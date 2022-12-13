Aviation Startup Picks Engine Supplier for Supersonic Plane

They will be designed by a company known for making small engines on drones and cruise missiles.

David Koenig
Dec 13, 2022
This undated image provided by Boom Supersonic shows Boom Supersonic Overture Aircraft.
This undated image provided by Boom Supersonic shows Boom Supersonic Overture Aircraft.
Boom Supersonic via AP

DALLAS (AP) — Aviation startup Boom Technology says it will power supersonic passenger jets with engines designed by a company better known for making small engines used on drones and cruise missiles.

READ MORE: Supersonic Aircraft Maker Announces First Factory 

Boom said Tuesday that Florida Turbine Technologies, or FTT, will design the engines with help from GE Additive, a division of General Electric. Boom says the plane could be making test flights in 2026 and carrying passengers a few years after that.

The company says its 88-seat jet, called Overture, will use four engines, fly up to 1.7 times the speed of sound — about 1,300 mph — and use sustainable aviation fuel.

The Denver company generates plenty of skepticism in aviation circles for its ambitious schedule and certitude that supersonic passenger flights can be economically feasible and environmentally benign — Concorde wasn’t, so it stopped flying.

Getting the plane certified will be daunting, with regulators more cautious after two deadly Boeing Max crashes. Flights would likely be limited to ocean crossings or would have to slow down over land to limit damage from sonic booms. And Boom overhauled Overture's design just a few months ago.

“I understand that people say Boom's got its work cut out for us. We do,” founder and CEO Blake Scholl said in an interview. “The people who think we're not going to get there — I look forward to having them on board a flight.”

Much of the skepticism has centered on the lack of an engine for Overture. Rolls Royce ended its relationship with Boom earlier this year after producing some engineering studies, and other leading engine makers indicated they weren't interested in stepping in.

Scholl said Boom “looked at a bunch” of other engine designers and manufacturers before settling on FTT, which is majority owned by Kratos Turbine Technologies, and GE Additive, better known for 3D printing than for aerospace manufacturing. He declined to name the other companies.

Scholl said Boom will reduce costs by designing an entirely new engine rather than tweaking one made for subsonic flight.

“This is the first engine designed from scratch for sustainable commercial supersonic flight,” he said.

American Airlines and United Airlines have made deposits on future Overtures — although neither airline would say how much they put down.

Boom plans to build Overture in Greensboro, North Carolina, partly because of its location near open ocean where the planes can be tested without rattling windows on the ground.

Latest in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
This undated photo provided by ispace in November 2022 shows the HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lunar lander encapsulated in a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Japanese Company's Lander Rockets Toward Moon with UAE Rover
December 12, 2022
Pratt
Pratt & Whitney Awarded F135 Engine Core Upgrade Contract
December 5, 2022
Hywings Take Off
H3 Dynamics Flies Its Hydrogen Propulsion Aircraft for First Time
November 23, 2022
Related Stories
A United Airlines plane at LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in New York. Travel experts say the ability of many people to work remotely is letting them take off early for Thanksgiving or return home later. Crowds are expected to rival those of 2019, the last Thanksgiving before the pandemic.
Aerospace
United Places Huge Order with Boeing to Replace Aging Planes
This undated artist rending provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force graphic of the Long Range Strike Bomber, designated the B-21.
Aerospace
Pentagon Debuts Its New Stealth Bomber, the B-21 Raider
The logo of Airbus group is displayed in Toulouse, south of France, on July 9, 2020.
Aerospace
Airbus to Pay $16M Fine, End French Corruption Probe
Drone
Aerospace
Drones Attack Ship at Oil Terminal
More in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 21, 2022
A United Airlines plane at LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in New York. Travel experts say the ability of many people to work remotely is letting them take off early for Thanksgiving or return home later. Crowds are expected to rival those of 2019, the last Thanksgiving before the pandemic.
Aerospace
United Places Huge Order with Boeing to Replace Aging Planes
United called it the biggest ever by a U.S. airline for twin-aisle or “widebody” planes.
December 13, 2022
This undated photo provided by ispace in November 2022 shows the HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lunar lander encapsulated in a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Aerospace
Japanese Company's Lander Rockets Toward Moon with UAE Rover
It will take nearly five months for the lander and its experiments to reach the moon.
December 12, 2022
Matternet M2
Aerospace
Matternet Launches World’s Longest Urban Drone Delivery Route
Using Matternet’s unmanned aircraft, transportation between the two hospitals and their laboratories takes just seven minutes.
December 12, 2022
Ap22345857349947
Aerospace
NASA Orion Capsule Safely Blazes Back from Moon, Aces Test
NASA hailed the descent and splashdown as close to perfect, as congratulations poured in from Washington.
December 12, 2022
F35 A In Fight
Aerospace
Magellan Aerospace Signs Agreement for F-35 Aircraft Assemblies
Magellan and BAE Systems have been working together to produce horizontal tails for the global F-35 program.
December 9, 2022
NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio conducts a spacewalk during EVA-81 on Nov. 15 to prepare for installation of an International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array on the Space Station.
Aerospace
Collins Aerospace Developing New Space Station Spacesuits
Collins Aerospace will complete a critical design review and demonstrate use of the suit on Earth in a simulated space environment by January 2024.
December 9, 2022
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with a payload of 40 satellites for OneWeb broadband communications, lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Aerospace
SpaceX Gives Rival's Internet Satellites Ride to Orbit
The Falcon rocket blasted off at sunset with 40 mini satellites bound for polar orbit.
December 9, 2022
A F-2 fighter of Japan Air Self-Defense Force is seen at Tsuiki base, Fukuoka prefecture, southern Japan in March 2010.
Aerospace
Japan to Jointly Develop New Fighter Jet with UK, Italy
The Mitsubishi F-X fighter jet will replace the aging fleet of F-2s that Japan previously developed with the United States.
December 9, 2022
Icon Spacecraft Big
Aerospace
NASA Loses Contact with ICON Weather Satellite
ICON launched on Oct. 10, 2019, and completed its two-year prime mission science objectives in December 2021.
December 8, 2022
Ap22340732271002
Aerospace
Boeing's Last 747 to Roll Out of Washington State Factory
It took more than 50,000 Boeing employees less than 16 months to churn out the first 747. The company has completed 1,573 more since then.
December 7, 2022
Ap22339644213220
Aerospace
NASA Capsule Flies Over Apollo Landing Sites, Heads Home
The capsule passed within 80 miles (130 kilometers) of the far side of the moon.
December 6, 2022
Flight Tonight 1600x900
Aerospace
U.S. Air Force Taps Raytheon to 'Gamify' Air Attack Planning
This collaborative technique with auto-exploration and AI assistance will shrink planning time from an average of 36 hours to four.
December 6, 2022
Pratt
Aerospace
Pratt & Whitney Awarded F135 Engine Core Upgrade Contract
The contract award will support Pratt & Whitney's preliminary development activities through 2023.
December 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 9 07 10 Am
Aerospace
Airbus, CERN Working on Super-Conductor Aviation Engines
It is a first step of a long term collaboration that will pave the way to superconducting power distribution for aircraft.
December 2, 2022