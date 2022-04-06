JetBlue Makes Offer for Spirit Airlines

The unsolicited offer could spark a bidding war.

Apr 6th, 2022
David Koenig
A Spirit Airline aircraft flying over Gloster City, N.J., approaches Philadelphia International Airport Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. JetBlue Airways has offered to buy Spirit Airlines for about $3.6 billion and break up a plan for Spirit to merge with rival budget carrier Frontier Airlines. Spirit said Tuesday, April 5, 2022, that its board will evaluate the JetBlue bid and decide what's best for its shareholders.
A Spirit Airline aircraft flying over Gloster City, N.J., approaches Philadelphia International Airport Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. JetBlue Airways has offered to buy Spirit Airlines for about $3.6 billion and break up a plan for Spirit to merge with rival budget carrier Frontier Airlines. Spirit said Tuesday, April 5, 2022, that its board will evaluate the JetBlue bid and decide what's best for its shareholders.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

JetBlue Airways has offered to buy Spirit Airlines for about $3.6 billion and break up a plan for Spirit to merge with rival budget carrier Frontier Airlines.

Spirit said Tuesday that it received an unsolicited bid from JetBlue. It said its board will evaluate the offer and decide what's best for shareholders.

In a statement, New York-based JetBlue said combining with Spirit would lead to lower fares by creating “the most compelling national low-fare challenger” to the nation’s four biggest airlines: American, Delta, United and Southwest.

Frontier used that same argument in February to support its proposed acquisition of Spirit, saying that creating the nation’s fifth-biggest airline would save consumers $1 billion a year.

JetBlue offered $33 per share in cash, which it said puts a 37% higher value on Spirit than does the Frontier offer. However, Frontier’s bid would let Spirit shareholders keep 48.5% of the combined airline. Frontier said its cash-and-stock offer was worth $2.9 billion, although a dip in Frontier's shares has reduced its value since February.

Shares of Florida-based Spirit soared 22% after The New York Times first reported the JetBlue bid Tuesday. JetBlue shares fell 7%.

A Frontier-Spirit tie-up would combine Denver-based Frontier’s route map in the western United States with Spirit’s network along the East Coast and the Caribbean. Both are budget airlines that offer rock-bottom fares and make up some of the difference by charging extra for many things that bigger airlines include in the ticket price, including carry-on bags and soft drinks.

JetBlue is not the same kind of so-called ultra-low-cost-carrier. Its base fares are generally higher than those on Frontier and Spirit, but it offers amenities they don't, including free TV and free internet at every seat.

JetBlue's strength on the East Coast, including Florida, would mean much more overlap with Spirit. In a statement Tuesday, Frontier argued that would lead to less competition, higher fares and fewer options for travelers.

Moreover, Frontier and Spirit are small enough that their deal might not get close scrutiny from antitrust regulators, although several leading liberal Democrats in Congress raised concern about the merger to the Biden administration. The Justice Department and several states sued last year to try to block a much more limited partnership between JetBlue and American Airlines — that challenge is pending.

Colin Scarola, an analyst who covers airlines for CFRA Research, said the Biden administration is more likely to oppose a JetBlue-Spirit deal than a Frontier-Spirit combination because it could lead to higher prices.

However, he views the JetBlue offer as superior, and so “Spirit will likely take the risk and accept the JetBlue bid. It's just too much more money to pass up.”

JetBlue is three times bigger than Frontier and nearly twice the size of Spirit. It has failed before in acquisitions, having lost out in its bid for Virgin America to Alaska Airlines.

Frontier is controlled by private equity firm Indigo Partners, which once owned a major stake in Spirit.

One area where all three are similar: consumer complaints. Spirit had the highest rate of complaints to the U.S. Transportation Department last year, followed by JetBlue and Frontier.

More in Aerospace
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 6th, 2022
A U.S. Marine MV-22B Osprey lands at Babadag Training Area, Romania, in this 2015 photo illustration, kicking up clouds of potentially dangerous particulates in the process. Research at NPS employing the latest in Ultra High Temperature Ceramics has the potential to increase the resilience of turbine engines to particulate ingestion, critical for DOD aircraft operating in sandy and salty environments.
Researchers Advance Aircraft Turbine Resilience to Particulates
In late 2015, two Marines were killed and 20 others injured after a MV-22 Osprey crashed during pre-deployment training.
Apr 4th, 2022
The National Transportation Safety Board said the team departed for China on Friday, April 1, to participate in the Civil Aviation Administration of China’s investigation of the March 21 crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 in which all 132 people on board were killed.
U.S. Investigators Fly to China to Aid in Boeing Crash Probe
The plane’s cockpit voice recorder is being downloaded and analyzed.
Apr 4th, 2022
Fedex Elroy Air Press Render Scaled
FedEx to Test Autonomous Drone Cargo Delivery
The parcel giant hopes to begin test flights next year.
Mar 31st, 2022
A China Eastern Airlines plane taxis on a runway at Kunming Changshui International Airport, Kunming, China, March 22, 2022.
U.S. Officials Can Travel to China for Crash Investigation
China has granted visas to officials from the FAA, Boeing and engine maker CFM.
Mar 30th, 2022
Planecrash
Plane Crash that Killed 3 Was 'Near Vertical'
A witness saw the tail of the aircraft detach from the fuselage.
Mar 30th, 2022
NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei gives the thumbs up outside the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft after he landed with Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
U.S. Astronaut Ends Record-Long Spaceflight in Russian Capsule
He returned with two Russian cosmonauts.
Mar 30th, 2022
Airportfire
Fire Strikes Terminal Under Construction at Kuwait Airport
Firefighters struggled to control the flames for hours.
Mar 29th, 2022
F35
Canada Picks F-35 for its Next Fighter Jet
The country is planning to buy 88 new fighter jets.
Mar 29th, 2022
The second 'black box' has been recovered from the crash of a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that killed all 132 people on board last week, Chinese state media said Sunday.
Second 'Black Box' Found in Boeing Plane Crash
The two black boxes should help investigators determine what caused the plane to plummet shortly before it would have begun its descent.
Mar 28th, 2022
The search area was expanded Thursday in a 'blanket search' for the second black box from a China Eastern passenger plane that crashed in southern China with 132 people on board earlier this week, state media said.
Searchers Find Wing, Engine Parts after Boeing Crash
A total of 223 Boeing 737-800 aircraft have been grounded.
Mar 24th, 2022
Mark Forkner, a former Boeing Co. test pilot, was acquitted Wednesday, March 23, 2022, on felony charges of deceiving federal regulators about a key flight-control system that played a role in two deadly crashes involving 737 Max jets.
Former Boeing Test Pilot Found Not Guilty of Deceiving FAA
He was accused of misleading regulators about the amount of training pilots would need to fly 737 Max jets.
Mar 24th, 2022