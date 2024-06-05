Diehl Aviation Builds New Location in Mexico

Diehl Aviation announced the establishment of a new location in Mexico: Diehl Aviation de Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V., the most recent subsidiary of Diehl Aviation, will be located in an industrial park near the capital Querétaro in the federal state with the same name.

The site will initially have 8,000 square meters of production and office space and employ around 30 people. In the medium term, Diehl expects to employ around 500 staff members.

The start of production is planned for the middle of 2025. Particularly spacious overhead bins for Airbus A220 aircraft will be the first product. Airplanes of this type will be assembled in Mirabel, Québec and Mobile, Alabama..

The new location is meant to further strengthen the cooperation with customers such as Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer and large local air carriers.

Diehl Aviation added that the location in Mexico provides and enables more cost-efficient production, but also reduces product costs and creates a local supply chain.

Querétaro boasts a central location, ideal infrastructure and proximity to Querétaro International Airport. The area is also an important industrial location focusing on car manufacturing and the aerospace industry and represents companies such as Bombardier, Airbus, Safran and Delta Airlines.