Sikorsky Delivers Final Presidential Helicopter

The company made 23 new presidential helicopters to support the executive lift mission.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Aug 19, 2024
Presidential Helicopters Program Office and the Marine Corps accepted delivery of the final VH-92A Patriot helicopter in August for a total inventory of 23 aircraft.
Owen Hoffmann

The Presidential Helicopters Program Office (PMA-274) and the Marine Corps accepted delivery of the final VH-92A helicopter built by Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky. The achievement signifies the completion of the program of record to deliver 23 new presidential helicopters in support of the executive lift mission.

The total inventory of 23 VH-92A aircraft will consist of 21 operational and two test aircraft. This quantity allows for aircraft to be ready to support the executive lift mission, undergo various levels of maintenance, lifecycle upgrades and provide assets for pilot/aircrew training.

In May 2014, PMA-274, with approval from the Navy, awarded Sikorsky a contract to build the next presidential helicopter, the VH-92A, a derivative of the commercial S-92.

The new presidential helicopter was built to increase performance and payload over the VH-3D and VH-60N. It will provide enhanced crew coordination systems and communications capabilities in addition to improving availability and maintainability.

The Marine Corps works with the White House Military Office, PMA-274, and Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) to ensure the conditions are set for a successful transition from the current in-service VH-3D and VH-60N aircraft to the VH-92A. Currently there are 10 VH-3D’s, six VH-60N’s, and 9 VH-92A’s that support various missions assigned to HMX-1.

The VH-92A Patriot is in the midst of a phased plan to ensure a smooth, safe and timely transition from the legacy VH-3D and VH-60N aircraft.

