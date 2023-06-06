Lockheed Martin Selects GE Aerospace to Supply Engines for the LMXT Strategic Tanker

Production of the engine is anticipated to support over 3,000 direct and indirect American jobs.

Jun 6, 2023
Lockheed Martin and Airbus announce GE Aerospace has been selected to provide CF6-80E1 propulsion systems for the LMXT strategic tanker.
Lockheed Martin and Airbus announce GE Aerospace has been selected to provide CF6-80E1 propulsion systems for the LMXT strategic tanker.
Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin and Airbus leaders announced the selection of GE Aerospace's CF6-80E1 propulsion system for the LMXT strategic tanker. The LMXT is Lockheed Martin's solution for the U.S. Air Force's KC-135 recapitalization plan and is built on the combat-proven design of the A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT).

Production of GE's CF6 engine for the LMXT is anticipated to support more than 3,000 direct and indirect American jobs, including in highly skilled advanced manufacturing, engineering, and testing. In total, the LMXT's engine production alone will incorporate work in more than 25 states.

"America's tanker fleet will play a critical role in meeting future mission requirements. This means the LMXT must use capable and proven technologies, such as the MRTT strategic tanker and GE Aerospace's CF6 engine," said Greg Ulmer, executive vice president, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. "This partnership with GE further demonstrates how the LMXT will strengthen and diversify the critical U.S. tanker industrial base."

Powering nearly 70% of the world's wide-body aircraft, GE's CF6 engine family encompasses more than 50 years of aircraft propulsion history. The CF6 engine first entered service in 1971, with a history of service on major commercial and military platforms such as the Lockheed Martin C-5M Super Galaxy. GE has delivered more than 8,500 CF6 engines to date, powering 10 unique commercial and military aircraft with 25 variants.

GE's CF6 engine is selected for the LMXT due to its proven durability, reliability and performance. Designed specifically for the A330, the CF6-80E1 variant offers strong technological advancements over previous CF6 engines, including nearly 70,000 pounds of thrust and 15% greater fuel efficiency.

"I join thousands of Airbus employees across the U.S. in welcoming GE to the great American  team that will build the LMXT for our Air Force," said C. Jeffrey Knittel, chairman and CEO, Airbus Americas. "The A330 MRTT has been refueling U.S. aircraft in combat since 2015, and I look forward to seeing a GE-powered LMXT step into that role, providing a level of capability that U.S. forces have clearly shown they need."

The announcement follows a competitive selection process focused on delivering a best-value solution to the U.S. Air Force. In selecting an engine that is already in use on multiple U.S. Air Force platforms, the LMXT aligns with a common supply chain and existing knowledge base that can translate to increased mission readiness rates.

"The LMXT strategic tanker is the optimal aircraft for GE's CF6-80E1 engine. Developed exclusively for the A330, the unmatched CF6 engine offers a combination of outstanding reliability, durability, and time on wing, all of which are critical requirements for a military tanker," said Amy Gowder, president and CEO, GE Aerospace's Defense & Systems business."GE Aerospace is proud to join longtime partners Lockheed Martin and Airbus on the LMXT."

The manufacturer selection follows previous announcements that Lockheed Martin and Airbus will expand operations in Georgia, Alabama and Arkansas to support future LMXT manufacturing, assembly and configuration. The LMXT will first be produced as an A330 airliner at Airbus' U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama, before being configured for strategic tanking at the Lockheed Martin Aeronautics facility in Marietta, Georgia. Airbus will produce the LMXT's aerial refueling boom system in western Arkansas.

Built on the combat-proven design of the MRTT, the LMXT features a fully certified automatic air-to-air refueling (A3R) boom, Enhanced Vision System and integrated JADC2 suite — key differentiators in operational theaters like the Indo-Pacific. As the strategic tanker of choice for 14 nations around the world, the MRTT currently refuels fighter, transport and maritime patrol aircraft for the U.S. and allied partners.

