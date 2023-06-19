Nidec, Embraer Announce Joint Venture Agreement to Develop Electric Propulsion System

The JV will develop and manufacture the system for eVTOL vehicles.

Industrial Media Staff
Jun 19, 2023
Evtol
iStock

Japan’s Nidec Corporation and Brazil’s Embraer announced an agreement to establish a joint venture company, called Nidec Aerospace LLC, to develop Electric Propulsion Systems for the aerospace sector.

The transaction combines the complementary synergies and distinct areas of expertise of two world-class engineering companies to spearhead a new era of air mobility.

To be unveiled at the 54th biennial Paris Air Show, the JV aims to unlock new opportunities by providing an agnostic portfolio of products and services worldwide, driven initially by the growth of the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry.

Nidec Corporation, the world's leading comprehensive motor manufacturer, will be backed by Embraer’s more than 50-year history of complementary aerospace experience to design, certify, produce and commercialize next-generation electric propulsion systems based on well-proven technologies suitable for powering more efficient and greener aircraft models.

The JV will develop and manufacture the Electric Propulsion System for electric Vertical Take-Off Landing (eVTOL) vehicles, with the aim of providing the system to non-eVTOL vehicles in the future.

Nidec Aerospace will be jointly owned, with Nidec owning a 51% share and Embraer the remaining 49%. The headquarters, located at Nidec Motor Corporation (NMC) in St. Louis, Missouri, will be supported by both companies’ existing industrial footprint in Brazil and Mexico.  

Before starting our collaboration, both Nidec and Embraer have a long history of technological and business collaboration with other global partners and have been continually exploring a range of sustainable concepts, prospecting technologies and high-growth-potential markets to deliver stronger value to their respective stakeholders. 

The JV’s Electric Propulsion System launch-customer will be the eVTOL manufacturer of Eve Air Mobility, an independent company well-positioned to be a global leader in the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) segment by delivering an effective and sustainable new mode of urban transportation.

The JV remains subject to antitrust approvals, other possible regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, as well as both companies’ approval in board of directors. The companies expect their transaction to close at the second half of 2023.

