
Skyryse One Completes World's First Fully Automated Helicopter Landing
WATCH: The helicopter lands with the swipe of a finger.
February 5, 2025
Artist rendering of Trident II D5 Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile.
Aerospace
U.S. Navy Awards Lockheed Martin $383 Million for Florida Production Facility
Approximately 300 jobs will be added to support strategic missile modernization.
February 3, 2025
Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
Aerospace
Ontario Premier 'Ripping Up' Contract With Musk's Starlink in Response to Trump Tariffs
He is also banning American companies from provincial contracts.
February 3, 2025
Two Sikorsky UH-60 'Black Hawk' helicopters approach during the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulates an attack on an airfield at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Aerospace
Aircraft That Collided Over Washington Are Both Workhorses Around the World
The aircraft are manufactured by Sikorsky and Bombardier.
January 31, 2025
Cummings Aerospace Hellhound kamikaze drone.
Aerospace
Turbojet-Powered, 3D-Printed Kamikaze Drone Completes Flight Tests
The Hellhound can fly faster than 350 miles per hour.
January 30, 2025
The Boom Supersonic's XB-1 aircraft breaks the sound barrier, Mach 1, during a test flight Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, over the Mohave Desert, Calif.
Aerospace
Independently Funded Jet's Sound Barrier Mark Revives Talk of Commercial Supersonic Travel
Supersonic commercial travel has been on hiatus for more than two decades.
January 30, 2025
A Military Black Hawk helicopter.
Aerospace
GE Aerospace T901 Engine Powers Black Hawk for First Time
The T901 delivers 50 percent more power than previous engines.
January 29, 2025
Boom Supersonic's XB-1.
Aerospace
The First Civil Supersonic Jet Made in America Has Broken the Sound Barrier
The feat is another step towards the world's fastest airliner.
January 28, 2025
Nasa Ntf
Aerospace
ABB Drive Modernization Gives NASA’s Wind Tunnel New Lease of Life
NASA has used the tunnel to test the Boeing 777 and the Space Shuttle.
January 28, 2025
Boeing 737 Max airplanes, belonging to Air Canada and other airlines, sit parked in a storage lot, Monday, April 26, 2021, near Boeing Field in Seattle.
Aerospace
Boeing Posts $3.8B Q4 Loss
The company has lost more than $35 billion since fatal crashes in 2019.
January 28, 2025
A Boeing plane displayed during a debut for employees and media of the new jet in Renton, Wash. U.S., Feb. 5, 2018.
Aerospace
Boeing Took Nearly $3 Billion Hit in Q4
Losses were related to strike, layoffs and troubled government programs.
January 24, 2025