Aircraft and Ships Warned of Falling Debris From Chinese Rocket Launch

China has previously faced criticism for allowing rocket stages to fall to Earth uncontrolled.

Jim Gomez
Sep 15, 2022
There has been no reported sighting in northern Philippine waters so far of debris from a new Chinese rocket launch, which prompted authorities to warn of potential danger to aircraft and ships, officials said Thursday, Sept. 15.
There has been no reported sighting in northern Philippine waters so far of debris from a new Chinese rocket launch, which prompted authorities to warn of potential danger to aircraft and ships, officials said Thursday, Sept. 15.
Zhang Liyun/Xinhua via AP, File

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials have warned of possible danger to aircraft and ships from debris from a new Chinese rocket launch that might fall in northern Philippine waters, authorities said Thursday, adding no debris has been sighted so far.

The Philippine Space Agency said China’s Long March 7A rocket was launched Tuesday night from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on Hainan island. That prompted the agency to notify Philippine authorities of potential danger in two offshore areas where the debris could crash down.

The possible “drop zones” were 71 kilometers (44 miles) off Burgos town in Ilocos Norte province and 52 kilometers (32 miles) from Santa Ana town in Cagayan province, the space agency said, citing information from a notice to pilots released by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Rocket parts that detach before reaching space should by design fall back offshore less than an hour after a rocket launch, Philippine Space Agency spokesperson Tricia Zafra said.

“So far, no sighting. We continue to seek out reports,” Zafra told The Associated Press. “Hopefully, no injuries or damage related to it.”

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines warned Wednesday in a notice to pilots about the possible danger posed by the debris in the two northern Philippine offshore areas.

“While debris from CZ-7A is unlikely to fall on land features or inhabited areas in the Philippine territory, falling debris still poses a considerable threat to ships, aircraft, fishing boats, and other vessels that will pass through the drop zones,” the Philippine Space Agency said in a statement Tuesday.

In July, the core stage debris of a Long March 5B rocket that was launched by China landed in Philippine waters in an uncontrolled reentry, the agency said. No damage or injuries were reported.

Fishermen at the time found a torn metal sheet showing part of the Chinese flag and a marking of the Long March 5B rocket in the West Philippine Sea about 160 kilometers (100 miles) off Mamburao town in Occidental Mindoro province, according to the space agency, using the Philippine name for a part of the South China Sea closer to its western coast.

The agency asked the public on Tuesday to immediately inform authorities if suspected floating debris is sighted at sea and warned people against retrieving or coming in close contact with such materials.

Manila’s space agency says it’s working with the Department of Foreign Affairs to push for the Philippine ratification of two U.N. treaties, including one that promotes accountability among nations for possible damage or injuries arising from the launching of objects such as satellites to space.

China has faced criticism for allowing rocket stages to fall to Earth uncontrolled at least twice before. NASA accused Beijing last year of “failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris” after parts of a Chinese rocket landed in the Indian Ocean.

The country’s first space station, Tiangong-1, crashed into the Pacific Ocean in 2016 after Beijing confirmed it lost control. An 18-ton rocket fell uncontrolled in May 2020.

China also faced criticism after using a missile to destroy one of its defunct weather satellites in 2007, creating a field of debris that other governments said might jeopardize other satellites.

