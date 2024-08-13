Rotor Technologies Launches World’s Largest Civilian Drone

Rotor Technologies, Inc., announced two new unmanned aerial vehicles for the 2025 model year: Airtruck, a utility UAV with over 1,000 pounds of payload, and Sprayhawk, an agricultural UAV with a 110-gallon capacity.

Introductory pricing for both aircraft is less than $1,000,000.

Airtruck and Sprayhawk, both based on the Robinson R44 full-scale helicopter, have a maximum takeoff weight of 2,500 pounds, making them the largest civilian drones available to purchase in the world.

Rotor and Robinson have collaborated on development and certification, and the two companies displayed a static pre-production prototype of the Airtruck, previously referred to as the R550X, at HeliExpo earlier this year

.

The first Sprayhawk production aircraft has been completed and is undergoing ground testing ahead of delivery to an agricultural partner in the midwest later this year. The first batch of production Sprayhawks will be delivered to early-access partners throughout spring 2025 and are expected to begin commercial spraying operations in the 2025 corn run.

Rotor is opening up orders to customers in the U.S. and Brazil for 2025 Model Year Airtrucks and Sprayhawks, with delivery slots still available for late 2025 and early 2026. The first 2025 production run will be limited to 15 Sprayhawks and 10 Airtrucks.

Introductory pricing is $850,000 for the Airtruck and $990,000 for the Sprayhawk for orders placed before December 15, 2024.

Rotor Technologies, Inc.



“We think that the Sprayhawk and Airtruck are the right path forward for US farmers, aerial applicators, and the construction and logistics industries,” Rotor Chief Commercial Officer Ben Frank said. “Many of the drones on the market today are unlikely to stand the test of time. The need for larger and more reliable aircraft is clear, and our new slogan, ‘Big Drones for Tough Jobs,’ will show the world that we mean business.”