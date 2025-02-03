Ontario Premier 'Ripping Up' Contract With Musk's Starlink in Response to Trump Tariffs

He is also banning American companies from provincial contracts.

Rob Gillies
Feb 3, 2025
Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP

TORONTO (AP) — The leader of Canada's most populous province of Ontario said Monday he's ripping up a contract with Elon Musk's Starlink internet services in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on Canada.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who said he is also banning American companies from provincial contracts, signed a $100-million Canadian (US$68 million) with Musk's company in November to deliver high-speed internet to remote residents in rural and northern Ontario.

"We'll be ripping up the province's contract with Starlink. Ontario won't do business with people hellbent on destroying our economy," Ford said in a post on X.

Ford said U.S.-based businesses will lose out on "tens of billions of dollars" in new revenues as a result of Ontario's response. "They only have President Trump to blame," he said.

Ontario and other provinces already planned to remove American liquor brands from government store shelves. The Liquor Control Board of Ontario sells nearly $1 billion worth of American wine, beer, spirits and seltzers every year, Ford pointed.

"Canada didn't start this fight with the U.S., but you better believe we're ready to win it," said Ford, who called an election for his province last week.

Canada and Mexico ordered retaliatory tariffs on American goods in response to sweeping tariffs imposed by Trump.

Trump responded Sunday, criticizing Canada's trade surplus with the United States and contending that without that surplus, "Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country. Harsh but true! Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State. Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada — AND NO TARIFFS!"

Latest in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2025
Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
Ontario Premier 'Ripping Up' Contract With Musk's Starlink in Response to Trump Tariffs
February 3, 2025
Two Sikorsky UH-60 'Black Hawk' helicopters approach during the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulates an attack on an airfield at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Aircraft That Collided Over Washington Are Both Workhorses Around the World
January 31, 2025
Cummings Aerospace Hellhound kamikaze drone.
Turbojet-Powered, 3D-Printed Kamikaze Drone Completes Flight Tests
January 30, 2025
Related Stories
Two Sikorsky UH-60 'Black Hawk' helicopters approach during the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulates an attack on an airfield at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Aerospace
Aircraft That Collided Over Washington Are Both Workhorses Around the World
GA-ASI’s latest Gray Eagle variant, Gray Eagle 25M, successfully conducted its first flight on December 5, 2023.
Aerospace
General Atomics Tells Musk to Overhaul Defense Acquisitions
Nasa Ntf
Aerospace
ABB Drive Modernization Gives NASA’s Wind Tunnel New Lease of Life
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2025
Two Sikorsky UH-60 'Black Hawk' helicopters approach during the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulates an attack on an airfield at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Aerospace
Aircraft That Collided Over Washington Are Both Workhorses Around the World
The aircraft are manufactured by Sikorsky and Bombardier.
January 31, 2025
Cummings Aerospace Hellhound kamikaze drone.
Aerospace
Turbojet-Powered, 3D-Printed Kamikaze Drone Completes Flight Tests
The Hellhound can fly faster than 350 miles per hour.
January 30, 2025
The Boom Supersonic's XB-1 aircraft breaks the sound barrier, Mach 1, during a test flight Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, over the Mohave Desert, Calif.
Aerospace
Independently Funded Jet's Sound Barrier Mark Revives Talk of Commercial Supersonic Travel
Supersonic commercial travel has been on hiatus for more than two decades.
January 30, 2025
A Military Black Hawk helicopter.
Aerospace
GE Aerospace T901 Engine Powers Black Hawk for First Time
The T901 delivers 50 percent more power than previous engines.
January 29, 2025
Boom Supersonic's XB-1.
Aerospace
The First Civil Supersonic Jet Made in America Has Broken the Sound Barrier
The feat is another step towards the world's fastest airliner.
January 28, 2025
Nasa Ntf
Aerospace
ABB Drive Modernization Gives NASA’s Wind Tunnel New Lease of Life
NASA has used the tunnel to test the Boeing 777 and the Space Shuttle.
January 28, 2025
Boeing 737 Max airplanes, belonging to Air Canada and other airlines, sit parked in a storage lot, Monday, April 26, 2021, near Boeing Field in Seattle.
Aerospace
Boeing Posts $3.8B Q4 Loss
The company has lost more than $35 billion since fatal crashes in 2019.
January 28, 2025
A Boeing plane displayed during a debut for employees and media of the new jet in Renton, Wash. U.S., Feb. 5, 2018.
Aerospace
Boeing Took Nearly $3 Billion Hit in Q4
Losses were related to strike, layoffs and troubled government programs.
January 24, 2025
General Atomics cislunar transportation module.
Aerospace
General Atomics Successfully Tests Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Reactor Fuel
The testing took place at the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center.
January 23, 2025
Boeing and Norsk e-Fuel sign a strategic partnership agreement to accelerate the production and availability of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the Nordics and globally. From left to right: Karl Hauptmeier, CEO, Norsk e-Fuel; Maria Laine, President of Boeing in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Nordics; Lars Bjørn Larsen, CCO, Norsk e-Fuel.
Aerospace
Boeing Partners to Advance Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production
The strategic partnership will help meet global demand.
January 22, 2025
A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor.
Aerospace
Lockheed Martin to Modernize Air Force F-22 Raptor
The modernization includes advanced infrared sensors.
January 22, 2025
Elon Musk arrives on stage to speak at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
Aerospace
President Trump Endorses SpaceX's Mars Ambitions
Elon Musk's prominence during the inauguration ceremonies stamped the tech titan's place in the president's orbit.
January 21, 2025
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship booster returns to the launch pad during a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.
Aerospace
SpaceX Launch Accident Likely Caused by Fire That Sent Trails of Flaming Debris Near Caribbean
Leaking fuel built up pressure in the cavity above the engine firewall.
January 17, 2025
The L3Harris multi-mission T7 robot.
Aerospace
L3Harris Showcases Robotic Drone Detection Capability for U.S. Army
The T7 robotic system gives operators precision control for Explosive Ordnance Disposal.
January 17, 2025