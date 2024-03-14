Sidus Space Receives Signals from LizzieSat

Sidus Space, Inc. announced it received multiple signals from its LizzieSat satellite after launch and deployment to low Earth orbit as part of SpaceX’s Transporter-10 Rideshare mission on March 4, 2024 from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

A replay of the mission can be viewed here with the deploy of LizzieSat shown at approximately 1 hour and 18 minutes after launch.

The Sidus mission and launch team received multiple signals on its FCC approved prime radio frequency and continues to monitor communications with the satellite from its operations center in Merritt Island, Florida. The LizzieSat satellite, approximately the size of a mini-refrigerator, is considered a microsatellite with a weight of 275 pounds and is able to support multiple missions and customers from its single platform.

Two more LizzieSat satellites are expected to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station later this year and will provide tailored intelligence solutions for industries such as defense, agriculture, maritime and oil and gas.