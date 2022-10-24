173 Onboard Survive Airplane Accident

The airline said it’s trying to find the cause of the incident.

Associated Press
Oct 24, 2022
In this handout photo provided by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, a damaged portion of the Korean Air Lines Co. plane lies after it overshot the runway at the Mactan Cebu International Airport in Cebu, central Philippines, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. A Korean Air Lines Co. plane carrying 173 passengers and crew members overshot a runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday and authorities said all those on board were safe. The airport is temporarily closed due to the stalled aircraft.
In this handout photo provided by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, a damaged portion of the Korean Air Lines Co. plane lies after it overshot the runway at the Mactan Cebu International Airport in Cebu, central Philippines, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. A Korean Air Lines Co. plane carrying 173 passengers and crew members overshot a runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday and authorities said all those on board were safe. The airport is temporarily closed due to the stalled aircraft.
Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines via AP

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe.

The airport on Mactan Island in Cebu province was closed indefinitely due to the stalled aircraft, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.

Photos it released showed the front underbelly of the plane partly ripped away, but the airline and aviation agency didn’t give details on the damage.

“All passengers are safe and being attended by ground personnel,” the Philippine aviation agency said in a statement.

The Airbus A330 from Incheon, South Korea, attempted to land twice before overrunning the runway on the third attempt, Korean Air Lines Co. said in a statement.

It said all passengers evacuated on the plane's escape slides.

The airline said it’s trying to find the cause of the incident.

At least four incoming flights were diverted to Manila and a nearby airport, the Philippine aviation agency said.