Latest in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Samplecollection 2crew Xeva Final2
NASA Taps Axiom Space for First Artemis Moonwalking Spacesuits
September 9, 2022
Gen Magnaplate Fw News 56843 Gm Pr Graphic 060922
General Magnaplate Earns New Nadcap Accreditation for Arlington, Texas Facility
August 2, 2022
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Long March 5B Y3 carrier rocket, carrying Wentian lab module blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province Sunday, July 24, 2022. Debris from the rocket that boosted part of China’s new space station into orbit fell into the sea in the Philippines on Sunday, July 31, the Chinese government announced. Most of the final stage of the Long March-5B rocket burned up after entering the atmosphere at 12:55 a.m., the China Manned Space Agency reported.
China Says Remains of Rocket Booster Fall to Earth
August 1, 2022
Related Stories
Bahia Bakari, the sole survivor of the Yemeni airline that crashed into the Indian Ocean in 2009, arrives at the courtroom, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 in Paris. A French court was expected to issue a verdict Wednesday Sept.22, 2022 in the trial of the Yemeni airline that operated a passenger plane that crashed into the Indian Ocean in 2009, killing 152 people.
Aerospace
Damages Awarded for 2009 Plane Crash
Duxion’s eJet motors provide zero emission propulsion on Dymond’s unmanned cargo aircraft
Aerospace
Duxion Signs $385M Deal for eJet Motor Order
The NASA moon rocket as stands on Pad 39B for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Aerospace
NASA Fixing Moon Rocket Leaks, Hoping for Sept. Launch Try
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, the return capsule of the Shenzhou-13 manned space mission is seen after landing at the Dongfeng landing site in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2022.
Aerospace
A New Space Race? China Adds Urgency to U.S. Return to Moon
China likewise aims to send astronauts to the moon this decade.
September 15, 2022
Bahia Bakari, the sole survivor of the Yemeni airline that crashed into the Indian Ocean in 2009, arrives at the courtroom, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 in Paris. A French court was expected to issue a verdict Wednesday Sept.22, 2022 in the trial of the Yemeni airline that operated a passenger plane that crashed into the Indian Ocean in 2009, killing 152 people.
Aerospace
Damages Awarded for 2009 Plane Crash
152 people were killed and one survived.
September 14, 2022
I Stock 944634584
Aerospace
Cargo Planes Boost Boeing Sales
UPS accounted for the aerospace giant's largest order.
September 14, 2022
Boeing
Aerospace
Boeing Reveals Combat Aircraft Component Factory
The construction phase of the 155,000 square-foot facility is now complete.
September 13, 2022
This image provided by Blue Origin shows a capsule containing science experiments after a launch failure on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Jeff Bezos' rocket company has suffered its first launch failure. No one was aboard, only science experiments. The Blue Origin rocket veered off course over West Texas about 1 1/2 minutes after liftoff Monday.
Aerospace
Bezos Rocket Crashes After Liftoff
The New Shepard rocket was barely a minute into its flight from West Texas when bright yellow flames shot out.
September 13, 2022
Duxion’s eJet motors provide zero emission propulsion on Dymond’s unmanned cargo aircraft
Aerospace
Duxion Signs $385M Deal for eJet Motor Order
Duxion will supply 20 eJet motors per year for 10 years.
September 12, 2022
The NASA moon rocket as stands on Pad 39B for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Aerospace
NASA Fixing Moon Rocket Leaks, Hoping for Sept. Launch Try
A series of hydrogen fuel leaks and other problems halted back-to-back launch attempts.
September 9, 2022
Samplecollection 2crew Xeva Final2
Aerospace
NASA Taps Axiom Space for First Artemis Moonwalking Spacesuits
Axiom Space will be required to test the suits in a space-like environment before Artemis III.
September 9, 2022
Northrop+grumman+reduces+manufacturing+time+and+cost+by+accelerating+development+of+high Temperature+materials 4b53791f A6af 4d75 A4c8 3cc90b2a7a17 Prv
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman Cuts Manufacturing Costs
The company is printing continuous fiber composites at a large scale
September 8, 2022
This image provided by United-Airlines shows an illustration of an electric powered air taxi. United Airlines sees a market in whisking travelers to the airport in small, electric-powered air taxis. United said Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, that it has invested $15 million in a startup manufacturer. It also signed what it calls a “conditional” agreement to buy 200 air taxis with options for 200 more.
Aerospace
United Makes 'Conditional' Order for Electric Air Taxis
The Chicago-based airline said Thursday that it invested $15 million in a startup manufacturer.
September 8, 2022
In September 2021, Airbus unveiled its eVTOL prototype CityAirbus NextGen, to explore advanced air mobility technologies and bring urban air mobility services to life.
Aerospace
Airbus Partners to Further Advanced Air Mobility
A demonstration flight is scheduled for later this year.
September 7, 2022
A child waves a souvenir flag while waiting on the Max Brewer Bridge to view the launch on Pad 39B for the Artemis I mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Titusville, Fla. The launch was scrubbed.
Aerospace
Once in the Doldrums, Florida Coast Hums with Space Launches
As of last year, the Kennedy Space Center had more than 12,300 civil servants, private contractors and other employees working at the spaceport.
September 2, 2022
Tacfi Release Hero Image Hadley
Aerospace
Air Force Awards Contract for Flight-Ready Rocket Engine
The company hopes to lower costs by using advanced manufacturing like 3D printing.
September 1, 2022
Saab’s new facility in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Aerospace
Saab Lands $71.2M Boeing Order
Production will take place at Saab's new facility in Indiana.
August 31, 2022