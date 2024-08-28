Evolution Space Awarded AFWERX Contract for Hypersonic Boost and Target Solutions

Evolution Space announced it has been selected by AFWERX for a $1.2 million SBIR Phase II contract focused on solid propulsion hypersonic boost and target solutions to address challenges in the Department of the Air Force.

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines.

The Air Force began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded.

"Hypersonic research in the U.S. needs more support, and Evolution is proud to be applying their tech and doing their duty for a core strategic interest." Evolution VP of Technology Justin Karl said.