Virgin Orbit: Premature Shutdown Behind Rocket Launch Fail

"The upper stage experienced an anomaly," the aerospace company said.

Jan 12, 2023
In this undated photo provided by Virgin Orbit on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, Virgin Atlantic Cosmic Girl, a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft that will carry a rocket, is parked at Spaceport Cornwall, at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, England. Engineers are making final preparations for the first satellite launch from the U.K. later Monday, when a repurposed passenger plane is expected to release a Virgin Orbit rocket carrying several small satellites into space.
In this undated photo provided by Virgin Orbit on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, Virgin Atlantic Cosmic Girl, a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft that will carry a rocket, is parked at Spaceport Cornwall, at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, England. Engineers are making final preparations for the first satellite launch from the U.K. later Monday, when a repurposed passenger plane is expected to release a Virgin Orbit rocket carrying several small satellites into space.
Virgin Orbit via AP

LONDON (AP) — Virgin Orbit said Thursday its first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from the U.K. failed after its rocket's upper stage prematurely shut down.

READ MORE: Virgin Orbit Experiences 'Anomaly' During Satellite Launch 

The U.S.-based company used a modified Boeing 747 plane to carry one of its rockets from Cornwall in southwestern England over the Atlantic Ocean on Monday. The plane released the rocket, which carried nine small satellites, but the rocket failed to reach orbit.

In a statement Thursday, Virgin Orbit said initial data indicated that the first stage of the rocket performed as expected. It said the rocket reached space altitudes, and that stage separation and ignition of the upper stage occurred in line with the mission plan.

But it said that later in the mission, at an altitude of approximately 180 kilometers (112 miles), "the upper stage experienced an anomaly. This anomaly prematurely ended the first burn of the upper stage,” the company said.

The plane, piloted by a Royal Air Force pilot, returned to Cornwall. The rocket components and the satellites were destroyed.

The launch failure was a disappointment to the company and U.K. space officials, who had high hopes that the mission — the first such one to be attempted from Europe — would be the beginning of more commercial space launch ventures.

Virgin Orbit, which was founded by British billionaire Richard Branson in 2017, began commercial launching services in 2021. It had previously successfully completed four similar launches from California, carrying payloads for businesses and governmental agencies into orbit.

The company has launched an investigation into the source of the second stage failure on Monday. It said it plans to carry out its next mission from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California, and that it is in talks with officials and businesses to return to the U.K. for another potential launch “as soon as later this year.”

Latest in Aerospace
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 23, 2022
Rocket Lab Electron Credit Brady Kenniston
Rocket Lab Sets New Date for First Electron Launch From U.S. Soil
January 11, 2023
In this photo made available by NASA, the space shuttle Challenger launches the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite in 1984. On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, the U.S. space agency said the 38-year-old NASA satellite is about to fall from the sky, but the chance of wreckage falling on anybody is “very low.” It's expected to come down Sunday night, give or take 17 hours.
Old NASA Satellite Falls Harmlessly from Sky Off Alaska
January 9, 2023
This undated image provided by Boom Supersonic shows Boom Supersonic Overture Aircraft.
Aviation Startup Picks Engine Supplier for Supersonic Plane
December 13, 2022
Related Stories
A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Sept. 30, 2020.
Aerospace
Boeing Orders Rise to 4-Year High, Still Trail Airbus
Operator introduces XAG P100 Agricultural Drone to rice farmers.
Aerospace
XAG Drone Supports Panama Farmers Shift Focus to Cost-Saving Sustainability
This undated image provided by Boom Supersonic shows Boom Supersonic Overture Aircraft.
Aerospace
Aviation Startup Picks Engine Supplier for Supersonic Plane
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 21, 2022
Ap23010708179383
Aerospace
Russia Will Launch New Capsule to Return Space Station Crew
The new Soyuz capsule will be launched from Kazakhstan on Feb. 20.
January 11, 2023
Quicksink Release Image
Aerospace
Air Force to Develop Maritime Targeting from Air-Launched Platforms
QUICKSINK munition concept provides air-delivered maritime surface vessel defeat capability via a munition kit.
January 11, 2023
A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Sept. 30, 2020.
Aerospace
Boeing Orders Rise to 4-Year High, Still Trail Airbus
The battle for supremacy in aircraft manufacturing has been a one-sided affair in recent years.
January 11, 2023
Rocket Lab Electron Credit Brady Kenniston
Aerospace
Rocket Lab Sets New Date for First Electron Launch From U.S. Soil
The “Virginia Is For Launch Lovers” mission will deploy three satellites for radio frequency geospatial analytics provider HawkEye 360.
January 11, 2023
I Stock 1446379587
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman Advances Scaled Electronic Attack Capability
The Ultra-Lite EA System is a scaled-down, onboard EA system for anti-ship missile defense for smaller ships.
January 10, 2023
In this undated photo provided by Virgin Orbit on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, Virgin Atlantic Cosmic Girl, a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft that will carry a rocket, is parked at Spaceport Cornwall, at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, England.
Aerospace
Virgin Orbit Experiences 'Anomaly' During Satellite Launch
The company uses a modified jumbo jet to carry a rocket full of satellites.
January 10, 2023
In this photo made available by NASA, the space shuttle Challenger launches the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite in 1984. On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, the U.S. space agency said the 38-year-old NASA satellite is about to fall from the sky, but the chance of wreckage falling on anybody is “very low.” It's expected to come down Sunday night, give or take 17 hours.
Aerospace
Old NASA Satellite Falls Harmlessly from Sky Off Alaska
It was placed in orbit in 1984 by astronaut Sally Ride.
January 9, 2023
Northrop+grumman+assumes+full+gmlrs+rocket+motor+production 2bc3a769 A0e1 45bc B9d0 5bb457d4eabe Prv
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman Assumes Full GMLRS Rocket Motor Production
The propulsion system, once delivered to Lockheed Martin’s Camden, Arkansas, final assembly facility, will be integrated into GMLRS missiles.
January 9, 2023
A next generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) space vehicle concept from Raytheon.
Aerospace
Raytheon to Develop Missile Tracking Prototype for Space Force
The system will be able to detect and track hypersonic weapons with precision accuracy.
January 6, 2023
Ap23004604102295
Aerospace
Stellantis, Archer Aviation Partner on Electric Aircraft
The plane, named Midnight, will be able to carry a pilot and four passengers.
January 5, 2023
Ap23004575724831
Aerospace
Russia's Hypersonic Missile-Armed Ship to Patrol Global Seas
Armed with an array of missiles, the ship is 130-meters (427-feet) long and has a crew of about 200.
January 5, 2023
Voyager Starlab Airbus Logo
Aerospace
Airbus, Voyager Building a New Space Station
Starlab will be a continuously crewed, free-flying space station to replace the International Space Station.
January 4, 2023
A Switchblade 600 loitering missile drone manufactured by AeroVironment is displayed at the Eurosatory arms show in Villepinte, north of Paris, on June 14, 2022.
Aerospace
Drone Advances in Ukraine Could Bring Dawn of Killer Robots
The longer the war lasts, the more likely it becomes that drones will be used to identify, select and attack targets without help from humans.
January 3, 2023
The light trail is seen in Goyang, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. South Korea's military confirmed it test-fired a solid-fueled rocket on Friday, after its unannounced launch triggered brief public scare of a suspected UFO appearance or a North Korean missile or drone flying.
Aerospace
Unannounced Rocket Launch Causes UFO Scare
The military didn't notify the general public of the launch because it involved sensitive military security issues.
December 31, 2022