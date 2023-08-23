MAG Aerospace, L3Harris Team to Expand U.S. Army's Aerial ISR Capabilities

The U.S. Army awarded prime contractor MAG Aerospace and teaming partner L3Harris Technologies a contract to deliver two enhanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to support the Army's Theater-Level, High-Altitude Expeditionary Next Airborne ISR-Radar program – known as ATHENA-R.

Integrated on Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft, the system will help the Army meet global intelligence requirements. Operating at high altitude will provide the aircraft greater survivability and line-of-sight, both essential to help the Army achieve its long-range precision fires modernization priorities.

MAG Aerospace is currently the prime contractor for the Army's Sensor Technology Operations and Readiness (STORM) contract. Being deeply embedded in these critical capabilities is core to MAG's mission of making the world smaller and safer.

"MAG is honored to support the Army's ATHENA-R Program. Current geopolitical circumstances dictate a need for an adaptable and resolute ISR solution that can adequately address near-peer threats and future contested environments, and we are prepared to execute," said Joseph Reale, CEO, MAG Aerospace. "MAG has an exceptional performance history of delivering and managing extensive turnkey aerial C5ISR programs in the most austere and challenging operational environments worldwide. This award is validation of the relentless work our employees execute everyday alongside our customers."

Designed to close the gap between the Army's medium and high-altitude ISR aircraft fleet, the ATHENA-R program will provide greater endurance, more payload capacity, longer standoff ranges and leading-edge sensor technology in support of U.S. combatant commands.

Besides winning a contract in September 2022 to develop Phase 2 of the Army's Multi-Domain Sensing System program, L3Harris supports an additional Army ISR mission: the Airborne Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare aircraft known as ARES.