Boeing Reports Q2 Profit

But the company fell short of expectations as it remained unable to deliver any of its 787 Dreamliner planes.

Jul 27th, 2022
David Koenig
In this Jan. 25, 2011 file photo, the Boeing Company logo on the property in El Segundo, Calif. Boeing is reporting a $193 million second-quarter profit for shareholders, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, but the results are falling short of Wall Street expectations.
In this Jan. 25, 2011 file photo, the Boeing Company logo on the property in El Segundo, Calif. Boeing is reporting a $193 million second-quarter profit for shareholders, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, but the results are falling short of Wall Street expectations.
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File

Boeing Co. reported a smaller second-quarter profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations as its defense business weakened and it remained unable to deliver any of its 787 Dreamliner planes.

The giant aircraft manufacturer reported a profit of $193 million Wednesday, down 67% from the second quarter of last year, on a 2% drop in revenue.

Boeing generated more cash than in the first quarter by delivering more planes than it has since the start of the pandemic, and it sold more services to airlines and other airplane operators.

However, Boeing remained unable to deliver one of its best-selling planes, the 787, while regulators review steps the company is taking to eliminate production problems.

Revenue from Boeing's normally steady defense business fell 10% in a year, and it took charges totaling $240 million for an unmanned refueling plane being developed for the Navy and its Starliner spacecraft, which is designed to ferry crews to the International Space Station.

A Boeing spokesman said the charge for the Starliner was unrelated to the announcement Tuesday by Russia's top space official that his country will pull out of the ISS program after 2024 and build its own orbiting station.

David Calhoun, who became CEO as Boeing’s financial situation worsened following two deadly of Max jets, said the results showed that “we are building momentum in our turnaround" while acknowledging that “it has been a long road.”

In a note to employees, Calhoun highlighted an increase in the number of 737 Max jets rolling off the assembly line — 31 a month, although that figure could fluctuate. He also said Boeing “is in the final stages" of working with the Federal Aviation Administration to resume deliveries of the larger, two-aisle 787.

Second-quarter net income was $160 million, but the gain attributable to shareholders was $193 million. That was down from $587 million a year earlier.

Excluding adjustments for retirement plan expenses and other special items, the company lost 37 cents per share. Analysts expected an adjusted loss of 13 cents per share, according to FactSet.

Total revenue slipped 2% to $16.68 billion, falling short of Wall Street's forecast of $17.57 billion, despite an increase in airliner deliveries to 121 planes from 79 a year earlier. Boeing gets much of the purchase price upon delivery.

Shares of Boeing, based in Arlington, Virginia, rose more than 2% in trading before the market opened Wednesday.

More in Aerospace
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jun 13th, 2022
This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed Spaceport Camden in Camden County, Ga. The owner of a large industrial site on the Georgia coast said Thursday, July 21, 2022, it has ended a longstanding agreement to sell the property to a county government that has worked for years toward using the land to built a launch pad for commercial rockets.
Georgia Spaceport Land Deal is Off, Site Owner Says
Union Carbide noted that Camden County voters had “repudiated” the land purchase.
Jul 22nd, 2022
Gm Lockheed Goodyear Lunar Rover Concept Image
Goodyear Joins Lockheed Martin to Commercialize Lunar Mobility
The companies expect to have its first vehicle on the surface of the Moon in time to support NASA’s first landed mission.
Jul 21st, 2022
Invited guests and NASA employees take photos as NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is rolled out of High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building for the first time, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, March 17, 2022. On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the 53rd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, NASA said it’s shooting for a late August test launch of its giant, new moon rocket.
NASA Aiming for Late August Test Flight of Giant Moon Rocket
At 322 feet (98 meters), the rocket and Orion capsule are taller than the Statue of Liberty.
Jul 21st, 2022
One day after placing a big order with Boeing, Delta said Tuesday, July 19, 2022, it has ordered 12 more jets from Airbus, Boeing's European rival.
Delta Continues Plane-Buying Spree, Orders 12 Airbus Jets
One day after placing a big order with Airbus' rival.
Jul 20th, 2022
An F-15E Strike Eagle equipped with an AIM-120 D3 taxies at Eglin Air Force Base, FL for the first live-fire test of an AMRAAM F3R missile against a target.
Air Force, Raytheon Execute First Live-Fire Test of AMRAAM F3R
The missile was fired from an F-15E Strike Eagle and guided toward an aerial target at long range.
Jul 20th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 19 At 9 45 46 Am
Rolls-Royce, Hyundai Partner to Tackle Advanced Air Mobility Market
Hyundai will work with Rolls-Royce to bring hydrogen fuel cells, storage systems and infrastructure to the aerospace markets.
Jul 19th, 2022
A Boing 777X plane takes off at the Farnborough Air Show fair in Farnborough, England, Monday, July 18, 2022. Some 1200 exhibitors from around the world will show their newest developments in Future Flight, Space, Defence, Innovation, Sustainability and Workforce from July 18 until July 22, 2022.
Aviation Faces Hurdles to Hit Goals for Cutting Emissions
Experts who track the issue are skeptical of the industry's net-zero goals.
Jul 19th, 2022
Low Res Space Debris Reactions Hr jpg
Does Space Trash Ever Naturally Break Down?
Remember when Elon Musk launched a car into space? That car’s not just peacefully drifting through a vacuum.
Jul 18th, 2022
Joby Aviation Caa Press Release
eVTOL Maker Joby Applies for U.K. Aircraft Certification
The company still expects the U.S. to be its first operating market.
Jul 18th, 2022
Sensata Technologies has developed a new fly-by-wire inceptor for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and has provided prototypes to several advanced air mobility manufacturers.
Sensata Develops Passive Inceptor for eVTOL Aircraft
The most common use of the 3-axis inceptor is to control the pitch, roll and yaw of the vehicle.
Jul 18th, 2022
A Boeing employee works on the engine of a 737 MAX on the final assembly line at Boeing's Renton plant, June 15, 2022 in Renton, Wash. Delta is ordering 100 of Boeing's 737 Max 10 airplanes, with an option to purchase 30 more, as the airline looks to keep up with surging travel demand. Delta Air Lines said Monday, July 18, 2022 that the airplanes, which can seat up to 230 people, will reduce fuel use and emissions by 20-30% compared to those it replaces.
Delta Orders 100 Boeing 737 Max 10s
Delta said that the airplanes, which can seat up to 230 people, will reduce fuel consumption and emissions by 20% to 30%.
Jul 18th, 2022