Airbus, Air France Acquitted Over 2009 Rio-Paris Crash

Distraught families shouted down the CEOs of Airbus and Air France, crying out “Shame!” as the executives took the stand.

Nicolas Vaux-Montagny
Apr 17, 2023
Workers unloading debris, belonging to crashed Air France flight AF447, from the Brazilian Navy's Constitution Frigate in the port of Recife, northeast of Brazil, Sunday, June 14, 2009. A French court is ruling Monday April 17, 2023 on whether Airbus and Air France are guilty of manslaughter over the 2009 crash of Flight 447 en route from Rio to Paris, which killed 228 people and led to lasting changes in aircraft safety measures.
Workers unloading debris, belonging to crashed Air France flight AF447, from the Brazilian Navy's Constitution Frigate in the port of Recife, northeast of Brazil, Sunday, June 14, 2009. A French court is ruling Monday April 17, 2023 on whether Airbus and Air France are guilty of manslaughter over the 2009 crash of Flight 447 en route from Rio to Paris, which killed 228 people and led to lasting changes in aircraft safety measures.
AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File

PARIS (AP) — A French court on Monday acquitted Airbus and Air France of manslaughter charges over the 2009 crash of Flight 447 from Rio to Paris, which killed 228 people and led to lasting changes in aircraft safety measures.

Sobs broke out in the courtroom as the presiding judge read out the decision, a devastating defeat for victims’ families who fought for 13 years to see the case reach court.

The three-judge panel ruled that there wasn't enough evidence of a direct link between decisions by the companies and the crash. The official investigation found that multiple factors contributed to the disaster, including pilot error and the icing over of external sensors called pitot tubes.

“We are sickened. The court is telling us, ‘go on, there’s not a problem here, there's nothing to see,'” said Danièle Lamy, who lost her son Eric in the crash and heads an association for families of victims.

“For the powerful, impunity reigns. Centuries pass, and nothing changes,” she said. “The families of victims are mortified and in total disarray."

While the court didn’t find the companies guilty of criminal wrongdoing, the judges said that Airbus and Air France held civil responsibility for the damages caused by the crash, and ordered them to compensate families of victims. It didn’t provide an overall amount, but scheduled hearings in September to work that out.

Air France has already compensated families of those killed, who came from 33 countries. Families from around the world are among the plaintiffs, including many in Brazil.

The two-month trial left families wracked with anger and disappointment. Unusually, even state prosecutors argued for acquittal, saying that the proceedings didn’t produce enough proof of criminal wrongdoing by the companies.

Prosecutors laid the blame primarily on the pilots, who died in the crash. Airbus lawyers also blamed pilot error, and Air France said the full reasons for the crash will never be known.

Air France said in a statement that the company took note of the ruling, and “will always remember the victims of this terrible accident, and express deep compassion to all of their loved ones.”

Airbus and Air France had faced potential fines of up to 225,000 euros ($219,000) each if convicted of manslaughter. That would have been just a fraction of their annual revenues, but a criminal conviction for the aviation heavyweights could have reverberated through the industry.

The A330-200 plane disappeared from radar in a storm over the Atlantic Ocean on June 1, 2009, with 216 passengers and 12 crew members aboard. It took two years to find the plane and its black box recorders on the ocean floor, at depths of more than 13,000 feet (around 4,000 meters).

An Associated Press investigation at the time found that Airbus had known since at least 2002 about problems with the type of pitot tubes used on the jet that crashed, but failed to replace them until after the crash.

Air France was accused of not having implemented training in the event of icing of the pitot probes despite the risks. Airbus was accused of not doing enough to urgently inform airlines and their crews about faults with the pitots or to ensure training to mitigate the risk.

The crash had lasting impacts on the industry, leading to changes in regulations for airspeed sensors and in how pilots are trained.

The trial was fraught with emotion. Distraught families shouted down the CEOs of Airbus and Air France as the proceedings opened in October, crying out “Shame!” as the executives took the stand. Dozens of people who lost loved ones stormed out of the court as the trial wrapped up with the prosecutors’ surprising call for acquittal.

