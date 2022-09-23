Revamped Detroit Auto Show Features New Flying Tech

Displays include eVTOL aircraft, a hoverbike, a hoverboard and a jet suit.

Mike Householder
Sep 23, 2022
ICON Aircraft is one of the companies displaying their flying vehicles at NAIAS as part of the show's Air Mobility Experience segment.
ICON Aircraft is one of the companies displaying their flying vehicles at NAIAS as part of the show's Air Mobility Experience segment.
AP Photo/Mike Householder

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit auto show has returned after a three-year absence with a roar. And a soar.

Visitors to the prestigious North American International Auto Show, which kicked off last week, can lay eyes on the latest offerings from some of the world's biggest automakers, as they've been able to in years past.

But this time around, they also can check out what organizers are calling “the show above the show.”

The Air Mobility Experience features displays and demonstrations from six air mobility innovators — representing five countries — that include electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, a hoverbike, a hoverboard and a jet suit.

“Feels like the future,” said John George, chief creative officer of the Air Mobility Experience. “We've all asked this question — I know I have, since I was a kid: ‘When was that future going to arrive?’”

“And the answer is: ‘Now,’” he said.

Show-goers can see some air mobility conveyances on display on the show floor, while others have been visible in the skies above the city.

That includes the ICON A5, a two-seat, amphibious, light-sport aircraft with retractable wings that enable owners to haul it in a trailer behind a truck, SUV or other vehicle.

This photo provided by ICON Aircraft shows two ICON A5s, two-seat, amphibious, light-sport aircraft, flying above the Detroit River in Detroit on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. ICON Aircraft is one of the companies displaying their flying vehicles at the North American International Auto Show as part of the event's Air Mobility Experience segment.This photo provided by ICON Aircraft shows two ICON A5s, two-seat, amphibious, light-sport aircraft, flying above the Detroit River in Detroit on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. ICON Aircraft is one of the companies displaying their flying vehicles at the North American International Auto Show as part of the event's Air Mobility Experience segment.ICON Aircraft via AP

Pilots from Vacaville, California-based ICON Aircraft provided demonstration flights along the Detroit River that featured landings on the waterway that separates Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

“The reaction (of passengers) landing on the water is always my favorite," said Suzanne Clavette, ICON's marketing manager and a pilot who flew some of the A5 demo flights that passed by the downtown Huntington Place convention center that hosts the auto show.

NAIAS last was held in January 2019. It returned last week on a smaller scale with fewer new model debuts and journalists, and less-glitzy displays.

But hosting the show in September has allowed carmakers — including Ford Motor Co., which debuted the new Mustang at downtown's Hart Plaza — and the air mobility companies to make use of the great outdoors.

“Honestly, I think this is the future of shows. It's no longer just an auto show. It's a mobility show, which gives you a glimpse of all of those vehicle types, including the ones that fly," George said.

The show runs through Sunday.

