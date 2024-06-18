Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

NASA's Voyager 1, the Most Distant Spacecraft from Earth, is Doing Science Again After Problem

Voyager 1's four instruments are back in business after a computer problem in November.

Adithi Ramakrishnan
Jun 18, 2024
This illustration provided by NASA depicts Voyager 1.
NASA via AP, File

DALLAS (AP) — NASA's Voyager 1, the most distant spacecraft from Earth, is sending science data again.

Voyager 1's four instruments are back in business after a computer problem in November, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory said this week. The team first received meaningful information again from Voyager 1 in April, and recently commanded it to start studying its environment again.

Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 is drifting through interstellar space, or the space between star systems. Before reaching this region, the spacecraft discovered a thin ring around Jupiter and several of Saturn's moons. Its instruments are designed to collect information about plasma waves, magnetic fields and particles.

Voyager 1 is over 15 billion miles (24.14 billion kilometers) from Earth. Its twin Voyager 2 — also in interstellar space — is more than 12 billion miles (19.31 billion kilometers) away.