Latest in Aerospace
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
Merlin
FAA Awards Contract to Test Merlin's Non-Human Cargo Pilot
April 13, 2023
Ap23101322295657
S. Korea to Conduct 1st Launch of Commercial-Grade Satellite
April 11, 2023
In partnership with the U.S. Army, BAE Systems successfully fired a sub-caliber artillery long-range projectile with enhanced lethality.
BAE Guided Projectile Test a Success
March 31, 2023
Related Stories
In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle.
Aerospace
Boeing Max Production Could Be Slowed Over Part Problem
The Boeing logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 11, 2019.
Aerospace
FAA Says Leaky Faucets Are Safety Problem on Boeing 787s
A repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft, named Cosmic Girl, carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket, takes off from Spaceport Cornwall at Cornwall Airport, Newquay, England, on Jan. 9, 2023. Virgin Orbit said Thursday March 16, 2023 it is pausing all operations amid reports that the company is furloughing almost all its staff as part of a bid to seek a funding lifeline.
Aerospace
Virgin Orbit Seeks Bankruptcy Protection after Mission Fail
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Aerospace
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
March 31, 2023
Northrop
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman Opens Space Systems Engineering Facility in New Mexico
The 25,000-square-foot facility will support customers across the company’s enterprise in space system mission management and operations.
April 14, 2023
In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle.
Aerospace
Boeing Max Production Could Be Slowed Over Part Problem
A supplier used a "non-standard manufacturing process" during installation of fittings.
April 14, 2023
Ap23104477728606
Aerospace
European Spacecraft Rockets Toward Jupiter and Its Icy Moons
The journey began with a morning liftoff by Europe's Ariane rocket from French Guiana in South America.
April 14, 2023
Merlin
Aerospace
FAA Awards Contract to Test Merlin's Non-Human Cargo Pilot
Merlin will use crewed aircraft augmented with the Merlin Pilot, its integrated hardware and software solution.
April 13, 2023
Kea Atmos Mk1
Aerospace
Kea Aerospace Launches Solar-Powered Stratospheric Aircraft Using Audi EV
It has a wingspan of 12.5 meters, weighs under 40 kilograms and will fly at altitudes higher than commercial airliners, up to 50,000 feet.
April 12, 2023
I Stock 1353874144
Aerospace
Is the U.S. in a Space Race Against China?
One is dominating in key space capabilities.
April 12, 2023
Ap23101547649380
Aerospace
Boeing Sees Airplane Deliveries Jump on Return of the 787
Boeing said it delivered 64 commercial airplanes last month.
April 12, 2023
I Stock 613026810
Aerospace
Japan Signs $2.8B Long-Range Missile Development Deals
Due to limited land space at home, Japan plans to hold pre-deployment missile tests at military bases in the United States.
April 11, 2023
Ap23101322295657
Aerospace
S. Korea to Conduct 1st Launch of Commercial-Grade Satellite
South Korea's officials say its homegrown Nuri space launch vehicle has no military purposes.
April 11, 2023
Northrop+grumman+expands+space+technology+capabilities+in+huntsville Cb1bff6d A9d9 432f 8022 886eb116074e Prv
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman Opens Space Technology Facility in Alabama
This campus will be home to over 1,000 Northrop Grumman employees in the Huntsville area.
April 10, 2023
The Boeing logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 11, 2019.
Aerospace
FAA Says Leaky Faucets Are Safety Problem on Boeing 787s
It could pose a safety hazard by water seeping into the planes' electronics.
April 10, 2023
Airbus
Aerospace
Airbus Signs Deals to Boost Production with China Aviation Partners
It will contribute to Airbus’ overall rate objective of 75 aircraft per month in 2026.
April 6, 2023
Sierraspace
Aerospace
Sierra Space Completes Hot-Fire Test of New Hypergolic Engine
The Sierra Space VORTEX VRM1500-H produces 1,500 pounds of force.
April 5, 2023
This photo provided by NASA shows, from left, NASA Astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, and Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen at the Johnson Space Center in Houston on March 29, 2023.
Aerospace
First Look: 1st Moon Crew in 50 Years
The crew will fly around the moon late next year.
April 5, 2023