Latest in Aerospace
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
Samplecollection 2crew Xeva Final2
NASA Taps Axiom Space for First Artemis Moonwalking Spacesuits
September 9, 2022
Gen Magnaplate Fw News 56843 Gm Pr Graphic 060922
General Magnaplate Earns New Nadcap Accreditation for Arlington, Texas Facility
August 2, 2022
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Long March 5B Y3 carrier rocket, carrying Wentian lab module blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province Sunday, July 24, 2022. Debris from the rocket that boosted part of China’s new space station into orbit fell into the sea in the Philippines on Sunday, July 31, the Chinese government announced. Most of the final stage of the Long March-5B rocket burned up after entering the atmosphere at 12:55 a.m., the China Manned Space Agency reported.
China Says Remains of Rocket Booster Fall to Earth
August 1, 2022
Related Stories
The SEC announced Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, that Boeing Co. will pay $200 million to settle allegations that the company and its former CEO misled investors about the safety of its 737 Max after two of the airliners crashed, killing 346 people.
Aerospace
Boeing Pays $200M to Settle SEC Charges Over 737 Max
Boeing officials said Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, that they will find new buyers for Boeing 737 Max jets that were built for Chinese airlines but cannot be delivered because China's aviation regulator has not cleared the plane to fly after two deadly crashes.
Aerospace
Boeing to Resell Some Max Jets Ordered by Chinese Airlines
There has been no reported sighting in northern Philippine waters so far of debris from a new Chinese rocket launch, which prompted authorities to warn of potential danger to aircraft and ships, officials said Thursday, Sept. 15.
Aerospace
Aircraft and Ships Warned of Falling Debris From Chinese Rocket Launch
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Aerospace
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
The Double Asteroid Redirection Test is the first planetary defense experiment ever attempted.
Aerospace
NASA is Crashing a Spacecraft Into an Asteroid
To test a plan that could one day save Earth from catastrophe.
September 21, 2022
B21
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman to Unveil the B-21 Raider
Six B-21 test aircraft are in various stages of final assembly in Palmdale, California.
September 21, 2022
Touchdown Lounge V
Aerospace
Cirrus Aircraft Unveils 189,000-Square-Foot Innovation Center
The company aims to begin renovations by September 2022.
September 20, 2022
All spacecraft that land on Mars eject equipment – like this protective shell – on their way to the Martian surface.
Aerospace
Mars is Littered with 15,694 Pounds of Human Trash
From 50 years of robotic exploration.
September 20, 2022
Air Canada and United Airlines have ordered 30-seat regional hybrid-electric planes from Heart Aerospace that can go about 125 miles (200 km) fully electric and 250 miles (400 km) as hybrids. With a 25-passenger configuration, the company says the hybrid distance doubles.
Aerospace
Electric Planes Are Coming
Short-hop regional flights could be running on batteries in a few years.
September 19, 2022
20220915 En 4352851 1
Aerospace
Saab Partners with Swedish Electric Aircraft Company Heart Aerospace
Heart Aerospace develops the ES-30, a regional electric airplane with a standard seating capacity of 30 passengers.
September 19, 2022
Boeing officials said Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, that they will find new buyers for Boeing 737 Max jets that were built for Chinese airlines but cannot be delivered because China's aviation regulator has not cleared the plane to fly after two deadly crashes.
Aerospace
Boeing to Resell Some Max Jets Ordered by Chinese Airlines
China's aviation regulator has not cleared the plane to fly after two deadly crashes.
September 16, 2022
I Stock 506506342
Aerospace
Poland, South Korea Seal $3 Billion Military Aircraft Deals
Under one agreement, worth $700 million, the first 12 planes are to be delivered in the second half of next year.
September 16, 2022
There has been no reported sighting in northern Philippine waters so far of debris from a new Chinese rocket launch, which prompted authorities to warn of potential danger to aircraft and ships, officials said Thursday, Sept. 15.
Aerospace
Aircraft and Ships Warned of Falling Debris From Chinese Rocket Launch
China has previously faced criticism for allowing rocket stages to fall to Earth uncontrolled.
September 15, 2022
Drone
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman Unveils First Australian MQ-4C Triton
The company initiated the build of the first Australian Triton in October 2020 at its production facility in Moss Point, Miss.
September 15, 2022
Eviation Alice Global X
Aerospace
GlobalX Orders 50 All-Electric Alice Aircraft from Eviation
GlobalX expects to take delivery of its initial Alice aircraft in 2027.
September 15, 2022
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, the return capsule of the Shenzhou-13 manned space mission is seen after landing at the Dongfeng landing site in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2022.
Aerospace
A New Space Race? China Adds Urgency to U.S. Return to Moon
China likewise aims to send astronauts to the moon this decade.
September 15, 2022
Bahia Bakari, the sole survivor of the Yemeni airline that crashed into the Indian Ocean in 2009, arrives at the courtroom, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 in Paris. A French court was expected to issue a verdict Wednesday Sept.22, 2022 in the trial of the Yemeni airline that operated a passenger plane that crashed into the Indian Ocean in 2009, killing 152 people.
Aerospace
Damages Awarded for 2009 Plane Crash
152 people were killed and one survived.
September 14, 2022
I Stock 944634584
Aerospace
Cargo Planes Boost Boeing Sales
UPS accounted for the aerospace giant's largest order.
September 14, 2022