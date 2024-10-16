Troubled Boeing Signals It May Raise Up to $25B to Shore Up Finances

The company hasn't earned an annual profit since 2018.

David KoenigManuel Valdes
Oct 16, 2024
Boeing machinists, labor allies and elected officials rally in Seattle at their union hall on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.
Boeing machinists, labor allies and elected officials rally in Seattle at their union hall on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.
AP Photo/Manuel Valdes

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing signaled Tuesday that it could raise up to $25 billion in new stock or debt to shore up its balance sheet after years of heavy losses.

The company said in back-to-back regulatory filings that it could raise the cash over the next three years. It also entered into a new borrowing agreement with lenders to provide short-term protection against a cash crunch. It also entered into a new $10 billion credit agreement with lenders to provide short-term protection against a cash crunch.

Boeing hasn't earned an annual profit since 2018, losing more than $25 billion since, after two 737 Max jets crashed, killing 346 people. Its finances are under new pressure as a strike by workers who build most of its airline jets factory goes into its second month. The strike is cutting into cash, which Boeing receives when it delivers new planes to buyers.

The strike is also getting the attention of the Biden administration. Julie Su, the acting labor secretary, visited Seattle and met with the union and Boeing on Monday, according to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Boeing workers packed a union hall for raucous rally Tuesday that was intended to show solidarity among strikers.

"We could talk about solidarity, but when you see it, it definitely lifts you up," said Sergio Lombardo, who has worked at Boeing for 14 years.

Jeff Cook, a quality inspector with 28 years at Boeing, said the rally sends a message to Boeing's corporate officials "that we're not just going to lie down. We have been lying down for them for 16 years, and it's just not going to fly anymore."

Boeing has burned through more than $1 billion in cash and ended September with $10.3 billion in cash and securities.

On Friday, new CEO Kelly Ortberg said Boeing will cut about 10% of its workforce — around 17,000 jobs — and pushed back the launch of a new model of its large 777 airliner.

Production of current models of the 777 and Boeing's best-selling plane, the 737 Max, have been halted by the strike.

Boeing's securities filings Tuesday are called shelf registrations, which indicate that a company has the ability to raise funds without committing to doing anything.

The company also reported that to provide near-term liquidity, it entered into a new supplemental credit agreement with units of Bank of America, Citibank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase.

Fitch Ratings said the announcements increase Boeing's financial flexibility and ease near-term liquidity concerns. Management's ability to tap capital sources other than debt "will help alleviate downgrade risks" by improving the prospects for paying off debt that matures in 2025 and 2026, Fitch said.

Standard & Poor's said last week it was considering cutting Boeing's credit rating.

Shares of The Boeing Co, based in Arlington, Virginia, rose 2% on Tuesday.

Latest in Aerospace
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
October 9, 2024
Catherine Berthet, whose daughter Camille Geoffrey died in the March, 2019, crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max, speaks outside federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.
Judge Handling Boeing's Plea Deal Asks DOJ to Explain Its DEI Policy
October 16, 2024
Boeing machinists, labor allies and elected officials rally in Seattle at their union hall on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.
Troubled Boeing Signals It May Raise Up to $25B to Shore Up Finances
October 16, 2024
The MQ-9B going through second-life testing.
General Atomics Completes Full-Scale Fatigue Test on Remotely Piloted Aircraft
October 15, 2024
Related Stories
A Lufthansa Airbus takes off at Frankfurt Airport above other passenger aircraft of the airline, Germany, Monday, March 23, 2020.
Aerospace
Airbus to Lay Off 2,500
The unpainted fuselage of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft is seen, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at the company's facilities in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Federal Judge in Texas Will Hear Arguments Over Boeing's Plea Deal in 737 Max Case
Don Kramer, National Transportation Safety Board engineer, testifies Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing into the June 2023 loss of the Titan submersible, in North Charleston, S.C.
Aerospace
NASA Downplays Role in Development of Titan Submersible That Imploded
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Aerospace
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
October 9, 2024
Catherine Berthet, whose daughter Camille Geoffrey died in the March, 2019, crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max, speaks outside federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Judge Handling Boeing's Plea Deal Asks DOJ to Explain Its DEI Policy
And how it would affect the selection of an independent monitor to oversee Boeing during probation.
October 16, 2024
The MQ-9B going through second-life testing.
Aerospace
General Atomics Completes Full-Scale Fatigue Test on Remotely Piloted Aircraft
The team completed the "second lifetime" of fatigue testing, which is equivalent to 80,000 operating hours.
October 15, 2024
This image provided by SpaceX shows SpaceX's mega rocket booster returning to the launch pad to be captured during a test flight Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Boca Chica, Texas.
Aerospace
Mechanical SpaceX Arms Catch Starship Rocket Booster in Bold Test Flight
Watch a true feat of engineering.
October 14, 2024
Unpainted Boeing 737 Max aircraft are seen on Sept. 24, 2024, at the company's facilities in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing to Lay Off 17,000 Employees
The plane maker continues to lose money as it deals with a strike that is crippling production.
October 14, 2024
Anduril's Bolt-M.
Aerospace
Anduril Unveils Bolt & Bolt-M Drones
Bolt is designed for man-packable ISR and search and rescue.
October 11, 2024
Chris Moore, parent of Danielle, one of the crash victims of a Boeing 737 MAX8 in Ethiopia, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, June 18, 2024, in Washington.
Aerospace
Relatives of Passengers Who Died in Boeing Max Crashes Will Face Off in Court with the Company
The family members want the government to put Boeing on trial, where the company could face tougher punishment.
October 11, 2024
An AgEagle facilities building.
Aerospace
Q&A: Working to Empower the Drone Age
How AgEagle makes strides as a global UAV industry pioneer.
October 10, 2024
The AIM-9X Sidewinder missile fired from a jet.
Aerospace
Raytheon Gets $736 Million to Make AIM-9X Missiles
The contract addresses hardware obsolescence.
October 10, 2024
The Boeing logo is displayed at the company's factory Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing Withdraws Contract Offer After Talks With Striking Workers Break Down
The offer would have given striking workers 30% raises.
October 9, 2024
Corvus Robotics
Aerospace
Corvus Robotics Brings Autonomous Inventory Management System to Lights-Out Warehouses
WATCH: The light-weight drone flies at walking speed without disrupting workflow or blocking aisles.
October 9, 2024
The Anduril Roadrunner and Roadrunner M VTOL systems.
Aerospace
Anduril Awarded $250 Million Air Defense Production Contract
Anduril’s will be supplying a high-explosive vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) interceptor.
October 8, 2024
Frontier Airlines A320 lands at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Aerospace
Engine Fire on Frontier Airlines Plane Sparks FAA Investigation
Smoke and fire was spotted as the aircraft was landing.
October 8, 2024
Nuclear-powered rockets could one day enable faster space travel.
Aerospace
Nuclear Rockets Could Travel to Mars in Half the Time
But designing the reactors that would power them isn't easy.
October 4, 2024
A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle.
Aerospace
Senators Ask Justice Department to Take Tougher Action Against Boeing Executives Over Safety Issues
Two U.S. senators have asked to hold Boeing criminally accountable.
October 4, 2024