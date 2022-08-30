BAE Systems’ Workstation Qualified for P-8A Poseidon Aircraft

Industrial Media Staff
Aug 30, 2022
BAE Systems’ Combat System Mission Crew Workstation (CSMCW) is now qualified for the P-8A Poseidon Multi-mission Maritime Patrol Aircraft – adding to the aircraft’s mission capability.
BAE Systems’ Combat System Mission Crew Workstation (CSMCW) is now qualified for the P-8A Poseidon Multi-mission Maritime Patrol Aircraft – adding to the aircraft’s mission capability.
BAE Systems

BAE Systems’ Combat System Mission Crew Workstation (CSMCW) is now qualified for the P-8A Poseidon Multi-mission Maritime Patrol Aircraft – adding to the aircraft’s mission capability. The qualification follows a successful test flight of the first combat system-capable P-8A test aircraft in June 2022.

The workstation is the aircrew’s primary interface to mission-critical systems, allowing them to successfully navigate demanding anti-submarine, anti-surface and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. There are two systems per aircraft, which control the aircraft’s sonar, radar, sensors and weapon systems.

Built with ultra-strong lightweight composite materials, the workstations improve aircraft and weapon systems’ performance. They are also designed with ergonomic considerations, such as an optimal viewing angle for both seated and standing crewmembers.

With installation potential on approximately 130 aircraft for the U.S. Navy, and additional Foreign Military Sale opportunities, this qualification, completed at the BAE Systems’ Greenlawn, New York site, also positions the workstations for mission enhancements on future aircraft.


Latest in Aerospace
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Long March 5B Y3 carrier rocket, carrying Wentian lab module blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province Sunday, July 24, 2022. Debris from the rocket that boosted part of China’s new space station into orbit fell into the sea in the Philippines on Sunday, July 31, the Chinese government announced. Most of the final stage of the Long March-5B rocket burned up after entering the atmosphere at 12:55 a.m., the China Manned Space Agency reported.
China Says Remains of Rocket Booster Fall to Earth
August 1, 2022
This photo provided on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, by Sotheby's, shows a jacket worn by astronaut Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin on the historic first mission to the moon's surface in 1969, which sold for nearly $2.8 million at auction.
Buzz Aldrin Flight-to-Moon Jacket Sells for $2.8M
July 27, 2022
New technologies take on a bigger role in the cockpit, redefining what it means to be a ''Top Gun''.
Tomorrow's 'Top Gun' Might Have Drone Wingman, Use AI
July 22, 2022
Related Stories
This is scheduled to be the first flight of NASA's 21st-century moon-exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo's mythological twin sister.
Aerospace
Engine Problem Leads NASA to Scrub Launch of New Moon Rocket
Missiles
Aerospace
BAE Systems to Deliver Advanced Ballistic Missile Seekers
Fireaerial
Aerospace
$160M Deal Reached to Advance Next Generation Aerial Firefighting Platforms
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Paul Davidson
Aerospace
Research Makes Aircraft Lighter, More Durable
A new predictive tool will help determine the life, durability and safety of composites used in aircraft manufacturing.
August 29, 2022
Boeing today announced an order from UPS for eight more 767 freighters.
Aerospace
UPS Orders 8 More Boeing 767s
Air cargo continues to play a crucial role in global trade.
August 29, 2022
This is scheduled to be the first flight of NASA's 21st-century moon-exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo's mythological twin sister.
Aerospace
Engine Problem Leads NASA to Scrub Launch of New Moon Rocket
NASA was unable to properly chill one of the rocket's four main engines.
August 29, 2022
Jim Bamberger with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at the TSA drone detection media event at LAX.
Aerospace
Drone Detection Tech Tested at Los Angeles Airport
Drones pose a clear and present danger to airport security.
August 26, 2022
In this May 29, 2014, file photo, Elon Musk, CEO and CTO of SpaceX, introduces the SpaceX Dragon V2 spaceship at the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif.
Aerospace
SpaceX, T-Mobile Try to Connect Remote Areas with Satellites
The companies are looking to provide text coverage nearly everywhere in the continental U.S., Hawaii, parts of Alaska, Puerto Rico and territorial waters.
August 26, 2022
A section of the Artemis rocket with the Orion space capsule is seen inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The Orion capsule is named after the constellation, among the night sky’s brightest. At 11 feet (3 meters) tall, it’s roomier than Apollo's capsule, seating four astronauts instead of three.
Aerospace
NASA Tests New Moon Rocket
About 50 years after Apollo.
August 25, 2022
In July, DroneUp opened its third commercial drone delivery location in Rogers, Arkansas at the Pinnacle Hills Walmart.
Aerospace
U.S. Drone Company Expanding, Promising 655 Jobs
The company is planning to establish "drone hubs" at Walmarts.
August 25, 2022
Surface Power 2 0
Aerospace
NASA Taps Lockheed and Others to Build Solar Power on the Moon
The contracts are part of the agency’s VSAT project, which aims to support NASA’s long-term lunar surface operations.
August 24, 2022
Reef Full Color External Hd 8 22
Aerospace
Orbital Reef Space Station Advances to Design Phase After NASA Review
Orbital Reef will provide anyone with the opportunity to establish their own address in orbit.
August 23, 2022
In this photo taken from video footage released by Roscosmos Space Agency, Roscosmos' cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev are seen during their spacewalk on the International Space Station (ISS), Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
Aerospace
Bad Battery Cuts Spacewalk Short
The spacewalker had to rush back inside.
August 18, 2022
Florida Power and Light unveils its new fixed-wing drone designed to fly into tropical storm force winds to help expedite power restoration, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, West Palm Beach, Fla. The company says a drone of this scale is the first of its kind to be used outside of an FAA test site for research and development. The drone, named FPLAir One, resembles a small plane that is remotely operated, allowing the company to scan and capture visuals for up to 1,000 miles on a single flight.
Aerospace
Florida Utility's New Drone Can Speed Hurricane Recovery
The new fixed-wing drone designed to fly into tropical storm force winds and speed the restoration of electricity after severe weather.
August 17, 2022
Missiles
Aerospace
BAE Systems to Deliver Advanced Ballistic Missile Seekers
The interceptors engage ballistic missiles and destroy warheads with kinetic force.
August 16, 2022
Hawc Digital Overlay 1600x900
Aerospace
Raytheon Claims Second Successful Test for Hypersonic Missile
The latest tests put the companies on track to deliver an operational prototype system to the U.S. Department of Defense.
August 16, 2022
This undated image provided by Boom Supersonic shows Boom Supersonic Overture Aircraft. American Airlines says it has agreed to buy up to 20 supersonic jets that are still on the drawing board and years away from flying. American announced the deal Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 with Boom Supersonic.
Aerospace
American Airlines Places Deposit on 20 Supersonic Planes
It has been nearly 20 years since the last supersonic passenger flight by Concorde.
August 16, 2022