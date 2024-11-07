Joby Aviation, Toyota Accelerate Efforts to Realize Air Mobility

Toyota wants to transform into a mobility company.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Nov 7, 2024
Joby CEO and Founder JoeBen Bevirt (left) with Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda.
Joby CEO and Founder JoeBen Bevirt (left) with Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda.
Toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation and Joby Aviation hosted an event that focused on air mobility at Toyota's Higashi-Fuji Technical Center. The gathering featured executives from both companies, including Toyota Group Chairman Akio Toyoda and Joby CEO and founder JoeBen Bevirt, along with Joby's air taxi, an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOLaircraft.

An eVTOL is a type of aircraft designed for short-range, high-frequency operations suitable for the on-demand air taxi market, which is expected to be utilized by commuters, business travelers and tourists in urban areas. Combining elements from helicopters, drones and small aircraft, eVTOLs aim to excel in reliability, environmental performance, quiet operation, operational and maintenance costs, enhanced safety features and more.

As Toyota transforms into a mobility company, it has been able to work with other companies like Joby to find new innovations. The culmination of the efforts of both companies over the last seven years led to Joby's first air taxi exhibition flight overseas in Japan.

"This is a moment we have been looking forward to for a long time and marks a significant milestone on our journey towards making clean air travel an everyday reality," Bevirt said. "We share Toyota's vision for the future of air travel and are honored to have had the opportunity to present a glimpse of that future through our exhibition flight in Japan."

Latest in Aerospace
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
October 9, 2024
Southwest Research Institute has received a new contract to help the U.S. Air Force sustain the structural integrity of the B-52 Stratofortress, a strategic heavy bomber manufactured in the 1950s.
Air Force Commits Millions to Sustaining Aging Aircraft
November 4, 2024
A Boeing employee looks at informational pamphlets before heading in to vote on a new contract offer from the company, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at the Aerospace Machinists Union hall in Renton, Wash.
Boeing Machinists Are Holding a Contract Vote That Could End Their 7-Week Strike
November 4, 2024
An H2 aviation flight concept.
Fueling Greener Aviation with Hydrogen
November 1, 2024
Related Stories
Boeing
Aerospace
NAM Tells Boeing Union Leadership to 'Head Back to the Table'
Unpainted Boeing 737 Max aircraft are seen, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at the company's facilities in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing is Making New Offer to Union in Hopes of Ending Strike
Sprint Duo Front 1
Aerospace
Boeing Company Reveals Renderings for New X-Plane
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Aerospace
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
October 9, 2024
A Boeing employee looks at informational pamphlets before heading in to vote on a new contract offer from the company, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at the Aerospace Machinists Union hall in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing Machinists Are Holding a Contract Vote That Could End Their 7-Week Strike
If machinists ratify the latest offer, they would return to work by Nov. 12, according to the union.
November 4, 2024
An H2 aviation flight concept.
Aerospace
Fueling Greener Aviation with Hydrogen
Old technologies are being revamped to make them greener.
November 1, 2024
I Stock 2181104021
Aerospace
Bell Helicopter Ordered to Pay $16 Million to Former Supplier in Trade-Secrets Case
Bell gave proprietary information to a rival supplier.
November 1, 2024
Machinist AJ Nelson, who has worked for Boeing for six years, works the picket line after union members voted to reject a new contract offer from the company, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing Workers to Vote on New Contract to End 7-Week-Old Strike
About 33,000 machinists have been on strike for seven weeks.
November 1, 2024
A United States Air Force C-17 cargo plane loaded with humanitarian aid lands at Camilo Daza airport in Cucuta, Colombia, on Feb. 16, 2019.
Aerospace
Boeing Marked Up Air Force Soap Dispensers by 8,000%
New Pentagon audit says the plane maker cleaned up on Air Force parts.
October 31, 2024
A JetBlue Airbus flies over a pair of Southwest Airlines' jets from Bob Hope Airport in Burbank, Calif., bound for New York's JFK airport, July 19, 2005.
Aerospace
California Announces Sustainable Fuels Partnership to Curb Emissions from Planes
The move will increase the amount of fuel made each year from about 11 million gallons to 200 million gallons.
October 31, 2024
SKF facility, Toronto.
Aerospace
SKF Divests Non-Core Aerospace Operation for $220 Million
The facility manufactures mechanical seals and rings.
October 30, 2024
Lockheed Martin’s suite of satellite buses and a Space Development Agency transport layer spacecraft.
Aerospace
Lockheed Martin Completes Terran Orbital Acquisition
The company makes a unique lineup of customizable spacecraft platforms,
October 30, 2024
Boeing
Aerospace
NAM Tells Boeing Union Leadership to 'Head Back to the Table'
"We’re looking at a cost of more than $3.7 billion to the regional economy after 45 days."
October 30, 2024
The Boeing logo is displayed at the company's factory Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing Needs Cash; Looks to Raise $19 Billion
The company is facing some liquidity issues.
October 28, 2024
A Collins engineer works in the lab at the company's facility in Nordlingen, Germany.
Aerospace
RTX's Collins Aerospace Completes Prototype Development for Clean Aviation Project
These are megawatt-class power distribution components.
October 28, 2024
NASA Logo on Globe at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA.
Aerospace
New Report Shows NASA's $75.6 Billion Boost to U.S. Economy
NASA's missions supported 304,803 jobs nationwide.
October 25, 2024
Boeing employee Gina Forbush wears an pin saying 'IT'S A HARD NO!' while listening to the announcement that union members voted to reject a new contract offer from the company, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at Seattle Union Hall in Seattle.
Aerospace
Vote to Continue Strike Exposes Boeing Workers' Anger Over Lost Pensions
The company says bringing pensions back remains a non-starter.
October 24, 2024
X-Bow Systems’ Bolt Rocket
Aerospace
X-Bow Systems' Successful Bolt Rocket Launch Unleashes its 34" Advanced Manufactured Solid Rocket Motor
The XB-32 motor is the largest Advanced Manufactured Solid Propellant motor ever flown.
October 24, 2024