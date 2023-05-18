GracoRoberts Acquires Pacific Coast Composites

PCC is a distributor for 3M, Hexcel, Aerovac and Isovolta.

Industrial Media Staff
May 18, 2023
I Stock 1182219832
iStock

Aerospace specialty chemicals distributor GracoRoberts has acquired Washington-based Pacific Coast Composites to expand its composite materials portfolio.

The addition of stocking distributor PCC bolsters GracoRoberts' product depth and breadth, and amplifies its reach to customers and suppliers in the $31 billion — and growing at an average annual rate of 7.5% — aerospace composites market.

As a distributor for 3M, Hexcel, Aerovac and Isovolta, PCC stocks nearly 400 composites products from 20 suppliers and 15 product categories, including adhesives, bagging materials, pre-pregs, resins, honeycomb core and more. PCC also features spec-driven, in-house converting and custom kitting and slitting capabilities.

GracoRoberts will offer immediate access to a historically long-lead time product offering – upwards of 30 days to one year.

In addition, PCC's customers will benefit from a larger portfolio of products and channel partners in the specialty chemicals space from GracoRoberts, including Resin Formulators, GracoRoberts' custom formulated line of epoxy resins.

Through GracoRoberts' world-class e-commerce platforms, Pacific Coast Composites' customers – and the global aerospace community at large – will benefit from easy access to composite materials in an unprecedented click-to-ship environment.

PCC will maintain its operations in Puyallup, Washington, and serve as a key distribution hub for GracoRoberts in the Northwestern U.S.

