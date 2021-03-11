Families of Boeing Crash Victims Push for Change

"The truth is that 346 people are now dead because Boeing cut corners, lied to regulators, and simply considers this the cost of doing business."

Mar 11th, 2021
David Koenig
In this file photo, rescuers work at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, south of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
In this file photo, rescuers work at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, south of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File

Relatives of some of the passengers who died in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines marked Wednesday's two-year anniversary of the disaster by seeking the improbable: a reversal of government orders that let Boeing 737 Max jets fly again.

They are also seeking the removal of several top officials at the Federal Aviation Administration, which certified the plane and let it keep flying after another Max crashed in Indonesia, five months before the Ethiopian accident. A total of 346 people died in both crashes. The family members say they are trying to prevent a third crash.

The parents of 24-year-old Samya Rose Stumo met with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for nearly an hour, then joined other families at a vigil outside FAA headquarters in Washington. In Toronto, the family of Danielle Moore, who was also 24, planned to protest outside the U.S. consulate. FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson has personally vouched for the plane's safety. A military and airline pilot before heading FAA, Dickson flew a Max in September. Boeing says Max jets have made 9,000 flights for 14 airlines without incident since returning to service late last year.

A longtime FAA engineer wrote to Stumo's parents last month and detailed how a critical flight system was approved despite what he considered a shocking design flaw: It could change the plane's trajectory if a single sensor failed. Joe Jacobsen told the family that FAA delegated the review of most aspects of the flight system to a small number of Boeing engineers. Jacobsen said he and other FAA engineers didn't know about the design of the system, called MCAS, until after the first crash, and that if they knew, they would have flagged the problem.

"Please accept my deepest apologies for my inability to stop the chain of events that led to the tragic loss of your beautiful daughter," Jacobsen wrote to Michael Stumo and Nadia Milleron.

Boeing had to revise the system before the FAA and other regulators would allow the plane to fly again, but Jacobsen wrote that more needs to be done — Boeing merely improved the plane's design from an F to a D. His letter was first reported by the Seattle Times. Milleron said it took her hours to read Jacobsen's email, which prints out at five pages — she kept stopping, pacing the room, thinking about her daughter.

"It's just really hard to read these things," she said. "You wish you could reach back in time and change it so Samya could be alive and the other people could be alive."

Michael Stumo said the email made him more certain that top FAA officials, particularly the head of the agency's safety office, must go. The couple and their son asked Buttigieg to remove at least four officials including Dickson and the head of the FAA's aviation safety office. A Transportation Department spokesperson said Buttigieg expressed his sympathy to the family and believes the FAA needs to put in effect changes that Congress made last year in its oversight of aircraft manufacturers.

The FAA referred to previous comments including a video Dickson made in November, when he announced the end of the 20-month grounding of the Max. Dickson said changes demanded by his agency fixed the problems that played a role in the crashes, and added that he was "100 percent comfortable with my family flying on it."

In December, Congress approved changes in FAA's process for certifying new planes. The FAA will still rely on Boeing engineers to make critical safety assessments, but will be able to choose those employees and communicate directly with them.

Last month, the Transportation Department's inspector general criticized the FAA's oversight of Boeing in a blistering report. The watchdog issued 14 recommendations to "restore confidence in FAA's certification process and ensure the highest level of safety." The FAA said it will follow the recommendations, but it will take nearly five years.

The grief of relatives of other passengers has not eased in the last two years either. Nor were they satisfied in January when Chicago-based Boeing agreed to a $2.5 billion settlement with the Justice Department to avoid criminal prosecution for fraud. The company admitted that two former test pilots hid information about changes to MCAS from the FAA.

"The truth is that 346 people are now dead because Boeing cut corners, lied to regulators, and simply considers this the cost of doing business," said Yalena Lopez-Lewis, whose husband Antoine Lewis, died on the Ethiopian plane.

"This crash should never have happened, and the people at Boeing should be held accountable for their terrible actions," said Linet Mwirigi, whose husband Cedrick Asiavugwa was also on the Ethiopian Airlines Max.


