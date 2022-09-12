Duxion Signs $385M Deal for eJet Motor Order

Duxion will supply 20 eJet motors per year for 10 years.

Sep 12, 2022
Duxion’s eJet motors provide zero emission propulsion on Dymond’s unmanned cargo aircraft
Duxion's eJet motors provide zero emission propulsion on Dymond's unmanned cargo aircraft
Duxion Motors Inc. announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Dymond Aerospace Inc. to supply 200 patented eJet motors for use in Dymond’s new fleet of 100 unmanned cargo aircraft.

Under the terms of the MOU, Duxion will supply 20 eJet motors per year for 10 years starting in 2026 for a total purchase of approximately $385 million. Each eJet motor will be built using Duxion’s patented technology incorporating a rim-driven motor which utilizes permanent magnet technology in a novel manner to deliver a world class thrust to weight ratio.

The eJet motors for this application will be capable of producing 8,000-plus lbs of thrust, similar to the thrust produced by the engines of 50-passenger CRJ100 aircraft. Each of Dymond’s aircraft will be outfitted with two Duxion eJet motors, powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

Duxion will take on a new 70,000-square-foot hangar space at Stephenville Dymond International Airport to be utilized for the integration and installation of eJet motor propulsion systems. The new facility is sized to have sufficient capacity to perform eJet motor retrofits for traditional jet fuel aircraft outside of the Dymond partnership.


