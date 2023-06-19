Airbus Wins Mammoth Order for 500 Jets from IndiGo

The companies said it is the single biggest purchase agreement in commercial aviation history.

Associated Press
Jun 19, 2023
CEO of IndiGo Pieter Elbers, bottom left, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International Christian Scherer, borrom right, Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director of IndiGo Dr. Venkataramani Sumantran, left, Promoter & Managing Director of IndiGo Rahul Bhatia, centre, and Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury pose for a picture with signed documents during a news conference during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, Monday, June 19, 2023.
AP Photo/Lewis Joly

PARIS (AP) — India's IndiGo airline is buying 500 passenger jets from European planemaker Airbus, the two companies said Monday, in a record-setting order that underscores surging demand for air travel fueled by the country's economic growth.

IndiGo, India's dominant carrier, is buying the A320 aircraft in what the companies said was the single biggest purchase agreement in commercial aviation history.

Executives from both companies announced the deal on the opening day of the Paris Air Show, the world's largest event focusing on aviation and space industry. They didn't disclose how much the order was worth, but it would likely amount to tens of billions of dollars.

The purchase highlights how the two companies are "democratizing affordable air travel for millions of people in the world's fastest growing aviation market," Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said in a statement.

New Delhi-based IndiGo's order surpasses another mammoth deal signed months earlier by Air India for 470 aircraft from both Airbus and U.S.-based rival Boeing.

Indian airlines are racing to tap surging demand for travel from the nation's growing ranks of middle-class consumers.

Airbus likes to unveil major jet orders at the air show held every other year in its home country. Airbus is one of France's — and Europe's — biggest companies, and its performance at the Paris air show is seen as important to its public image in France.

8 Game-changing MRP Software Benefits for Small Manufacturers
8 Game-changing MRP Software Benefits for Small Manufacturers
June 1, 2023
Raytheon 160904 N Oi810 852 Aim 9 X Precision Weapons Pic 2 Id 6a097ae84334
RTX Awarded $264M U.S. Navy Modification Contract to Produce AIM-9X Missiles
June 19, 2023
Raytheon Technologies Frst
Pratt & Whitney, Virginia Tech Debut Laser-Optical Thrust, Emissions Measurement
June 19, 2023
Archer
Stellantis Shares Update on 'World’s First' High-Volume eVTOL Aircraft Manufacturing Facility
June 19, 2023
