U.S. Flies Nuclear-Capable Bombers in Fresh Show of Force Against North Korea

The long-range B-52 bombers took part in joint aerial drills.

Hyung-Jin Kim
Jul 5, 2023
In this photo provided by the South Korean Defense Ministry, U.S. B-52H bombers, center, and F-16 fighter jets and South Korean Air Force F-35A fighter jets, right bottom, fly over the Korean Peninsula during a joint air drill in South Korea on April 14, 2023.
South Korea Defense Ministry via AP, File

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers to the Korean Peninsula on Friday in its latest show of force against North Korea, days after the North staged massive anti-U.S. rallies in its capital.

The long-range B-52 bombers took part in joint aerial drills with other U.S. and South Korean fighter jets over the peninsula, South Korea's Defense Ministry said in a statement. The bombers' flyover is the latest in a series of temporary U.S. deployments of strategic assets in South Korea in response to North Korea's push to expand its nuclear arsenal.

Two weeks ago, the U.S. deployed a nuclear-powered submarine capable of carrying about 150 Tomahawk missiles to South Korean waters for the first time in six years. The USS Michigan's arrival came a day after North Korea resumed missile tests to protest previous U.S.-South Korean drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal.

The South Korean Defense Ministry said the B-52 bombers' deployment boosted the visibility of U.S. strategic assets to the peninsula. It said the allies have been demonstrating their firm resolve to strengthen combined defense postures and will continue joint drills involving U.S. strategic bombers.

On Sunday, more than 120,000 North Koreans participated in mass rallies in Pyongyang to mark the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War. During the rallies, officials and residents delivered speeches vowing "merciless revenge" against the United States over the war while accusing the U.S. of plotting an invasion on North Korea.

The Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty, leaving the peninsula in a technical state of war. The U.S. stations about 28,000 troops in South Korea as deterrence against potential aggression by North Korea.

Since its June 15 launches of two short-range ballistic missiles, North Korea hasn't performed any further public weapons tests. But the U.S. bombers' deployment could prompt it to launch weapons again in protest.

Enhancing "regular visibility of U.S. strategic assets" to the Korean Peninsula was part of agreements reached between U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during their summit in Washington in April. Biden stated at the time that any North Korean nuclear attack on the U.S. or its allies would "result in the end of whatever regime" took such action.

Since the start of 2022, North Korea has carried out more than 100 missile tests in a bid to enlarge its arsenal of nuclear-capable missiles targeting the U.S. mainland and South Korea. The allies have responded by expanding their military exercises.

In late May, a North Korean launch of a rocket carrying its first spy satellite ended in failure, with the rocket plunging into waters soon after liftoff. North Korea has since repeatedly said it would attempt a second launch, saying it's crucial to build space-based surveillance system to cope with what it calls U.S. hostility.

Unnamed
FAA Clears ASKA's Flying Car
June 30, 2023
Firefly
Firefly Aerospace Taps Lockheed Martin for Alpha Launch Services
June 29, 2023
An image of the LRMF missile concept.
Aerojet Teams with Lockheed to Make Long Range Maneuverable Missiles
June 29, 2023
A man walks down the steps of the Boeing 777X airplane during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, Monday, June 19, 2023. Airlines are facing increasing pressure to cut their climate-changing emissions. That made sustainable aviation fuel a hot topic this week at the Paris Air Show, a major industry event. Sustainable fuel made from food waste or plant material is aviation's best hope for reducing emissions in the next couple of decades.
Aerospace
Want a Climate-Friendly Flight? It's Going to Take a While and Cost You More
This Thursday, July 25, 2013, photo shows Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, Ks. The major supplier to the world’s biggest aircraft manufacturers is suspending operations at a critical plant in Kansas after union workers rejected a tentative contract, sending shares of Boeing and Airbus lower Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Aerospace
Spirit Aerosystems Suspends Plant Operations
CEO of IndiGo Pieter Elbers, bottom left, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International Christian Scherer, borrom right, Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director of IndiGo Dr. Venkataramani Sumantran, left, Promoter & Managing Director of IndiGo Rahul Bhatia, centre, and Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury pose for a picture with signed documents during a news conference during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, Monday, June 19, 2023.
Aerospace
Airbus Wins Mammoth Order for 500 Jets from IndiGo
Raytheon 160904 N Oi810 852 Aim 9 X Precision Weapons Pic 2 Id 6a097ae84334
Aerospace
RTX Awarded $264M U.S. Navy Modification Contract to Produce AIM-9X Missiles
