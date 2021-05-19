Lawmakers Quiz Boeing, FAA About Recent Issues

The FAA last week approved a fix for Boeing Max jets that were idled because of improper electrical grounding that affected cockpit instruments.

May 19th, 2021
Boeing 737 Max airplanes sit at a storage lot near Boeing Field in Seattle.
Boeing 737 Max airplanes sit at a storage lot near Boeing Field in Seattle.
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two key members of Congress are seeking records from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration about production problems with two of the company's most popular airliners.

The lawmakers are focusing on the Boeing 737 Max and a larger plane, the 787, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner.

House Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., said Tuesday there are "new and ongoing issues (at Boeing) that point to problems in maintaining quality control and appropriate FAA oversight of production issues." DeFazio was joined in the records request by Rick Larsen, D-Wash., chairman of the committee's aviation subcommittee.

Chicago-based Boeing and the FAA said they were reviewing the request. About 100 Max jets were idled last month because of improper electrical grounding that affected cockpit instruments. Last week the FAA approved a Boeing fix for the planes, which are built near Seattle.

All Max jets around the world were grounded for nearly two years after two crashes that killed 346 people. Boeing made changes to a flight-control system after the crashes, and the FAA cleared the plane to resume flying late last year.

DeFazio's committee spent 18 months investigating Boeing and the FAA's certification of the Max. The panel concluded in a blistering report last year that the Max suffered from design flaws that Boeing failed to fix, and that the FAA did a poor job monitoring the company. More recently, Boeing halted deliveries of 787s for five months after discovering a flaw that left tiny gaps between sections of the planes' carbon-fiber fuselage near the tail. Boeing is consolidating production of the 787 in South Carolina. Deliveries resumed in March.


More in Aerospace
Members at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center celebrate after China's Tianwen-1 probe successfully landed on Mars, May 15, 2021.
China Lands Spacecraft on Mars
A rover is expected to be deployed for 90 days to search for evidence of life.
May 17th, 2021
An unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile launches during a test at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021.
Vandenberg to Be Renamed Space Force Base
Its geographical location made the former Army garrison ideal for missile tests and launches into polar orbit.
May 17th, 2021
This image from CBS Denver shows a Key Lime Air Metroliner that landed safely at Centennial Airport after a mid-air collision near Denver on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Federal officials say two airplanes collided but that there are no injuries. The collision between a twin-engine Fairchild Metroliner and a single-engine Cirrus SR22 happened as both planes were landing, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Key Lime Air, which owns the Metroliner, says its aircraft sustained substantial damage to the tail section but that the pilot was able to land safely.
‘Amazing’: Pilots, Passenger Uninjured After Midair Crash
The pilot landed successfully, not knowing his plane was nearly ripped in half.
May 14th, 2021
Zozo Chief Executive Yusaku Maezawa during a press conference in Tokyo, Nov. 20, 2018.
Japanese Tycoon Plans Space Station Visit Before Moon Trip
Yusaku Maezawa will head to the ISS in December before orbiting the moon in 2023.
May 13th, 2021
A Boeing 737 Max jet piloted by FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Sept. 30, 2020.
FAA Chief Defends 737 Max, Calls New Fix 'Straightforward'
Administrator Stephen Dickson gave no date, however, for when roughly 100 grounded Max jets might be approved to fly again.
May 13th, 2021
Workers unload debris from Air France flight AF447, Recife, Brazil, June 14, 2009.
Airbus Ordered to Stand Trial Over 2009 Crash
An investigation found that the aircraft stalled after external sensors had been frozen.
May 12th, 2021
Boeing Max Ap
More 737 Max Problems Delay Boeing Deliveries
The company delivered just 17 planes in April.
May 11th, 2021
Long-exposure photo of a string of SpaceX Starlink satellites over an old stone house near Florence, Kan., May 6, 2021.
String of SpaceX Satellites Baffles Residents
The low-lying satellites, part of the Starlink internet service, irritated astronomers and stargazers alike.
May 10th, 2021
The Mars Ingenuity helicopter flies over the surface of the planet, April 30, 2021.
Mars Helicopter Heard Humming Through Planet's Thin Air
The low hum from blades spinning at more than 2,500 revolutions per minute is barely audible.
May 10th, 2021
China's Long March 5B rocket lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province.
China Defends Handling of Falling Rocket
Chinese officials felt they were held to different standards than the U.S. and other space programs.
May 10th, 2021
Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, May 9, 2013.
Passenger Jet Lands Safely After Bird Strikes Engine
The Allegiant airliner was struck shortly after takeoff and returned to the airport for an inspection.
May 7th, 2021
In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B rocket carrying a module for a Chinese space station lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang.
China Discounts Possible Harm from Falling Rocket
The rocket that launched the main module of China's first permanent space station is expected to plunge back to Earth at an unknown time and location.
May 7th, 2021