BAE Systems’ Workstation Qualified for P-8A Poseidon Aircraft

BAE Systems’ Combat System Mission Crew Workstation (CSMCW) is now qualified for the P-8A Poseidon Multi-mission Maritime Patrol Aircraft – adding to the aircraft’s mission capability. The qualification follows a successful test flight of the first combat system-capable P-8A test aircraft in June 2022.

The workstation is the aircrew’s primary interface to mission-critical systems, allowing them to successfully navigate demanding anti-submarine, anti-surface and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. There are two systems per aircraft, which control the aircraft’s sonar, radar, sensors and weapon systems.

Built with ultra-strong lightweight composite materials, the workstations improve aircraft and weapon systems’ performance. They are also designed with ergonomic considerations, such as an optimal viewing angle for both seated and standing crewmembers.

With installation potential on approximately 130 aircraft for the U.S. Navy, and additional Foreign Military Sale opportunities, this qualification, completed at the BAE Systems’ Greenlawn, New York site, also positions the workstations for mission enhancements on future aircraft.



