MAG Aerospace, L3Harris Team to Expand U.S. Army's Aerial ISR Capabilities

The system will help the Army meet global intelligence requirements.

Industrial Media Staff
Aug 23, 2023
Army
MAG Aerospace

The U.S. Army awarded prime contractor MAG Aerospace and teaming partner L3Harris Technologies a contract to deliver two enhanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to support the Army's Theater-Level, High-Altitude Expeditionary Next Airborne ISR-Radar program – known as ATHENA-R.

Integrated on Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft, the system will help the Army meet global intelligence requirements. Operating at high altitude will provide the aircraft greater survivability and line-of-sight, both essential to help the Army achieve its long-range precision fires modernization priorities.

MAG Aerospace is currently the prime contractor for the Army's Sensor Technology Operations and Readiness (STORM) contract. Being deeply embedded in these critical capabilities is core to MAG's mission of making the world smaller and safer.

"MAG is honored to support the Army's ATHENA-R Program. Current geopolitical circumstances dictate a need for an adaptable and resolute ISR solution that can adequately address near-peer threats and future contested environments, and we are prepared to execute," said Joseph Reale, CEO, MAG Aerospace. "MAG has an exceptional performance history of delivering and managing extensive turnkey aerial C5ISR programs in the most austere and challenging operational environments worldwide. This award is validation of the relentless work our employees execute everyday alongside our customers."

Designed to close the gap between the Army's medium and high-altitude ISR aircraft fleet, the ATHENA-R program will provide greater endurance, more payload capacity, longer standoff ranges and leading-edge sensor technology in support of U.S. combatant commands.

Besides winning a contract in September 2022 to develop Phase 2 of the Army's Multi-Domain Sensing System program, L3Harris supports an additional Army ISR mission: the Airborne Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare aircraft known as ARES.

Latest in Aerospace
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 18, 2023
Ap23234378141605
Iran Unveils Armed Drone Resembling America's MQ-9 Reaper
August 22, 2023
Md90 Ferry Flight Lowres
Airplane Arrives at Boeing Site for X-66A Modification
August 21, 2023
In this photo taken from video and released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the moon lander Luna-25 automatic station takes off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russia's Far East, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Russia's Luna-25 Spacecraft Crashes Into Moon
August 21, 2023
Related Stories
A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 16, 2017.
Aerospace
FAA Orders Quick Inspections of Pratt & Whitney Turbofan Engines on Airbus Jets
In this photo provided by the South Korean Defense Ministry, U.S. B-52H bombers, center, and F-16 fighter jets and South Korean Air Force F-35A fighter jets, right bottom, fly over the Korean Peninsula during a joint air drill in South Korea on April 14, 2023.
Aerospace
U.S. Flies Nuclear-Capable Bombers in Fresh Show of Force Against North Korea
A man walks down the steps of the Boeing 777X airplane during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, Monday, June 19, 2023. Airlines are facing increasing pressure to cut their climate-changing emissions. That made sustainable aviation fuel a hot topic this week at the Paris Air Show, a major industry event. Sustainable fuel made from food waste or plant material is aviation's best hope for reducing emissions in the next couple of decades.
Aerospace
Want a Climate-Friendly Flight? It's Going to Take a While and Cost You More
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
Sponsored
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
More in Aerospace
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
Sponsored
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
Changing customer expectations, increasing costs and competitive pressures are forcing manufacturers to rethink how they engage with buyers. Watch How to Transform your Digital Sales and Self Service, a new video podcast on-demand from Manufacturing.net, featuring Adobe.
August 18, 2023
Md90 Ferry Flight Lowres
Aerospace
Airplane Arrives at Boeing Site for X-66A Modification
The X-66A is NASA's first experimental plane focused on helping the U.S. achieve its goal of net-zero aviation greenhouse gas emissions.
August 21, 2023
In this photo taken from video and released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the moon lander Luna-25 automatic station takes off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russia's Far East, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Aerospace
Russia's Luna-25 Spacecraft Crashes Into Moon
The craft crashed after it spun into an uncontrolled orbit.
August 21, 2023
A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 16, 2017.
Aerospace
FAA Orders Quick Inspections of Pratt & Whitney Turbofan Engines on Airbus Jets
A manufacturing problem could cause parts to wear out sooner than expected.
August 20, 2023
The True Anomaly GravityWorks factory.
Aerospace
True Anomaly Opens GravityWorks Spacecraft Manufacturing Factory
The factory addresses demand to develop satellites at scale.
August 18, 2023
This image provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a rendering of a blended-wing body prototype aircraft.
Aerospace
Air Force Gives Startup $235M to Build Sleek New Plane
The jet will have a blended-wing body.
August 17, 2023
Starling
Aerospace
Raytheon Provides Blue Canyon Satellites for NASA Swarm Test Launch
The satellites will be positioned in a nearly sun-synchronous, low-Earth orbit, with all four spacecraft actively engaged in the experiment.
August 14, 2023
Ap23223005574763
Aerospace
Russia Launches Rocket for First Moon Mission in Nearly 50 Years
The Russian lunar lander is expected to reach the moon on Aug. 23.
August 11, 2023
Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered plane Unity 22, left, flies past its mothership Eve on its way to the edge of space after taking off from Spaceport America, near Truth or Consequences, N.M., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Aerospace
Virgin Galactic's First Space Tourists Finally Soar
This first private customer flight had been delayed for years.
August 11, 2023
In this May 29, 2018 photo provided by Virgin Galactic, the VSS Unity craft flies during a supersonic flight test.
Aerospace
Virgin Galactic Set to Fly First Tourists to Edge of Space
The flight window opens this morning.
August 10, 2023
Ap23220450931570
Aerospace
FAA Warns of Engine Housings Overheating on Boeing Max Jets During Anti-Icing
The FAA said if the engine inlet gets too hot, parts of the housing could come off and strike a window.
August 8, 2023
Ap23219543309179
Aerospace
Boeing's 1st Astronaut Flight Bumped into Next Year, More Repairs Needed
Problems with the parachute lines and flammable tape surfaced during final reviews in late spring.
August 8, 2023
I Stock 1297862142
Aerospace
Lockheed Martin Opens Facility for Rapid Development Of Small Satellites
The 20,000-square-foot low bay clean room will feature six scalable parallel assembly lines.
August 7, 2023
Northrop
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman Opens Hypersonic Propulsion Systems Manufacturing Facility
It will produce advanced propulsion solutions that can power hypersonic missiles beyond Mach 5.
August 7, 2023
Northrop
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman Breaks Ground on F-35 Integrated Assembly Line
It will help meet increased demands for the fifth-generation fighter aircraft.
August 4, 2023