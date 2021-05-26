Low-Cost Airline 'Has Been Saved,' CEO Says

In January, the company presented a plan that cut its fleet from 140 aircraft to about 50.

May 26th, 2021
Associated Press
In this Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, Jacob Schram poses for the media after being announced as the new CEO of Norwegian Air Shuttle, in Oslo. Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle “has been saved,” top boss CEO Jacob Schram said Wednesday May 26, 2021, adding it had “written history” as the ailing airline had struggled with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and a debt restructuring plan.
In this Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, Jacob Schram poses for the media after being announced as the new CEO of Norwegian Air Shuttle, in Oslo. Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle “has been saved,” top boss CEO Jacob Schram said Wednesday May 26, 2021, adding it had “written history” as the ailing airline had struggled with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and a debt restructuring plan.
Vidar Ruud/NTB Scanpix via AP, File

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle “has been saved,” its chief executive said Wednesday, adding it had “written history” as the ailing airline had struggled with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and a debt restructuring plan.

CEO Jacob Schram said Norwegian had “successfully” concluded the plan after it raised 6 billion kroner ($721 million) through the sale of perpetual bonds, new shares and a rights issue.

In January, the Oslo-based airline said it was ending its long-haul operations and was focusing instead on European destinations. The company then presented a plan that cut its fleet from 140 aircraft to about 50.

In a statement, Norwegian said it had reduced its total debt by approximately 63-65 billion kroner ($7.5 billion-$7.8 billion) to around 20 billion kroner ($2.36 billion) under a plan that had to be approved by bankruptcy courts in Ireland, where its planes are registered, and in Norway.

The courts, which had approved the plan, demanded that the airline raise at least 4.5 billion kroner ($541 million) as part of a program to emerge from bankruptcy protection in the two countries which happened Wednesday.

The airline, whose fleet were mostly grounded as the pandemic has caused a near-total halt to global travel, also terminated aircraft orders with Boeing and Airbus, worth approximately 85 billion ($10.2 billion) in aggregated value.

In May 2020, the carrier got 3 billion kroner ($361 million) in loan guarantees from the Norwegian government as part of a restructuring plan. In January, the government in Oslo gave another a 1.5 billion kroner ($180 million) in loans as long as the ailing company raised at least 4.5 billion kroner from other investors. The government put several conditions for participating in the Norwegian airline’s restructuring, including that the Oslo-based company must get new capital from private investors.

Chief Financial Officer Geir Karlsen told Norwegian news agency NTB that the last year, and especially the past six months, had been intense.

“We have negotiated with 30-40 large banks and several thousand creditors” he was quoted as saying.

More in Aerospace
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
Sponsored
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
This new white paper tells you the key inventory count challenges that companies are dealing with and shows you how to ease the pain using a unified, cloud ERP solution.
Apr 5th, 2021
Full moon seen from the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, May 7, 2020.
Talking to the Moon: Europe Pitches Lunar Satellites Plan
The proposal would enable space agencies to design lunar landers without the need for cumbersome communications equipment.
May 21st, 2021
A Long March-7 carrying a Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft is moved to the launch area at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, China, May 16, 2021.
China Delays Space Station Supply Mission
It was supposed to be the first mission to the main Tianhe space station module.
May 20th, 2021
Boeing 737 Max airplanes sit at a storage lot near Boeing Field in Seattle.
Lawmakers Quiz Boeing, FAA About Recent Issues
The FAA last week approved a fix for Boeing Max jets that were idled because of improper electrical grounding that affected cockpit instruments.
May 19th, 2021
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., May 18, 2021.
Space Force's Missile-Warning Satellite Rockets into Orbit
An Atlas V rocket launched the fifth in a series of infrared system satellites.
May 19th, 2021
In this file photo a Southwest Airlines employee assists a passenger at the ticket counter.
Southwest Says Flights are Filling, Fares are Rising
The airline now expects to only lose between $1M and $3M a day in the April-through-June quarter.
May 19th, 2021
I Stock 474381690
If a Satellite Falls on Your House, Space Law Protects You
But there are no legal penalties for leaving junk in orbit.
May 18th, 2021
Jet Engine On Ramp 481963076 2125x1417 (1)
Air France-KLM Launches First Long-Haul Flight with Eco-Fuel
The jet is flying from Paris to Montreal with a fuel mixture that includes used cooking oil.
May 18th, 2021
Members at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center celebrate after China's Tianwen-1 probe successfully landed on Mars, May 15, 2021.
China Lands Spacecraft on Mars
A rover is expected to be deployed for 90 days to search for evidence of life.
May 17th, 2021
An unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile launches during a test at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021.
Vandenberg to Be Renamed Space Force Base
Its geographical location made the former Army garrison ideal for missile tests and launches into polar orbit.
May 17th, 2021
This image from CBS Denver shows a Key Lime Air Metroliner that landed safely at Centennial Airport after a mid-air collision near Denver on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Federal officials say two airplanes collided but that there are no injuries. The collision between a twin-engine Fairchild Metroliner and a single-engine Cirrus SR22 happened as both planes were landing, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Key Lime Air, which owns the Metroliner, says its aircraft sustained substantial damage to the tail section but that the pilot was able to land safely.
‘Amazing’: Pilots, Passenger Uninjured After Midair Crash
The pilot landed successfully, not knowing his plane was nearly ripped in half.
May 14th, 2021
Zozo Chief Executive Yusaku Maezawa during a press conference in Tokyo, Nov. 20, 2018.
Japanese Tycoon Plans Space Station Visit Before Moon Trip
Yusaku Maezawa will head to the ISS in December before orbiting the moon in 2023.
May 13th, 2021