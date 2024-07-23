Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Morpheus Space Launches New 'Reloaded' Factory in Germany

To increase availability of the GO-2 Electric Propulsion Systems.

Industrial Media Staff
Jul 23, 2024
Satellite
iStock.com/mikdam

Morpheus Space, a provider of space mobility solutions, opened the first mass production facility for space systems in Dresden, Germany.

The new "Reloaded" facility will initially manufacture 100 units of the GO-2 per year, Morpheus Space's second-generation electric propulsion system aimed at addressing the urgent demand for mobility by the rising number of satellite missions in our orbits.  

Designed to address the mobility challenges for the Space industry, GO-2 is a reliable, modular Field Emission Electric Propulsion (FEEP) system enabling uninterrupted mobility throughout the entire mission lifetime. 

"One of the biggest problems satellite operators face today is the limited supply of available propulsion systems," Morpheus Space President Kevin Lausten said. "We intend to sufficiently scale production of GO-2 to match this growing demand. By offering a more affordable and readily available propulsion system able to facilitate all necessary maneuvers from initial orbit to de-orbit, the GO-2 marks an important leap for the industry." 

Morpheus Space CEO & Co-Founder Daniel Bock, recently speaking at the Munich Security Conference on the growing role of mobility in Low Earth Orbit missions, has led the Morpheus Space team to acquire $28 million in series-A fundraising.

Notable investors include Airbus Ventures and Alpine Space Ventures, which is backed by the NATO Innovation Fund.

