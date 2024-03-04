Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

American Airlines to Buy 260 New Planes from Airbus, Boeing, Embraer

The announcement means that American now has orders for 440 planes.

Associated Press
Mar 4, 2024
American Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport, Jan. 11, 2023, in New York.
American Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport, Jan. 11, 2023, in New York.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines announced a massive order for new planes on Monday, splitting 260 new aircraft between Airbus, Boeing and Embraer in a move designed to meet growing travel demand and increase the airline's supply of premium seats.

American said it placed options for up to 193 more planes over the next several years.

The package of orders includes 85 A321neo planes from Europe's Airbus and an identical number of similarly sized Boeing 737 Max 10s. American converted a previous order for 30 Max 8s to the larger Max 10s.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline also ordered 90 smaller E175 aircraft from Brazil's Embraer.

The planes are all single-aisle, so-called narrow-body aircraft that American will use for flights within the United States and to nearby international destinations.

American CEO Robert Isom said the airline has invested heavily in the last decade — more than 600 planes, including those used by its regional affiliates — to modernize and simplify its fleet, which is already the largest among U.S. carriers.

"These orders will continue to fuel our fleet with newer, more efficient aircraft so we can continue to deliver the best network and record-setting operational reliability for our customers," Isom said in a statement.

The announcement means that American now has orders for 440 planes, some of which aren't scheduled to be delivered until the next decade.

American made the announcement, which had been widely expected, a few hours before an investor day meeting with Wall Street analysts in New York.

Latest in Aerospace
American Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport, Jan. 11, 2023, in New York.
American Airlines to Buy 260 New Planes from Airbus, Boeing, Embraer
March 4, 2024
A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320, left, passes a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 as it taxis on the runway, July 7, 2022, at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
JetBlue, Spirit Ending $3.8 Billion Merger Plan after Federal Judge Blocked Deal
March 4, 2024
A U.S. military CV-22 Osprey takes off from Iwakuni base, Yamaguchi prefecture, western Japan, on July 4, 2018.
Pentagon to Lift Ban on V-22 Osprey Flights
March 1, 2024
In this photo taken with a fish-eye lens, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane sits on the assembly line during a brief media tour in Boeing's 737 assembly facility in Renton, Wash., March 27, 2019.
Boeing Reportedly in Talks to Buy Spirit AeroSystems
March 1, 2024
Related Stories
A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320, left, passes a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 as it taxis on the runway, July 7, 2022, at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Aerospace
JetBlue, Spirit Ending $3.8 Billion Merger Plan after Federal Judge Blocked Deal
The new logo for United Airlines is shown during a news conference in New York, Monday, May 3, 2010.
Aerospace
Boeing Plane Flying from San Francisco to Boston Diverted Due to Damage to Wing
South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team performs during the first day of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.
Aerospace
Singapore Airshow Kicks Off with Boeing and China's COMAC Announcing New Orders
Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury presents the European aerospace giant full year results, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 in Blagnac, near Toulouse, southwestern France.
Aerospace
Airbus Targets 800 Aircraft Deliveries for 2024 Even As Supply Chain Issues Linger
More in Aerospace
A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320, left, passes a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 as it taxis on the runway, July 7, 2022, at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Aerospace
JetBlue, Spirit Ending $3.8 Billion Merger Plan after Federal Judge Blocked Deal
Both airlines have been losing money and face uncertain futures.
March 4, 2024
A U.S. military CV-22 Osprey takes off from Iwakuni base, Yamaguchi prefecture, western Japan, on July 4, 2018.
Aerospace
Pentagon to Lift Ban on V-22 Osprey Flights
Three months after a fatal crash in Japan.
March 1, 2024
In this photo taken with a fish-eye lens, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane sits on the assembly line during a brief media tour in Boeing's 737 assembly facility in Renton, Wash., March 27, 2019.
Aerospace
Boeing Reportedly in Talks to Buy Spirit AeroSystems
The company is the key supplier for the troubled 737 Max.
March 1, 2024
P-8 Poseidon
Aerospace
Boeing Awarded $3.4 Billion Contract for 17 P-8A Poseidon Aircraft
There are 200 P-8s currently in service or on contract across nine countries.
March 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 01 At 9 33 09 Am
Aerospace
Drone Maker Swarm Aero Picks U.S. Location for New Manufacturing Center
The location will be designed for high-rate production.
March 1, 2024
This image provided by Intuitive Machines shows a broken landing leg on the Odysseus lander. The lander touched down near the moon's south pole on Feb. 22, 2024, but then fell over on its side, hampering communications.
Aerospace
First U.S. Moon Lander in Half a Century Stops Working a Week After Tipping Over at Touchdown
Houston-based Intuitive Machines became the first private business to land a spacecraft on the moon without crashing.
March 1, 2024
Firefly Aerospace New Automated Fiber Placement
Aerospace
Firefly Aerospace Expands 'Rocket Ranch' Manufacturing Capacity
The company's expanded manufacturing space went from 92,000 to 207,000 square feet.
February 28, 2024
Northrop+grumman+completes+first+bole+solid+rocket+motor+segment+for+nasa's+space+launch+system C20b49f1 Bd41 4b54 8648 0c2af25e10f9 Prv
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman Completes First Solid Rocket Motor Segment for NASA’s Space Launch System
BOLE adds nearly five metric tons of payload capacity for SLS Block 2 Moon and Mars missions.
February 27, 2024
Main Engine Control Computer designer for Intuitive Machines Dan Harrison cheers amongst fellow employees during a watch party moments after they became the first commercial company to softly land on the moon on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Houston.
Aerospace
Private Lander Makes First U.S. Moon Landing in More than 50 Years
Intuitive Machines also became the first private business to pull off a lunar landing.
February 23, 2024
Hyundai's Supernal's CEO Shin Jaiwon speaks to The Associated Press during an interview along the Singapore Airshow in Singapore, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.
Aerospace
Hyundai's Supernal Sees Future in Electric-Powered Air Taxis
Supernal's S-A2 electric aircraft, equipped with eight rotors, is designed to carry a pilot and four passengers.
February 22, 2024
This photo provided by the European Space Agency shows the European Remote Sensing 2 satellite (ERS-2) satellite in a clean room before its launch in 1995.
Aerospace
Old European Satellite Plunges Harmlessly Through the Atmosphere Over the Pacific
The 5,000-pound spacecraft was known as ERS-2.
February 22, 2024
This image provided by Intuitive Machines shows its Odysseus lunar lander over the near side of the moon following lunar orbit insertion on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.
Aerospace
Private U.S. Spacecraft Enters Orbit Around the Moon Ahead of Landing Attempt
A smooth touchdown would put the U.S. back in business on the moon.
February 22, 2024
Ap24052687408205
Aerospace
Boeing Ousts Head of 737 Jetliner Program
The move comes weeks after a panel blowout on a flight over Oregon.
February 22, 2024
Dg700aprint00077 1 20240219
Aerospace
Gulfstream Jet Breaks 50th Speed Record En Route to Airshow
It was set during a carbon-neutral flight connecting Los Angeles to Nice, France.
February 21, 2024
Joby Flight 36
Aerospace
Electric Air Taxi Startup Over Half Way Toward FAA Certification
The company will now focus on FAA credit covering every component and system on the aircraft.
February 21, 2024