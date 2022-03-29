Canada Picks F-35 for its Next Fighter Jet

The country is planning to buy 88 new fighter jets.

Mar 29th, 2022
Rob Gillies
F35
iStock

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government has selected Lockheed Martin Corp. and the F-35 as the preferred bidder in its competition to buy a new fighter jet, government officials said Monday.

Canada is planning to buy 88 new fighter jets to replace its CF-18s. The government has budgeted about $19 billion Canadian (US$15 billion) for the purchase

Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi said Lockheed Martin was deemed to be the top ranked bidder.

Delivery of the first aircraft would be scheduled for 2025 if an agreement is reached. If an agreement is not reached the government has the option to enter into talks with Saab, whose Gripen fighter came second to the F-35 in the competition.

Canada has a close relationship with the United States, which includes using fighter jets together to defend North American air space.

Canada previously ruled out the Boeing's Super Hornet.

A former Conservative Canadian government previously announced the purchase of the F-35 but the current Liberal government delayed that purchase and opened up the bidding to competition. Tassi said Canada will get a better deal now.

Before becoming prime minister, Justin Trudeau said Canada wouldn't buy the F-35.

Defense Minister Anita Anand said the decision to pick the F-35 was done without political interference.

“We’re living in a new reality," Anand said in reference to Russia's war in Ukraine.

More in Aerospace
E-Commerce for Manufacturing 202
Sponsored
E-Commerce for Manufacturing 202
Building off the success of E-Commerce for Manufacturing 101, level up your e-commerce marketing game with E-Commerce for Manufacturing 202. Join us for a live Q&A on March 23, 2022, at 1 pm (CST).
Mar 3rd, 2022
Satellite image showing burning buildings in Irpin, Ukraine, March 21, 2022.
Drone Maker Urged to Halt Russian Use
Ukraine says the Russian army is using its drones to target missile attacks.
Mar 23rd, 2022
A Chinese aviation official said Wednesday that one of the two 'black box' recorders had been found in severely damaged condition, two days after a China Eastern flight crashed in southern China with 132 people on board.
One 'Black Box' Found in Boeing Plane Crash
It could be key to figuring out what caused the crash.
Mar 23rd, 2022
This lettuce produces a bone-stimulating hormone that could help stave off bone loss in space and on Earth.
Space Lettuce Could Help Astronauts Avoid Bone Loss
They just need to eat a big bowl of space salad.
Mar 22nd, 2022
American Airlines Boeing 737 Max jet plane at a maintenance facility, Tulsa, Okla., Dec. 2, 2020.
Former Boeing Test Pilot's Fraud Trial Starts
Prosecutors say he lied to regulators about changes to a critical flight-control system on the 737 Max.
Mar 21st, 2022
Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight from the new Beijing Daxing International Airport on Monday, May 13, 2019. State media are reporting a Chinese airliner from China Eastern with 133 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, sparking a mountainside fire.
Boeing 737 Crashes with 132 Aboard
There was no immediate word on survivors.
Mar 21st, 2022
Artist rendering of the ESA ExoMars robot on Mars.
Europe Pulls the Plug on Mars Mission Amid Ukraine War
The agency's first Mars rover will have to wait several more years — at least.
Mar 18th, 2022
Eugene Parker holds a replica of the Parker Solar Probe at the William Eckhardt Research Center at the University of Chicago, May 31, 2017.
Physicist Eugene Parker, Namesake of NASA Probe, Dies at 94
He was a visionary in heliophysics: the study of the sun and other stars.
Mar 18th, 2022
Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of 'Big Time Adolescence' at Metrograph, New York, March 5, 2020.
'SNL' Star Skipping Ride to Space
Pete Davidson has bowed out of a planned ride on a Jeff Bezos rocket.
Mar 18th, 2022
U.S. industrial conglomerate Textron Inc. has signed a deal to acquire Pipistrel, the Slovenian ultralight aircraft maker and pioneer in electrically powered aviation.
Textron to Acquire Slovenian Electric Aircraft Pioneer
The plane maker hopes the deal will speed up development and certification of its electric and hybrid-electric aircraft.
Mar 18th, 2022
Star 2MASS J17554042+6551277 with galaxies and stars surrounding it, March 16, 2022.
Space Telescope's Image of Star Gets Photobombed by Galaxies
The James Webb Space Telescope's 18 hexagonal mirrors worked better than expected.
Mar 17th, 2022
Planes parked at Sheremetyevo airport outside Moscow, March 1, 2022.
Firm Sees 'Headway' in Returning Planes from Russia
Russian carriers are looking beyond the war in Ukraine and want to maintain relations with aircraft lessors.
Mar 17th, 2022