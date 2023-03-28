Air Products Wins Over $130M in NASA Contracts to Supply Liquid Hydrogen

The company will provide liquid hydrogen for several NASA locations.

Industrial Media Staff
Mar 28, 2023
Airproducts
iStock

Air Products, a producer of hydrogen and a first-mover in energy transition projects, announced it was awarded several supply contracts from NASA totaling more than $130 million to provide liquid hydrogen for several NASA locations, including the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and other NASA facilities.

Under one public contract, Air Products will supply NASA liquid hydrogen to support operations at the Kennedy Space Center and nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The multi-year contract, which is already in effect, includes a maximum value of approximately $75 million.

NASA also awarded Air Products a separate public contract, valued at a maximum value of over $57 million to supply liquid hydrogen to facilities across the agency, including NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, and the Stennis Space Center in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

NASA uses liquid hydrogen, combined with liquid oxygen, as fuel in cryogenic rocket engines, and hydrogen's unique properties support the development of aeronautics.

Air Products' working relationship with NASA began in 1957 with the commissioning of an industrial gas plant in Ohio and has since supplied NASA with liquid hydrogen and other industrial gases for advancing the U.S. Space Program. In addition to product supply to space launches, Air Products also has had a long-term relationship with NASA's engine testing program at Stennis Space Center, Johnson Space Center in Texas, as well as Marshall Space Flight Center.

Air Products works across all facets of the hydrogen value chain, including production, distribution, storage and dispensing and has been a pioneer in hydrogen fueling for decades. The company has announced a commitment to invest at least $15 billion for clean energy megaprojects around the world, including:

  • $4.5 billion clean energy complex in Louisiana
  • $1.6 billion (CAD) net-zero energy hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
  • Multi-billion dollar investment in NEOM, Saudi Arabia in conjunction with ACWA Power and NEOM, to build a world-scale green hydrogen production facility
  • Teaming with World Energy to build a new $2.5 billion major expansion project at World Energy's Sustainable Aviation Fuel production and distribution hub in Paramount, California
  • $500 million to build a green hydrogen production facility in New York that will produce 35 metric tons per day of liquid green hydrogen

Additionally, Air Products has announced projects, including a $4 billion joint venture with AES to build the largest green hydrogen production facility in the United States in Texas, and a green liquid hydrogen production facility in Arizona that will produce 10 metric tons of green hydrogen a day.

The company operates the world's longest hydrogen pipeline system in the U.S. Gulf Coast. Air Products has hands-on operating experience with over 250 hydrogen fueling station projects in 20 countries and the company's technologies are used in over 1.5 million fueling operations annually.

Latest in Aerospace
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
February 23, 2023
Ap23068007177620
FAA Says Technology Will Help Avoid Some Dangerous Landings
March 9, 2023
Magellan Renfrew Plant 3 D Sand Printing
Magellan Aerospace Signs Deal with Collins Aerospace for Complex Castings
March 7, 2023
Ap23062798138480
Boeing CEO Loses $7M Bonus, Keeps $22.5 Million Compensation
March 6, 2023
Related Stories
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) fires a Tomahawk land attack missile on April 14, 2018, as part of the military response to Syria's use of chemical weapons on April 7.
Aerospace
Australia to Buy up to 220 Tomahawk Missiles From U.S.
Drone
Aerospace
Lufthansa Subsidiary to Use Drones for Marine Search and Rescue
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner after its landing at Le Bourget airport, east of Paris, upon its presentation for the first time at the 49th Paris Air Show at the airport, June 21, 2011. Boeing has again stopped deliveries of its 787 passenger jet because of questions around a supplier’s analysis of a part near the front of the plane, company and federal officials said Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Aerospace
Boeing Again Halts Deliveries of Dreamliner
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Aerospace
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
Rocket
Aerospace
Lockheed Martin Developing Long-Range Missile for U.S. Army
Following flight tests, LRMF will transition to the U.S. Army’s Strategic and Operational Rockets and Missiles.
March 27, 2023
Ap23083734832004
Aerospace
Bezos' Rocket Company Pins Crash on Overheated Engine Nozzle
The New Shepard rocket was carrying experiments but no passengers.
March 27, 2023
Chi Air V02 0065
Aerospace
United Airlines Announces First Commercial Electric Air Taxi Route in Chicago
It will connect O'Hare and a "Vertiport" near the Chicago Loop.
March 23, 2023
Ap23082164602560
Aerospace
Launch Debut of 3D-Printed Rocket Ends in Failure, No Orbit
It failed three minutes into its flight.
March 23, 2023
I Stock 1333071678
Aerospace
Arkisys Awarded Space Force Contract to Build Satellites in Orbit
The Port team will execute a full-scale demonstration in 1G to validate robotic operations in assembling a separable functional space platform, on a Port Module.
March 22, 2023
I Stock 1312717369
Aerospace
Boeing to Produce 184 Apaches for U.S. Army, International Customers
The additional 54 aircraft will be delivered to partner nations as part of Foreign Military Sales.
March 20, 2023
Northrop
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman to Produce MESA for the U.S. Air Force E-7
As part of the E-7 weapons system, the MESA sensor will provide long range sensing, detection and identification.
March 20, 2023
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, search and rescuer workers conduct search operations at the China Eastern flight crash site in Tengxian County on March 26, 2022, in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Laws & Regulations
China Says Deadly 2022 Plane Crash Still Being Investigated
The "black box" flight data and voice recorders were given to the U.S. NTSB.
March 20, 2023
Dart Ae
Aerospace
Hypersonix Selected by U.S. Defense Innovation Unit for Test Vehicle
The Australian start-up was selected from a field of major international aerospace companies.
March 17, 2023
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) fires a Tomahawk land attack missile on April 14, 2018, as part of the military response to Syria's use of chemical weapons on April 7.
Aerospace
Australia to Buy up to 220 Tomahawk Missiles From U.S.
The missile sale comes with a price tag of nearly $900 million.
March 17, 2023
Above The Clouds 4
Aerospace
Virgin Orbit Pausing All Work, Reportedly Furloughs Staff
The U.S.-based satellite launch company confirmed it's putting all work on hold, but didn't say how long for.
March 16, 2023
Axiom Space chief engineer Jim Stein demonstrates a prototype spacesuit, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Houston.
Aerospace
Future NASA Moonwalkers to Sport Sleeker Spacesuits
The suits will provide greater flexibility and more protection from the moon's harsh environment.
March 15, 2023
Propellor
Aerospace
Propeller Advance Paves Way for Quiet, Efficient Electric Aviation
Future electric aircraft will need to fly at relatively low altitudes, with noise disturbance reaching residential areas and animal life.
March 15, 2023
Boeing and Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) today announced the national flag-carrier will grow its long-haul fleet with the selection of up to 49 787 Dreamliners.
Aerospace
Saudi Arabia Places Order with Boeing for Up to 121 Planes
At list prices, the combined deal would be worth about $37 billion.
March 14, 2023