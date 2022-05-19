Boom Founder Shares Commitment for Supersonic Future with Congress

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Blake Scholl of Boom Supersonic testified before the House Small Business Committee’s Subcommittee on Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Workforce Development during a hearing entitled “Moving Upwards and Onwards: The Workforce and Innovation Needs of the Aviation and Aerospace Industry.”

Scholl’s testimony highlighted the resurgence of innovation and opportunity in U.S. aerospace. He noted that small businesses and startups are critical drivers of step-change innovation.

Boom hopes to inspire a new generation of talent to build a faster future for aviation, propelling economic growth and accelerating the clean-energy revolution.

“Faster flight is possible thanks to a revolution in clean energy,” Scholl said. “Just as new forms of energy helped us move from sail to steam and railroads to airplanes, in this coming decade alternative fuels will power the transition to sustainable supersonic flight.”

Overture, Boom’s supersonic commercial airliner, is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from day one, running on 100% sustainable aviation fuel. The Denver-based company will build Overture in its LEED certified Overture Superfactory in Greensboro, North Carolina.

As Boom continues to grow, it will create thousands of U.S. manufacturing and engineering jobs this decade.

Scholl also highlighted the Small Business Innovation Research program as an example of how new companies like Boom can contribute to defense priorities while accelerating technological progress.

Boom currently has two SBIR contracts with the United States Air Force, which propel research and development of Overture as the company aims to be a serious competitor for the Air Force’s enduring commercial derivative aircraft requirements.

“The U.S. has long been the global leader in aerospace, and at Boom we are determined to see the U.S. remain at the forefront,” Scholl said. “The supersonic future will be built here in the United States, leveraging the formidable talent, entrepreneurial spirit and tradition of innovation in our workforce. It takes new entrants like Boom to change the fundamental paradigm of aviation, improve both speed and sustainability and attract new talent to the industry.”