More in Aerospace
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 2nd, 2021
An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max takes off at Tulsa International Airport, Tulsa, Okla., Dec. 2, 2020.
Boeing Max Makes Emergency Landing
Pilots noticed a possible problem with an engine oil pressure indicator.
Mar 8th, 2021
In this Jan. 26, 2011 file photo, Nielsen Company CEO David Calhoun, center, watches progress as he waits for the company's IPO to begin trading, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Boeing CEO David Calhoun declined a salary and performance bonus for most of 2020 but still received stock benefits that pushed the estimated value of his compensation to more than $21 million, according to a regulatory filing Friday, March 5, 2021.
Despite Waiving Salary, Boeing CEO Made $21M Last Year
Boeing lost nearly $12 billion and announced plans to cut about 30,000 jobs through layoffs and attrition.
Mar 8th, 2021
In this file photo, French member of parliament Olivier Dassault smiles in Paris.
French Aviation Billionaire, Pilot Die in Helicopter Crash
Forbes magazine listed Olivier Dassault as one of the world's top 500 richest people in 2020.
Mar 8th, 2021
This photo provided by The National Transportation Safety Board shows the damaged engine of United Airlines Flight 328. Federal safety officials are updating their investigation into the engine failure on the United Airlines plane that sent parts of the engine housing raining down on Denver-area neighborhoods last month. The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday, March 5, 2021 that a microscopic exam confirmed that a fan blade that snapped off had telltale signs of fatigue — tiny cracks caused by wear and tear.
Multiple Cracks Found in Part of United Jet's Engine
The broken blade on the Pratt & Whitney engine had been used on 2,979 flights since its last inspection in 2016.
Mar 8th, 2021
This photo provided by NASA shows US astronaut Kate Rubins outside the International Space Station during a space walk on Friday, March 5, 2021. Rubins and Japan's Soichi Noguchi floated outside to complete unfinished work from Sunday's spacewalk. More mounting brackets and struts need to be installed for new and improved solar panels due to arrive in June.
Spacewalk Tackles Solar Panel Advance Work
The six new solar wings will fit over the older ones and boost the station’s power capability by up to 30%.
Mar 5th, 2021
1434661159988
BAE Starts Production on U.S. Air Force F-15 Electronics
The electronic warfare and countermeasures system helps pilots monitor, jam and deceive threats in contested airspace.
Mar 4th, 2021
In this Nov. 18, 2020, file photo a Boeing 737 Max 9 built for United Airlines lands at King County International Airport - Boeing Field after a test flight from Moses Lake, Wash., in Seattle. United Airlines is expanding its order of Boeing 737 Max airplanes and taking some deliveries sooner as it ramps up for an anticipated increase in travel demand. Chief Operating Officer Andrew Nocella said in a memo on Monday, March 1, 2021, that the company placed an order for 25 new 737 Max aircraft for delivery in 2023.
United Expands Order for Boeing 737 Max Jets
It will also take some deliveries sooner as it ramps up for an anticipated increase in travel demand.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Iss064e036104 (1)
Brine Processor Recycles Water on ISS
The tech allows more water to be recovered from crew urine.
Mar 1st, 2021
Spirittn
Spirit AeroSystems' 2020 Consolidation Included Cutting 8K Jobs
Boeing's largest parts supplier also majorly shrunk its warehousing space into a new facility.
Mar 1st, 2021
In this April 21, 2020, file photo, Boeing Co. workers wearing masks stand near an entry door to a 737 Max airplane owned by China-based Lucky Air, in Renton, Wash. China isn’t ready to join the United States in approving Boeing’s 737 Max to return to flying following a two-year grounding prompted by a pair of fatal crashes, a regulator said Monday, March 1, 2021.
China Not Ready to Bring Back 737 Max
China was the first country to ground the 737 Max in 2019 and still cites "major safety concerns."
Mar 1st, 2021
In this Oct. 19, 2015, file photo, an airplane flies over a sign at Boeing's newly expanded 737 delivery center at Boeing Field in Seattle. Federal regulators have imposed $5.4 million in civil penalties against Boeing on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, for violating terms of a $12 million settlement in 2015, and the aircraft maker has agreed to pay another $1.21 million to settle two current enforcement cases.
Boeing Will Pay $6.6M to Settle FAA Allegations
The agency says Boeing managers failed to put adequate priority on complying with FAA regulations.
Feb 26th, 2021