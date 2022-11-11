UN to Seek Out Methane Emitters With Data From Space

It is intended to help companies act on major emissions sources.

Associated Press
Nov 11, 2022
Flares burn off methane and other hydrocarbons at an oil and gas facility in Lenorah, Texas, Oct. 15, 2021.
Flares burn off methane and other hydrocarbons at an oil and gas facility in Lenorah, Texas, Oct. 15, 2021.
AP Photo/David Goldman, File

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Big emitters of the heat-trapping gas methane can expect a call from the United Nations starting next year, when the global body launches a new platform to combine existing systems for tracking the potent greenhouse gas from space.

The U.N. Environment Programme said Friday that the new Methane Alert and Response System — MARS for short — is intended to help companies act on major emissions sources but also provide data in a transparent and independent way.

It draws on satellite measurements performed by NASA and the European, German and Italian space agencies. Data from private satellite operators will also be incorporated in future.

"Each of these instruments give us a correct answer to a question that is slightly different, because each of them see different things," said Manfredi Caltagirone, head of the International Methane Emissions Observatory at UNEP. "So the only way you can have a correct picture is to connect them all together."

The data will be released 45 to 75 days after it is gathered, meaning companies will have sufficient time to fix the leaks by the time they become public.

"We think it is important not to just create a shaming tool, but to engage the operators and governments so they can act on the specific event," said Caltagirone.

Releasing the measurements on a U.N.-backed platform would also ensure that it is considered neutral and reliable, providing a standard that prevents companies from "shopping around" for data that makes them look best, he said.

There will be no way to force any emitters to take action though.

"We are realistic that certain companies and certain countries will be more cooperative than others," said Caltagirone. "But we can make sure this information is available to those who are interested in it."

The first data will be published in the second half of next year, focusing on large methane leaks. As it matures, the platform will incorporate less dramatic but equally significant sources of emissions such as livestock and rice farms.

Cutting methane emissions worldwide is key to the Paris climate accord's ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times. The United States, European Union and others last year launched a pledge to cut overall methane emissions worldwide by 30% by 2030.

Latest in Aerospace
This combination of photos provided by the North Korean government, shows what they say military operation held during Nov. 2-5, 2022, in North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.
North Korea: Missile Tests Were Practice to Attack South, U.S.
November 7, 2022
Hawaiian Airlines planes at Inouye International Airport, Honolulu, July 2019.
Amazon Reaches Cargo Deal with Hawaiian Airlines
October 24, 2022
Ethiopian relatives of some of the crash victims light candles and gather at an anniversary memorial service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 8, 2020, to remember those who died when Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302, a Boeing 737 Max, crashed shortly after takeoff on March 10, 2019, killing all 157 on board. A federal judge ruled Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, that relatives of people who were killed in the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max planes are crime victims under federal law, finding that the Justice Department should have notified families before privately negotiating a settlement that spared Boeing from criminal prosecution.
Judge: Family of Boeing Crash Casualties Also Victims
October 24, 2022
Soaring Eagle Technologies Bvlos Faa Waiver
Soaring Eagle Gets FAA Waiver for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Flights
October 18, 2022
Related Stories
Flight manipulator arm, part of the RSGS robotic payload, in electromagnetic test.
Aerospace
DARPA’s Robotic In-Space Mechanic Aces Tests, on Track for Launch
China's domestically made C919 passenger jet takes off during the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Aerospace
Chinese Maker Announces 300 Orders for New Jetliner
The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Aerospace
Boeing Posts $3.3B Loss on Costs Tied to Defense Programs
Automating the Design to Manufacturing Lifecycle
Sponsored
Automating the Design to Manufacturing Lifecycle
More in Aerospace
Automating the Design to Manufacturing Lifecycle
Sponsored
Automating the Design to Manufacturing Lifecycle
It’s time for manufacturing to adopt a more lifecycle-based approach to creating new products, integrating design, engineering, and manufacturing interactively on a real-time collaborative platform. Download the guide from DELMIAWorks to learn more.
October 13, 2022
United Launch Alliance
Aerospace
United Launch Alliance Launches Climate Monitoring Satellite
The Atlas V rocket delivered the JPSS-2 spacecraft to a sun-synchronous low-Earth orbit.
November 10, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 09 At 9 02 48 Am
Aerospace
Google's Wing and DoorDash Launch Drone Delivery Pilot
Wing drones can carry a payload of just over 1kg, and travel at a speed of around 110km/h.
November 9, 2022
China's domestically made C919 passenger jet takes off during the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Aerospace
Chinese Maker Announces 300 Orders for New Jetliner
The commercial jet manufacturer was set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus.
November 9, 2022
A shipment is offloaded from an Emirates Airlines Boing 777 at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Feb. 21, 2021.
Aerospace
Boeing Sells 5 Freighters in $1.7 Billion Deal
The long-hauled carrier is expanding its cargo flight capacity.
November 8, 2022
Northrup Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Wallops Island. Va.
Aerospace
Solar Panel Problems on Space Cargo Capsule
Will it have enough power to reach the space station?
November 8, 2022
Runway Independence Supporting Ace Survivability Distributed
Aerospace
U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Drone Flies Longer and Higher in New Test
It flew for a longer range than the platform has previously been approved.
November 7, 2022
This illustration provided by NOIRLab in November 2022 depicts the closest black hole to Earth and its Sun-like companion star.
Aerospace
Closest Known Black Hole to Earth Spotted by Astronomers
The researchers are uncertain how the system formed in the Milky Way.
November 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 07 At 8 57 44 Am
Aerospace
Airbus Solar-Powered Aircraft to Provide Connectivity Services
Zephyr acts as a tower in the sky, complementing terrestrial networks.
November 7, 2022
This combination of photos provided by the North Korean government, shows what they say military operation held during Nov. 2-5, 2022, in North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.
Aerospace
North Korea: Missile Tests Were Practice to Attack South, U.S.
North Korea fired dozens of missiles and flew warplanes toward the sea last week.
November 7, 2022
Chris Barry, manufacturing general manager, Michael Petry, production manager, Mark Steffens, Airline CEO, and other key staff members at an internal ribbon cutting ceremony at the new location, York, Pa.
Aerospace
Airline Hydraulics Opens Pennsylvania 'Supercenter'
The facility will double the company's fluid systems capacity.
November 4, 2022
NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher as it rolls out to Launch Pad 39B, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Aerospace
NASA's Moon Rocket Returns to Pad for Next Launch Attempt
Forecasters are keeping their eyes on potential tropical weather that could interfere.
November 4, 2022
Magni X Tier 1 Flight
Aerospace
MagniX Powers Point-To-Point Flight of an All-Electric Helicopter
The modified electric Robinson 44 (eR44) helicopter is powered with a magniX magni250 electric propulsion unit.
November 4, 2022
The home base for Northwest Seaplanes and Friday Harbor Seaplanes at the Renton Municipal Airport was quiet Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, as they awaited reports from the U.S. Coast Guard, which is searching the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle after one of their floatplanes crashed on Sunday, Sept. 4, afternoon.
Aerospace
FAA Mandates Seaplane Inspections After Crash
The craft must be inspected for a flaw that likely caused the deadly crash.
November 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 9 01 17 Am
Aerospace
Problem-Plagued Boeing Sets Ambitious Turnaround Targets
The company seeks to recover from two deadly crashes and years of mistakes.
November 3, 2022