SAS to Start Online Booking for Electric-Powered Aircraft

Online reservations will open June 2.

Associated Press
May 31, 2023
Flights
iStock

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Scandinavian Airlines said travelers will soon be able to book seats on the carrier's first commercial flights due to start five years from now in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark aboard electric-powered aircraft.

The Stockholm-based SAS airline group said there will be 30 seats available on each of the three flights and that the day and place of departure will be communicated to travelers by email once decided. Online reservations will open June 2.

The airline added that the price will be the same in all three Scandinavian currencies - 1,946 - signifying the year that SAS started flying.

"The fact that we can now invite our passengers to the next major milestone in the future of aviation is a natural continuation of that pioneering spirit and a significant step on our journey towards more sustainable aviation, said SAS CEO Anko van der Werff.

He referred to the fact that Scandinavian Airlines in 1957 started flying over the North Pole to significantly shorten flight time between continents when it launched the commercial route Copenhagen-Tokyo.

In September, SAS signed "a letter of support" with Sweden-based Heart Aerospace to produce electric aircraft. The company plans to add Heart Aerospace's ES-30 planes to its regional fleet.

Several airlines plan to use electric-powered passenger aircraft on short-distance commercial flights.

Latest in Aerospace
6 Brutal Questions That Leave Small Manufacturers Exhausted
Sponsored
6 Brutal Questions That Leave Small Manufacturers Exhausted
May 8, 2023
Sierraspace
Sierra Space Fires Up Its 'Spaceplane' for the First Time
May 31, 2023
Ap23150602887587
Delta Air Lines Hit with Lawsuit Over Claims of Carbon Neutrality
May 31, 2023
Military vehicles carry an earlier version of China’s hypersonic missile during a 2019 parade.
China's Hypersonic Missiles Threaten U.S. Power in the Pacific
May 26, 2023
Related Stories
Stratolaunch 1
Aerospace
Stratolaunch Buys Virgin Orbit's Modified Boeing 747 After Bankruptcy
I Stock 1182219832
Aerospace
GracoRoberts Acquires Pacific Coast Composites
The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 13, 2021.
Aerospace
Ryanair to Order Between 150 and 300 Boeing 737 Max Jets
Pr Ford Engineering Masthead Mar2023
Aerospace
Ford Aerospace Acquired by SPIROL
More in Aerospace
Sierraspace
Aerospace
Sierra Space Fires Up Its 'Spaceplane' for the First Time
Dream Chaser is a reusable, fully autonomous, orbital spaceplane designed to transport cargo to low-Earth orbit destinations.
May 31, 2023
Ap23150602887587
Aerospace
Delta Air Lines Hit with Lawsuit Over Claims of Carbon Neutrality
The complaint alleges the airline relied on carbon offsets that were largely bogus.
May 31, 2023
Military vehicles carry an earlier version of China’s hypersonic missile during a 2019 parade.
Aerospace
China's Hypersonic Missiles Threaten U.S. Power in the Pacific
An aerospace engineer explains how the weapons work and the unique threats they pose.
May 26, 2023
Boeing
Aerospace
Boeing Begins Construction on New Phantom Works Facility
The construction phase of the 47,500 square-foot facility is underway, and the center is expected to be operational in 2025.
May 26, 2023
Stratolaunch 1
Aerospace
Stratolaunch Buys Virgin Orbit's Modified Boeing 747 After Bankruptcy
The expansion of Stratolaunch's fleet will increase its in-flight test capacity.
May 26, 2023
Ap23145631509367
Aerospace
Virgin Galactic Completes Final Test Flight Before Launching Paying Customers to Space
About 800 tickets have been sold over the past decade, with the initial batch going for $200,000 each.
May 26, 2023
Natilus Zero Avia Rendering Small 1
Aerospace
Natilus, ZeroAvia to Jointly Develop Hydrogen-Electric Aircraft Engines
ZeroAvia’s ZA600 will be the sole hydrogen-electric propulsion source offered for the novel Kona short-haul feeder.
May 26, 2023
Stratolaunch
Aerospace
World's Largest Airplane Successfully Releases Hypersonic Test Vehicle
Stratolaunch will progress toward its first hypersonic flight of the TA-1 expendable testbed in late summer of 2023.
May 23, 2023
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon capsule and a crew of four private astronauts, lifts off from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Aerospace
SpaceX Sends Crew with 1st Saudi Woman to Space
It was a chartered multimillion-dollar flight.
May 22, 2023
Ap23139555491438
Aerospace
NASA Picks Bezos' Blue Origin to Build Lunar Landers for Moonwalkers
Blue Origin received a $3.4 billion contract Friday to lead a team to develop a lunar lander named Blue Moon.
May 22, 2023
I Stock 1182219832
Aerospace
GracoRoberts Acquires Pacific Coast Composites
PCC is a distributor for 3M, Hexcel, Aerovac and Isovolta.
May 18, 2023
Wisk Aero and Japan Airlines hope to bring self-flying, all-electric air taxi services to Japan.
Aerospace
Wisk Aero, Japan Airlines Partner on Autonomous Air Taxis
The companies want to bring autonomous aircraft into the nation's airspace.
May 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 10 At 9 25 38 Am
Aerospace
Lockheed Martin Forms New Company Around Hybrid Airship Efforts
AT2 Aerospace will be responsible for continued development of the Z1, the company's proposed hybrid airship.
May 10, 2023
The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 13, 2021.
Aerospace
Ryanair to Order Between 150 and 300 Boeing 737 Max Jets
The deal could be worth more than $40 billion.
May 9, 2023
Raytheon Oxyjump Ng
Aerospace
Collins Aerospace Launches Oxygen Supply System for Military Parachutists
The OXYJUMP NG system operates automatically and includes an ergonomically designed mask.
May 9, 2023