___

Latest in Aerospace
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
Hawaiian Airlines planes at Inouye International Airport, Honolulu, July 2019.
Amazon Reaches Cargo Deal with Hawaiian Airlines
October 24, 2022
Ethiopian relatives of some of the crash victims light candles and gather at an anniversary memorial service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 8, 2020, to remember those who died when Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302, a Boeing 737 Max, crashed shortly after takeoff on March 10, 2019, killing all 157 on board. A federal judge ruled Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, that relatives of people who were killed in the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max planes are crime victims under federal law, finding that the Justice Department should have notified families before privately negotiating a settlement that spared Boeing from criminal prosecution.
Judge: Family of Boeing Crash Casualties Also Victims
October 24, 2022
Soaring Eagle Technologies Bvlos Faa Waiver
Soaring Eagle Gets FAA Waiver for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Flights
October 18, 2022
Related Stories
Ethiopian relatives of some of the crash victims light candles and gather at an anniversary memorial service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 8, 2020, to remember those who died when Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302, a Boeing 737 Max, crashed shortly after takeoff on March 10, 2019, killing all 157 on board. A federal judge ruled Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, that relatives of people who were killed in the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max planes are crime victims under federal law, finding that the Justice Department should have notified families before privately negotiating a settlement that spared Boeing from criminal prosecution.
Aerospace
Judge: Family of Boeing Crash Casualties Also Victims
Delta Ap
Aerospace
UN Group Announces Net-Zero Goal for Planes
In this photo released by United Launch Alliance, a classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office is launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County.
Aerospace
U.S. Spy Satellite Launched Into Orbit From California
How to Defend Your Industrial Network
Sponsored
How to Defend Your Industrial Network
More in Aerospace
How to Protect Your Network From Ransomware
Sponsored
How to Protect Your Network From Ransomware
Digital transformation is accelerating and should be a goal for any manufacturer looking to achieve operational resilience. This new report tells you how industrial networks are evolving and provides tips to futureproof your networks.
October 7, 2022
Hawaiian Airlines planes at Inouye International Airport, Honolulu, July 2019.
Aerospace
Amazon Reaches Cargo Deal with Hawaiian Airlines
The e-commerce giant could take a minority stake in the airline.
October 24, 2022
Ethiopian relatives of some of the crash victims light candles and gather at an anniversary memorial service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 8, 2020, to remember those who died when Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302, a Boeing 737 Max, crashed shortly after takeoff on March 10, 2019, killing all 157 on board. A federal judge ruled Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, that relatives of people who were killed in the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max planes are crime victims under federal law, finding that the Justice Department should have notified families before privately negotiating a settlement that spared Boeing from criminal prosecution.
Aerospace
Judge: Family of Boeing Crash Casualties Also Victims
The judge ruled family of Max crash victims should have been told about private negotiations over a settlement that spared Boeing from criminal prosecution.
October 24, 2022
In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine then President Rodrigo Duterte meets cabinet officials at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines on March 7, 2022.
Aerospace
Philippines to Buy U.S. Aircraft After Scrapping Russia Deal
The Russian aircraft manufacturer was ready to deliver one of the helicopters.
October 21, 2022
Northrop+grumman+ships+first+gem+63 Xl+solid+rocket+boosters+to+support+vulcan+first+flight
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman Delivers Solid Rocket Boosters to Support Vulcan
The GEM 63XL is the longest monolithic single-cast solid rocket motor ever produced.
October 20, 2022
Main
Aerospace
Space Micro to Test Robotic Spacecraft for U.S. Space Force
The Barnacle will attach to satellites in geosynchronous orbit and then revive or refurbish the asset.
October 20, 2022
Beluga taking off with special cargo Hotbird13G.
Aerospace
Beluga Delivers Airbus Satellite to Kennedy Space Center
It was the first time since 2009 that the Beluga was in the U.S.
October 18, 2022
Soaring Eagle Technologies Bvlos Faa Waiver
Aerospace
Soaring Eagle Gets FAA Waiver for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Flights
This waiver enables commercial and industrial clients as well as utilities and other critical infrastructure managers to inspect large geographical areas.
October 18, 2022
In this photo provided by NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom capsule splashes down in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida in a return trip from the International Space Station on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Aerospace
SpaceX Ferries Astronauts Back to Earth After Half-Year Away
SpaceX and NASA finally gave the all-clear on Friday.
October 17, 2022
Ase 2 102022 420x235
Aerospace
Astra to Build Engines for Astroscale's Retired Satellite Catcher
The ELSA-M satellite servicer will be designed and optimized to remove multiple pieces of debris from LEO in a single orbital mission.
October 13, 2022
NASA Planetary Science Division director Lori Glaze, left, John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory DART coordination lead Nancy Chabot, and DART program scientist Tom Statler speak during a media briefing about the agency's recently completed Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), at NASA headquarters Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Washington.
Aerospace
Smashing Success: NASA Asteroid Strike Results in Big Nudge
The agency was testing to see if in the future a killer rock could be nudged out of Earth’s way.
October 12, 2022
The Epsilon-6 rocket blasts off from the Uchinoura Space Center in Kimotsuki town, Kagoshima prefecture, southern Japan Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Aerospace
Japan Space Agency Rocket Carrying 8 Satellites Fails
The Epsilon-6 rocket was not in the right position to orbit around the Earth.
October 12, 2022
This photo provided by SpaceX photo shows Dennis Tito and his wife, Akiko, at the company’s Starship rocket base near Boca Chica, Texas, on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Aerospace
World's 1st Space Tourist Signs Up for Flight Around Moon
For Dennis Tito, 82, it’s a chance to relive the joy of his trip to the International Space Station.
October 12, 2022
A U.S. Coast Guard boat and Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff's Office boat search the area near Freeland, Wash., on Whidbey Island north of Seattle, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, where a chartered floatplane crashed the day before, killing 10 people.
Aerospace
FAA Issues Warning About Type of Seaplane That Crashed
The directive warned of potential cracks and corrosion in a part called the elevator.
October 10, 2022
A XPeng X2, an electric flying taxi developed by the Guangzhou-based XPeng, Inc's aviation affiliate, is tested in front of the Marina District in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Monday’s demonstration was held with an empty cockpit, but the company says it carried out a manned flight test last year of the two-passenger vehicle.
Aerospace
Chinese Firm Tests Electric Flying Taxi
The sleekly designed vehicle can carry two passengers and is powered by a set of eight propellers.
October 10, 2022