SpaceX Launches Starlink Satellites from California

Starlink brings internet access to underserved areas of the world.

May 16th, 2022
Associated Press
This video image provided by SpaceX, a SpaceX Falcon 9 mission to launch 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E), takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on Friday, May 13, 2022.
This video image provided by SpaceX, a SpaceX Falcon 9 mission to launch 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E), takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on Friday, May 13, 2022.
SpaceX via AP

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX rocket carried 53 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation into orbit Friday after blasting off from California.

The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:07 p.m., and minutes later the first stage landed on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean while the second stage continued toward low Earth orbit.

SpaceX later tweeted that the satellites were successfully deployed.

Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.

Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX has hundreds of Starlink satellites orbiting Earth at an altitude of 340 miles (550 kilometers).

More in Aerospace
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 22nd, 2022
This image released by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, Thursday, May 12, 2022, shows a black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. The Milky Way black hole is called Sagittarius A*, near the border of Sagittarius and Scorpius constellations. It is 4 million times more massive than our sun. The image was made by eight synchronized radio telescopes around the world.
Astronomers Capture 1st Image of Milky Way's Huge Black Hole
It is 4 million times more massive than our sun.
May 12th, 2022
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a passenger jet that veered off a runway during take-off and caught fire is seen in the aftermath in Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwestern China's Chongqing Thursday, May 12, 2022. The Chinese passenger jet left the runway upon takeoff and caught fire in western China on Thursday morning, and several people were injured.
Plane Veers Off Runway and Catches Fire; 36 Injured
In the process of taking off, the flight crew discovered an abnormality in the craft.
May 12th, 2022
The U.S. Marine Corps pilot demonstrated the radar’s integration with the legacy Hornet avionics.
Raytheon Tests AESA Radar Aboard F/A-18 Hornet
The U.S. Marine Corps pilot demonstrated the radar’s integration with the legacy Hornet avionics.
May 11th, 2022
Boeing
Boeing Ordered to Clean Up California Field Laboratory
Cleanup costs are expected to be hundreds of millions of dollars.
May 10th, 2022
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Tianzhou-4 spacecraft docks with China's under-construction space station, as seen on a video screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. A Chinese cargo vessel docked with the country's under-construction space station Tuesday ahead of a new three-person crew expected to arrive next month.
Supplies Launched to China's New Space Station
China intends to finish building the station this year.
May 10th, 2022
Stratolaunch anticipates beginning hypersonic flight testing and delivering services to government and commercial customers in 2023.
Stratolaunch Completes Latest Test of 'World's Largest Flying Aircraft'
The aircraft flew for 4 hours and 58 minutes over the Mojave Desert.
May 9th, 2022
The lone survivor of a 2009 plane crash that killed 152 other people is expected to attend the trial of Yemen's main airline which is opening Monday May 9, 2022 in Paris.
Paris Trial for 2009 Plane Crash That Left 152 Dead, 1 Alive
The lone survivor is expected to attend.
May 9th, 2022
In this July 13, 2021, photo, the logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Boeing Co., a leading defense contractor and one of the world's two dominant manufacturers of airline planes, is expected to move its headquarters from Chicago to the Washington, D.C., area, according to two people familiar with the matter. The decision could be announced as soon as later Thursday, May 5, 2022, according to one of the people.
Boeing Will Move Its Headquarters to DC Area from Chicago
The move marks a win for Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
May 5th, 2022
Airbus said Wednesday, May 4, 2022, that it earned 1.22 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in the first three months of this year.
Airbus Posts Profit, Plans New Jet Assembly Line in Alabama
It did, however, suffer a setback in building a new plane.
May 5th, 2022
In this image supplied by Rocket Lab, the Electron rocket blasts off for its 'There And Back Again' mission from their launch pad on the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The California-based company regularly launches 18-meter (59-foot) rockets from the remote Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand to deliver satellites into space.
Rocket Caught, Then Dropped by Helicopter
The SpaceX competitor is pushing to make its small Electron rockets reusable.
May 3rd, 2022
A Frontier Airlines aircraft flying over Gloster City, N.J., approaches Philadelphia International Airport, Oct. 22, 2021. Spirit Airlines' board still supports Frontier Airlines' $2.9 billion takeover bid for the airline, saying it determined JetBlue's competing $3.6 billion offer isn't a superior proposal. Last month Spirit said that after speaking with financial and legal advisers, its directors believed JetBlue’s offer could “reasonably” turn out to be the better of the two deals. But on Monday, May 2, 2022 the company announced that it was determined that JetBlue's offer “is not reasonably capable of being consummated.'
Spirit Prefers Bid from Frontier Airlines over JetBlue
Spirit's board views it as the best way to maximize value.
May 2nd, 2022