Latest in Aerospace
Lockheed Martin and Airbus announce GE Aerospace has been selected to provide CF6-80E1 propulsion systems for the LMXT strategic tanker.
Lockheed Martin Selects GE Aerospace to Supply Engines for the LMXT Strategic Tanker
June 6, 2023
Pwokc1
Pratt & Whitney Breaks Ground at Military Aircraft Plant in Oklahoma
June 5, 2023
Ap23152750225320
Boeing's Astronaut Capsule Faces More Launch Delays After Latest Problems
June 2, 2023
Eco Jet
Bombardier Builds Second EcoJet Prototype
June 2, 2023
Related Stories
Flights
Aerospace
SAS to Start Online Booking for Electric-Powered Aircraft
Stratolaunch 1
Aerospace
Stratolaunch Buys Virgin Orbit's Modified Boeing 747 After Bankruptcy
I Stock 1182219832
Aerospace
GracoRoberts Acquires Pacific Coast Composites
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Aerospace
Pwokc1
Aerospace
Pratt & Whitney Breaks Ground at Military Aircraft Plant in Oklahoma
It will act as a hub for depot support for Pratt & Whitney military engines maintained at Tinker Air Force Base.
June 5, 2023
Ap23152750225320
Aerospace
Boeing's Astronaut Capsule Faces More Launch Delays After Latest Problems
Final reviews uncovered issues with the parachute lines.
June 2, 2023
Eco Jet
Aerospace
Bombardier Builds Second EcoJet Prototype
The blended-wing-body aircraft is designed to reduce emissions.
June 2, 2023
B52
Aerospace
Boeing Begins First U.S. Air Force B-52 Radar Upgrades
The RMP program will give the B-52 “fighter-like” radar capabilities.
June 1, 2023
Flights
Aerospace
SAS to Start Online Booking for Electric-Powered Aircraft
Online reservations will open June 2.
May 31, 2023
Sierraspace
Aerospace
Sierra Space Fires Up Its 'Spaceplane' for the First Time
Dream Chaser is a reusable, fully autonomous, orbital spaceplane designed to transport cargo to low-Earth orbit destinations.
May 31, 2023
Ap23150602887587
Aerospace
Delta Air Lines Hit with Lawsuit Over Claims of Carbon Neutrality
The complaint alleges the airline relied on carbon offsets that were largely bogus.
May 31, 2023
Military vehicles carry an earlier version of China’s hypersonic missile during a 2019 parade.
Aerospace
China's Hypersonic Missiles Threaten U.S. Power in the Pacific
An aerospace engineer explains how the weapons work and the unique threats they pose.
May 26, 2023
Boeing
Aerospace
Boeing Begins Construction on New Phantom Works Facility
The construction phase of the 47,500 square-foot facility is underway, and the center is expected to be operational in 2025.
May 26, 2023
Stratolaunch 1
Aerospace
Stratolaunch Buys Virgin Orbit's Modified Boeing 747 After Bankruptcy
The expansion of Stratolaunch's fleet will increase its in-flight test capacity.
May 26, 2023
Ap23145631509367
Aerospace
Virgin Galactic Completes Final Test Flight Before Launching Paying Customers to Space
About 800 tickets have been sold over the past decade, with the initial batch going for $200,000 each.
May 26, 2023
Natilus Zero Avia Rendering Small 1
Aerospace
Natilus, ZeroAvia to Jointly Develop Hydrogen-Electric Aircraft Engines
ZeroAvia’s ZA600 will be the sole hydrogen-electric propulsion source offered for the novel Kona short-haul feeder.
May 26, 2023
Stratolaunch
Aerospace
World's Largest Airplane Successfully Releases Hypersonic Test Vehicle
Stratolaunch will progress toward its first hypersonic flight of the TA-1 expendable testbed in late summer of 2023.
May 23, 2023
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon capsule and a crew of four private astronauts, lifts off from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Aerospace
SpaceX Sends Crew with 1st Saudi Woman to Space
It was a chartered multimillion-dollar flight.
May 22, 2023
Ap23139555491438
Aerospace
NASA Picks Bezos' Blue Origin to Build Lunar Landers for Moonwalkers
Blue Origin received a $3.4 billion contract Friday to lead a team to develop a lunar lander named Blue Moon.
May 22, 2023