General Atomics Tells Musk to Overhaul Defense Acquisitions

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) CEO Linden Blue recently sent a letter to Elon Musk advocating for U.S. defense acquisition reform. President Donald Trump appointed Musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a new presidential advisory commission designed to regulate government spending.

Blue proposed to apply GA-ASI's experience with defense acquisition to address the policies and procedures he said hindered timely delivery of critical capabilities to warfighters. He claimed U.S. Government policy and bureaucratic decision-making opened the door for competitors like China, Turkey and Israel to win important international customers.

In the letter, Blue highlighted areas for DOGE to address, including delays, buck-passing and self-shackling.